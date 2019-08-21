Letters: Carpetbagger Carl

We got plenty of comments and mail about “Claim jumper,” the Aug. 14 Spin Cycle column about Carl DeMaio’s decision to run for congress in the 50th District.

CARPETBAGGER CARL

We have plenty of good candidates in the 50th District who actually LIVE in the 50th District. The candidates who live in the 50th include several who have REAL experience running city governments in the 50th district. We don’t need a carpetbagger candidate coming in to “represent” the 50th. Why isn’t Demaio running in his OWN district if he wants to be a Congressman?

I’m sick of the 50th District being represented by idiots who only care about themselves. I will not vote for anyone to represent the 50th District who doesn’t already live here, and who doesn’t understand the very real needs and concerns of our district.

Enough with fake representatives! We deserve better than a carpetbagger.

Carol L., via sdcitybeat.com

JUST GIVE IT UP

Why? He can’t give it up. Enough is enough, move on to something else!

Rosa Grant

via sdcitybeat.com

CARL THE CONMAN

Cat lover eh? And East County is full of conservatives who frown up on gay cat lovers. Why doesn’t he go back to the Midwest where he is from and run there? Why pollute the political scene here in San Diego County? We have had enough of the Duncan Hunters (father and son) corrupt as hell and we certainly do not want some has been outsider vying for a political seat. Hope the people of 50th District see right through this conman. He is not welcomed here.

J.P. via sdcitybeat.com

AND ONE CARL FAN

Jesus christ citybeat [sic]!... what a rag you still continue to be. Nice bias... at least Carl has the ability to inform his listeners as to what Sacramento politics is up to. His watchdog reporting and exposing the nefarious ways of unions, politicians and legislators has paid incredible dividends in waking up the sleeping, apathetic voters of San Diego. Your journalistic contribution to the discussion is pathetic. Sarcasm, negativity and outright biased opinion is duely [sic] noted.

Michael Horvath via Facebook