Letters: It should not be this difficult

It should not be this difficult

So it’s a struggle of biblical proportions to address the migrant and homeless issue even when it is demonstrated to our Board of Supervisors that there is a temporary solution that costs local government and taxpayers nothing [“Here, take my money,” From the Editor, Jan. 30]?

There are several words that come to mind when I contemplate this, many of which would not be suitable for young people reading this to see, but the ones that I can use safely include selfish, heartless and just plain mean! These Board members are not really concerned about costs, or “vetting” of the migrants, but rather they just don’t care about the issue or the people who find themselves in such circumstances.

I have said this before, and I will say it again: The only way these insensitive and heartless attitudes on the issues of migrants seeking asylum and homelessness in our city and county governments will change is for the voters to make their voices heard on this! Hold our elected officials accountable and responsible. If our elected officials refuse to care, then the voters must force them to or vote them out!

A.F. Kaplan, via sdcitybeat.com

There’s nothing to apologise [sic] for

The students were there for a completely unrelated issue [“The system always works for white boys,” Backwards & In High Heels, Jan. 30]. Nathan Phillips approached THEM, not the other way around. I hate Trump as much as anyone else, but other than them being Trump supporters, these high school kids did not victimize anyone. They were there for a pro-life rally (ok not something I support) but that’s their right. Society did not teach them to never be sorry. The author of this article was put on this Earth to be a punching bag for the amusement of others.

Sherry, via sdcitybeat.com

Whatever the context

There was a solid post-mortem on NPR of this story and how it changed through the media as more video emerged [“The system always works for white boys,” Backwards & In High Heels, Jan. 30]. I can’t see any right wing news outlets taking that kind of dive into how they report or cover stories.

But whatever context the rest of the video shows, the boys still did the tomahawk chop while chanting mocking “Indian war cries” and wearing MAGA hats that represent a politician who is inarguably a loud and frothing racist, sexist and religious bigot.

Drew Douglas, via Facebook