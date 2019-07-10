Letters: ARTS is a reason to survive

ARTS is a reason to survive

This is an all too often told story of how the arts are pushed out of our priority in our communities [“Another reason to survive,” Arts & Culture, June 19]. The creative collaboration that James Halliday curated between serving the organization, beautifying the city and engaging the youth involvement is what every city needs. I am truly inspired by this story and look forward to seeing what else is in the future for ARTS. Bravo!

Melissa Williamson, via sdcitybeat.com

TSA ain’t no snitch

I am a TSA Supervisor here to answer questions raised in Ms. Bryant’s article [“Sky high,” CannaBitch, July 3].

TSA searches bags looking for weapons, incendiaries and explosives or anything that could be a component of the aforementioned. Our screening procedures are designed to be effective in our mission to protect the nation’s transportation system.

Here is what will happen if we discover marijuana: Since marijuana is illegal federally, we are required to notify law enforcement if we encounter it while searching for weapons, explosives or incendiaries.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The law enforcement that we contact is local authorities. CA recognizes marijuana as legal so if the amount that you possess is within limits, law enforcement will close your bag and return it to you with the wacky weed included because possession is not illegal.

Once you board the plane, possession once again becomes illegal due to federal regulations. However there are no bag searches once you enter the plane so if you don’t spill it in front of an air marshal, you should be fine.

Keep in mind that once you land, you are under the jurisdiction of that state. If they have drug-sniffing dogs at your destination airport, you may regret carrying.

So there you go. Fly aware.

D.F., North Dakota

Legal prostitution is actually better for public health

Keeping prostitution illegal clearly does not put an end to prostitution and people also transfer STDs in sex that does not involve prostitution [“I’m disgusted by anyone who thinks prostitution is disgusting,” Sordid Tales, June 26]. Therefore, the notion that keeping prostitution illegal suppresses the spread of STDs is less than probable. However, licensing prostitution provides the opportunity to better monitor and treat STDs in the sex-work business. Routine testing prior to license renewal would reduce treatable STDs. Furthermore licensing fees could be used for treatments and STD education. Obviously this wouldn’t totally stop the spread of STDs between sex workers and clients, but it would have a more positive impact than pretending that a law was going to stop the world’s oldest profession. It would also provide a safer environment for sex workers, as the business would be monitored and subject to regulation.

David K., via sdcitybeat.com