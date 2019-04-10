Letters: Yes, only we can save us

Yes, only we can save us

The writer of this piece is absolutely right; only we can save us [“The ripples of white supremacy,” Backwards & in High Heels, March 27]. We certainly cannot count on our so-called “president” who has repeatedly stoked the fires of racial and religious prejudice among our citizenry. The office of the Presidency of the United States that I was raised on was supposed to be an institution that stood for all Amercians, not just the ones who voted for whomever was occupying the White House. Sadly, that is no more.

Somehow, the people of this nation must find it within themselves to rise above the current rancor and vitriol that is being spewed by the current occupant of the Oval Office and those who support him. It is my belief that these individuals are in the minority. The majority who don’t agree with this “MAGA” mania must step up, show up, and speak up for justice, tolerance and equality, the ideals that this country are supposed to be about!

It is not just our Constitution and rule of law that are under threat under the current “administration,” but those very ideals. The Latin phrase on the U.S. Dollar sums it up: “E pluribus Unum,” which translates as “out of many, one.” Our nation is made up of many cultures, faiths, and ethnicities; people who came to this country to find a better life in a nation where they were safe to live as they choose, say what they choose, worship as they choose, etc.

That principle of “E pluribus Unum” must not be torn asunder. Those who still believe in what this phrase stands for must act to protect the world’s greatest experiment in democracy from destroying itself.

A.F. Kaplan, via sdcitybeat.com

Rent control is not the answer

I hope you take it in good faith that we are on the same side. I don’t want to see people kicked out of their apartments everywhere. But rent control is almost universally panned by economists [“Who’s really afraid of rent control?,” From the Editor, March 27]. 93 percent of economists surveyed in a study agreed that “a ceiling on rents reduces the quantity and quality of housing available.” It’s simple supply and demand. Less return on their investments make landlords less willing to do maintenance. Studies also show that 29 percent of rent controlled properties had deteriorated vs. 8 percent of uncontrolled properties. That’s enough to cause real blight, and turn a neighborhood into a slum.

Also, it’s not clear that rent control helps most lower income people, just the ones who park themselves in a rent-controlled apartment and never move. The people who come after them are faced with a market with less inventory and thus higher prices. Look at rent-controlled [San Francisco] for an example.

It seems that there are other solutions to skyrocketing rents that would not distort the market so much—like housing subsidies and tax breaks for low-income people.

And, of course, the real long term solution to rising housing costs is to build more housing. Supply and demand rules.

HJW, via sdcitybeat.com