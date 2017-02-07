Letters: Women's march

WOMEN’S MARCH*

I’m a fan the paper, I read it weekends around town. I thought the feelings expressed by Mr. Combs’ article entitled “Nothing” [Jan. 25] about the Women’s March represented my thoughts as a white male so I sent the article to my 88-year-old mother who marched in L.A.’s Women’s March.

However, I felt that I needed to send your “Nothing” article to her with an asterisk since the Women’s March uninvited pro-life women groups and pro-Trump women thereby excluding at least half of women. The excluded groups of women then marched separately the next weekend in similarly large numbers. In a way, the exclusions of women from the Women’s March underlines your thought of “this isn’t my movement” to apply not only to men but to many women as well. I still support my mom attending the march, however, I felt I should be fully honest about the nature of the march itself. Thank you again for the article.

Steve DeGraw, Mission Bay

NOVICE FEMINISTS, UNITE!

I appreciate your vision as it was put to light in the recent issue of CityBeat [“Nothing,” Jan. 25]. As a novice feminist male myself, I identify with much of what you said in your writing. I hope to answer to it in my daily effort to perpetuate the message.

Roy de Vries, Cortez Hill

DESTRUCTIVE FOOTBALL

CityBeat columnist Edwin Decker suggests that mourning Charger fans adopt another NFL team to root for [“Replace the Chargers? Not without some conditions,” Jan. 25]. I have a better idea: renounce football altogether. Here’s my story: I was brought up in the Washington DC area and my team was the Washington Redskins. But 30 years ago, long before the racist name of the team became an issue, I, with the help of my partner, came to realize that football is a brutal dehumanizing “sport.” The object of football is to inflict physical punishment on the opposing player. It is not uncommon for football players to transfer this same mentality to their girlfriends and wives. Brain damaging concussions are also common occurrences among football players. As a kid, I learned to appreciate the strategies of the game and the athleticism of the players, but as a mature adult, I came to realize just how socially destructive football actually is. Consider this: the game’s top star, quarterback Tom Brady of the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots, proudly announced that he voted for Donald Trump; that says it all about the moral bankruptcy of football. Baseball and basketball are far superior games to football. Today, as a transplanted Northern Californian, I am a passionate fan of the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors and they are the fix for my sports jones.

Jon Spitz, Visiting San Diego