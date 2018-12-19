Letters: CHARGERS SUCK! CITYBEAT SUCKS!

Edit note: We have written a number of scathing editorials in the past dealing in everything from homelessness to the Mexico border. But the comments we received on social media and our website in response to “It’s OK to root for the Chargers” [Dec. 5] were about as passionate as they come. And while I could spend an inordinate amount of time questioning the priorities of these readers, it only proves one of the main points of the article: that sports are something worth getting passionate about. Oh, and props to the Union-Tribune editorial team for basically just repurposing the theme and headline of our editorial. What can we say? We’re flattered.

The handle says SDCityBeat but the article screams betrayal

Lucas Oliveira (@LucasTheCapo), via Twitter

In which Seth Combs of @SDCityBeat explains that he has no self-respect, and you shouldn’t either… This isn’t like White Sox or the Bears threatening to move to Schaumburg or Addison. They left the whole market for another one that doesn’t want them.

Jason Lindquist (@0xEnder), via Twitter

I will watch Rams games. Been to a couple. But wine [sic] support chargers one bit. Lying snakes that organization is.

@SDStyle, via Twitter

STILL FANS

Being born and raised in San Diego, and going to their games (and Padres games) at the Murph/The Q/SDCCU Stadium since I was a boy, I knew since then that we are a city of fair weather fans (just like 49er fans). I remember watching the stadium filled with Chargers fans when they were doing good, but they were nowhere to be found when they had losing season. Then fast forward to years later, the same kept happening and then San Diegans kept on electing politicians that lacked vision and progress, and never rebuilt a new stadium for NFL football, and a much needed sports arena for NBA and NHL games to be played there. Then the elected politicians went back and forth with the NFL for years on getting a new stadium built, and then when it came time to vote to get the Chargers a new stadium from a hotel tax, the voters voted them out of town! So, I blame my fellow San Diegans, because they voted those clowns in in the first place, AND they voted them out of town by voting “no” on Prop C.

Lloyd, via sdcitybeat.com

I agree completely. Aside from the fact that they’re closest, the majority of the team has SD connections. Name one other NFL QB who lives FULL TIME in San Diego? People can still cheer for Rivers if all they care about is a city name.

MJ, via sdcitybeat.com

Excellent read and mirrors my sentiments exactly. Too many San Diegans were “fine” with not having an NFL team. It’s over now. Support them or don’t, but the NFL in San Diego is done.

Brian (@PR4Prez19), via Twitter