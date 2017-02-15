Letters: Kooky DeVos

KOOKY DeVOS

Your editorial says that DeVos “alone can’t do all that much damage” [“DeVos was an easy target,” Feb. 8]. True, but the thing is she won’t be alone. With a couple of Supreme Court appointments and Sessions as attorney general, a lot can happen. Aside from her kooky ideas about education and business connections that are potential conflicts-of-interest, DeVos seems to view schools as vehicles for advancing her religious beliefs (google “DeVos God’s kingdom.”). The bottom line is that education excellence is not as much of a priority for DeVos as it should be.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

IN DEFENSE OF BIDS

I’m writing in defense of the concept of Business Improvement Districts after your recent article about the East Village Association [“Ring of Upheaval,” Feb. 7]. While I have no direct experience with either of the BIDs mentioned, I do strongly believe that the Adams Avenue Business Association does a great deal of good for the neighborhoods in its jurisdiction.

The organization is probably best known to the public for hosting the Street Fair and the Unplugged festival, but it provides free promotion, advice, and assistance for small businesses on our little local main street year-round. It also manages a large number of mundane but essential tasks like tree trimming, power-washing sidewalks, providing public trash cans, and waging the endless battle against trip-and-fall hazards (another round of sidewalk grinding began just this week).

Full disclosure: while I write this letter in no official capacity and all views are my own, I am an officer of the AABA board of directors and the chair of the Business Planning & Development Committee. The latter basically means that I regularly nerd out over the minutiae of city planning, attend a lot of public meetings, and have learned more about things like urban forestry and traffic mitigation design than I ever thought possible.

I promise you, I’m not doing any of this to “feather [my] own nest”, and I’m hardly a “politically-connected business elite”. Furthermore, as a huge believer in transparent government, I have never to my knowledge observed a Brown Act violation (and would raise an alarm myself if I did). I’m a resident as well as a small business owner, and my primary motivation is to help my neighborhood be the best that it can be.

Alison Flynn, Normal Heights

DIVERSE FEMINISM

Thank you for your comprehensive supportive coverage of the issues of and organizing for the Jan. 21 National Women’s March nationwide and in San Diego. However, I would like to address some of the not positive writings about previous feminist events and other efforts that pained my heart as an older feminist.

From July 1970 until April 1984, I was an after work volunteer Women’s Liberation Feminist era event organizer. I still have documents showing the class and ethnically diverse group of press conference and rally platform speakers for the New York City Bryant Park August 26, 1980 Women’s Equality Day events I seed funded for the telephone services--one of the many events of that era few have heard of. I can attest by my presence of the similar great intersectionality in population, idea expression, and respectful attention to others among the one hundred and twenty plus people at the November 20, 2017 planning meeting for the San Diego January 21 National Women’s March

Nevertheless, media photos of the white (mostly female) sea of faces in almost all January 21 National Women’s Marches will have them go down in history as not very diverse, if not diverse at all. Why this is so is not for me to say. However, it would be great if current and future feminists not malign or discount the organizing efforts of previous generations of feminists for their non-diversity based on similar media coverage.