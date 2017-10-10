Letters: Trite sentiments

TRITE SENTIMENTS

As the editorial [“Spare me your thoughts and prayers,” Oct. 4] mentions; in the wake of tragedy, sentiments like “our thoughts and prayers are with you” are repeated ad nauseam. Myriad factors played a part in how we got to this state of affairs—mass media, propaganda, spin doctors, short memories, short attention spans, infotainment instead of news, overexposure leading to the normalization of the abnormal—particularly exposure to sanitized versions of the abnormal, etc. But as I read the editorial, it dawned on me that the trite-sentiment syndrome isn’t just a phenomenon in the wake of tragic incidents and a couple of examples came to mind; “support our troops,” and, “thank you for your service.” As bad as trite sentiments are what’s even worse is that the thought processes of far too many people run no deeper than bumper stickers. How to change that is a conundrum, but when a shyster spouts meaningless phrases like “make America great again” and the next thing you know we have a moron for a president, something needs to change.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

DAY IS DONE

Charlottesville has given Americans another twist of the lens, bringing the American Civil War’s shadows into clearer focus [“Burn it Down,” Aug. 23]. At long last, the symbols of an economic system built upon slave labor are being reevaluated all around the nation, even in San Diego, where several monuments have been removed from public property.

The “peculiar institution” lasted over 250 years in the old South. We need to comprehend the full meaning of that. Generations upon generation of white Southerners were born, grew up and eventually died believing all was commonplace and that owning Blacks was a casual right for those who could afford it. That it was nothing to even think about, really, and that Blacks were certainly not in any way equal to any white person and never could be. Why, even the Bible mentioned slaves. The mindset was firm and rooted deep.

For the most part, they were born and died within a radius of maybe 30 miles. Their memories and values came from the same soil. Beliefs are powerful things and not just reserved for religions, mind you. They doubtlessly reflected their basic beliefs in how they lived, many having never been anywhere, and poorly educated and having read few books. And when the growing popularity of the idea of succession [sic] from the Union came through the air, like smoke from a fire, it became electric, the firebrands’ orations raising emotions to boiling. Cooler, more deliberate citizens were no longer heard.

They were mostly regional people of small towns. Rebellion and succession [sic] were in the air, in every newspaper, and the chance for adventure—all young men are ready for some adventure—seized them, and so off they went with the other young men of their communities to help protect their homes and hearths from the “invader” from the north. One grand battle, they initially believed, and we shall throw the Yankees back and be home before Christmas. They’d be modern heroes on the same plane with something out of Sir Walter Scott.

Today, it seems so lame, so flimsy… yet, off they marched, later to become dismayed over the Confederate government’s conscription act, among other things. Committed to war, the old South lost over a quarter of a million of its men and those who survived it came home to a ruined land. Many years would pass before the devastation was gone. The hatred and bitterness went on past that, becoming viciously and murderously unlawful.

Heritage? Few men have ever served a cause so valorously, and yet the cause was one of the worst men have ever served. I admire their courage and devotion and honor their historical military heritage, if I can call it that. It is part of our country, to be certain. If the Confederate flags fly at National Battlefield Parks and at cemeteries, or is presented by reenactors whose painstaking devotion to details is astonishing, or from someone’s private home, that’s fine. I shall not attend anything that would display those colors outside the confines of good sense, although it is a citizen’s right to do so under our Constitution, our touchstone. I would not wish to lend my presence to such a public display.

Beyond the historical heritage, I believe its symbolism changes into something ugly, insensitive and intolerant, and it strongly suggests a lack of responsibility.

Its day is done.

U.S. means the United States, of course. It also spells us. All of us.

Gary F. WallsAlpine