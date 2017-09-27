Letters: How to secede, part 2

HOW TO SECEDE, PART 2

I must applaud John F. Scalon’s recent letter, which you titled “How to Secede Without Really Trying” [Sept. 13].

Mr. Scanlon accurately pointed out that the southern states had a right to secede from the union regardless of the odious cause of slavery. This is why Southern historians often call the resulting conflagration “The War For Southern Independence.” The term “Civil War” is technically inaccurate since the seceding states were attempting to establish a separate nation and not vying for control of the entire country. For example, the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939 was fought by two factions striving to gain control of the government of Spain in its entirety.

There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that forbids any state from seceding. Abraham Lincoln, in fact, was in violation of the document when he forced the war upon the South by invasion. That was why the majority of southerners joined the Confederate Army to defend their home states. That is also why many Southerners today venerate those brave men.

So—why the sudden turmoil about Southern monuments? Ask yourself this question: This time last year, were you terribly concerned about the existence of the monuments? I doubt it. I certainly wasn’t. Americans who are in an uproar over this contrived issue are being played.

Marshall Mallory, North Park

WELL, ACTUALLY…

Hey Seth,

I got a little fist-in-the-air happy when I read your Aug. 23 editorial [“It’s About Hate, Not Heritage”]. I’ll confess I was a bit skeptical when you took the reins of editor-in-chief, but your writing, especially the aforementioned piece, has changed my tune. You’re obviously much more than a snarky music reviewer, and I’m now a converted supporter of your new post. So, with that said, imagine my annoyance when I read John F. Scanlon’s response in the last issue. I would greatly appreciate a chance to respond.

Mr. Scanlon, I respectfully disagree with your Sept. 13 response to Seth Combs’ editorial [“How to Secede Without Really Trying”]. I had a couple different issues, which I’ll discuss in turn, but primarily, what bothered me most was your unfortunate use of revisionist history. It’s a cliché to say that the victors of war are the ones who write the history, but the American Civil War was an excellent example of how this is simply not always true. After the war, Southern apologists, and Northerners who just wanted the war wounds to heal, pushed for the narrative of the Civil War to shift from slavery to the more exculpating “states’ rights” and/or “the right to secede.” You say this issue isn’t black and white; however, the text of Alexander Stephens’ infamous Cornerstone speech clearly and unambiguously spells out that the reason the Southern states rose up in armed treason against the United States was to defend the institution of slavery, and by association, white supremacy. The speech is there for all to see, in black and white.

And, while we’re discussing history, let’s quickly touch on the “right to secede.” This was, in fact, a hot issue during the Constitutional Convention of 1787. A few states, notably New York, argued that they should be able to pull out of the federal government whenever they saw fit. The awesome James Madison disagreed, and much debate was had. In the end, every single state, New York included, finally agreed that entering into the new government had to be “in toto and forever.” There was no right to secede. The matter had been settled.

Finally, Mr. Scanlon, you eloquently (and rightfully) deride how wrong it is to deprive “the right of people to self-determination.” Sir, we are in full agreement here. But how far are you willing to take this right? You protest the yoke placed on the American Confederacy’s self-determination, but utterly fail to acknowledge that the point of this Southern self-determination was to flat-out and completely deprive the black population of its own self-determination. Either you support self-determination or you don’t. There’s a word for people who only support the self determination of one race to the exclusion of another, and sadly, that word and the folks it applies to, seem to be on the rise.

Michael S. Reilly, Normal Heights