Letters: Issa slowly coming around

ISSA SLOWLY COMING AROUND

Any increase in the cost of health insurance premiums or the resulting loss of coverage will likely be devastating to my own small business, and to the small business clients I serve [“Playing both sides,” March 15]. Insurance coverage is currently our second largest budgetary expense. I’ve seen through my clients how crippling to their company’s bottom line an uninsured person with a pre-existing condition can be, when that business or employee aren’t subsidized. Every independent report shows that the GOP plan will increase the costs for everyone—especially older and lower income folks. With the anniversary of the ACA right around the corner on the 23rd, I’d rather our local Republicans focus on the promises they made to us, and not to the wealthy folks who will be the only ones benefiting under this new, fake plan. Rep. Darrell Issa is slowly coming around to understanding this, and I hope his peers will too.

Sam Mazzeo, Golden Hill

NO SECOND CHANCES

Nancy Witt disagreed with your decision that Jesus Cecena should stay in jail, and I do agree with you [“Fighting fire with fire,” March 8]. I had a criminal career without committing crimes against people and came out ahead. I was a player but not all players are pimps, but there is a line you do not cross and that is killing someone. In our justice system, if you kill someone, you die.

Lots of 17 year olds have underdeveloped brains, as Nancy Witt stated, but they do not kill people. That would also put an end to the financial burden. The victim, who never did anything wrong, does not get a second chance at life. The creep who did something wrong should not get a first chance at life let alone a second. Child molesters kill a child every time they molest that child who is forced into adulthood, not ready or understanding why. After a predator is caught, he has already molested many and he should die. He will never get better or stop. If you flat out rape someone, you should be castrated. If you don’t know how to use it, you lose it. I agree with Iranians when they say there are infidels in America… we call them racists, child molesters and murderers. Perhaps we can send them there for sentencing?

Lenny Bruce Jacobs, Point Loma

SCHOOL CHOICE IS A BAD CHOICE

For those who believe America’s public schools still serve a greater good, namely to prepare our nation’s youth for participation in a democratic society by educating the local populace, Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as Secretary of Education was gut-wrenching [“Betsy DeVos was an easy target,” Feb. 8]. The historic vote affirming Secretary DeVos could be just as detrimental to the future of San Diego as any of the other incipient controversies plaguing the nascent administration.

In her former life, citizen DeVos was a conservative Republican booster preaching the virtues of school vouchers for Michigan’s public school students. The controversial school choice program allows public dollars to be applied toward the tuition of students attending private academies and/or religiously affiliated schools. This idea of a “free market” approach to public education was first devised by the economist Milton Friedman in 1955. Friedman’s divisive doctrine was proposed just one year after the Brown decision declared separate facilities in education inherently unequal and forced schools to integrate. Secretary DeVos’ recent comments on Historically Black Colleges and Universities being “fine examples of school choice” exemplify her complete lack of understanding of the racist nature of our educational system.

The San Diego Unified School District [SDUSD] is facing a $125 million dollar deficit caused by two divergent forces, rising costs and diminishing funds. The latter is largely the result of the steady decline in student enrollment in traditional public schools. This phenomenon is undoubtedly linked to charter schools’ proliferation. Charters receive their funding directly from the state and are not held accountable to the same government oversights as traditional public schools. Currently, some 20 percent of SDUSD’s approximately 130,000 students attend charters, and predictions are that this number will rise to almost a third in the next decade.

With about 9 percent of SDUSD’s $1.3 billion annual budget coming from the federal government, Secretary DeVos now has great influence over the $100 million earmarked for the embattled district. Even if only a fraction of these funds are diverted to some reputed choice panacea, the negative impact would further SDUSD’s financial woes and certainly contribute to additional enrollment losses; these effects could seriously impede the district’s ability to serve its neediest students.

The reality of the choice movement is that charter schools and voucher programs have produced very mixed results; the number one indicator of a student’s academic achievement here in the United States remains family socio-economic level. In 2015, the Center for Policy Initiatives found that 38 percent of all children in the City of San Diego live in economic hardship ($48,000/year for a family of four). As American cities like San Diego “rejuvenate” with the return of white affluence and Democrats, as well as, Republicans, promote the privatization of public education by embracing programs like Secretary DeVos’ school choice stratagem, the potential for recidivism to a system that supports separate and unequal access to our nation’s educational facilities becomes very real.

Gerald Vanderpot, North Park