Letters: Cops are human beings too

COPS ARE HUMAN BEINGS TOO

While I don’t have any idea what it feels like to be a Black person [“Existing while black,” June 28], l have read history books and have seen the injustice suffered by Blacks at the hands of some bad cops in documentaries and news reports. Having said all of that, I have to say that cops deserve respect: one, because they are on the front lines everyday and, secondly, because they are walking targets. Thirdly, because they are there to protect us and put their lives on the line everyday, and in addition, they don’t get paid what they deserve.

I am a 67 year old Mexican-American born in Mexico, raised in this country and also educated in the U.S. I am college educated and teach at a state prison.

I have been stopped many times in my life by cops (including Border Patrol). One day in 1969 I was hitchhiking to Southwestern College and an officer stopped me and asked me some questions. He gave me a ride to school (no handcuffs). Why did he do that? Cops are human beings too, with all the imperfections that being a human being entails.

Long story short, if you’re not doing anything illegal, don’t give the cops attitude, because they are just doing their jobs trying to keep you safe. If you messed up—speeding, DUI, etc.—man-up (females too) and accept the responsibility. If you disagree with the cop, argue your case in court. One guy’s opinion.

Julio C. Barron, Chula Vista