Letters: David Duke was accurate(!?)

Arsewipe! I read your rant in the May 24 edition [“Not Here”] of your throw-away. There were many conservative responses to the Manchester bombing incident besides David Duke. Even so, Duke’s comments were accurate. Grande did express hatred for America and Americans. Where does the hate come from again?

When do the liberal chicken-squawkers get concerned about the threat to the US and other western countries? What will it take? Paul McCartney getting blown up when crossing the street in London? Miley Cyrus getting kidnapped and decapitated by ISIS? Just what will it take for you “let ‘em all come in” liberals to take notice? Since the vision of young girls getting blown up at a concert doesn’t do it for you, is there anything that can turn a male liberal into a man?

I suggest you not play the numbers game regarding victims of terrorist attacks. The Oklahoma City and Atlanta Olympic bombings took 201 lives, and both perpetrators received appropriate penalties. The terrorist attacks since 2001, including the WTC and several since have taken about 3000.

You quoted a Manchester man who cried, making you cry as well. It must come easy to a weak liberal like you. I’m guessing you also have the backbone of a jellyfish. Actually the Manchester guy had a good comment about the need to do something. Since the San Bernardino attack, I have done something. I bought a rifle and a pistol. I advise terrorists or their liberal enablers to not start anything around my neighborhood.

Phillip E. Sprague, Laguna Niguel

[Editor’s response: We here at CityBeat admire and respect all races, religions and members of the animal kingdom. This includes the majestic jellyfish which, despite being an invertebrate, does pack a wicked sting.]