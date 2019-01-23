Letters: Fearmongering statements

FEARMONGERING STATEMENTS

Nice article and photos about artist David Adey by editor Seth Combs. It’s a shame, however, that Mr. Combs was unwilling to share the artist’s desire to learn as much as he can about the topic, in this case guns. Repeatedly referring to the AR15 as an “assault rifle” demonstrates a failure to understand the most basic terms about firearms. The AR15 is not considered an “assault rifle” by anyone other than the deliberately deceptive California legislature. It is not used by any army, because it simply can’t put out enough bullets for battlefield use. It cannot fire fully automatically, or “machine gun” style.

Furthermore, the fearmongering statement that “you can 3-D print the lower receiver” and make an untraceable AR15 might be technically true, but patently false, as it would require an industrial grade fabricator capable of producing the high strength steel needed. Not exactly something your typical computer geek or crazed killer could obtain or operate.

Mark Clem, Bay Park

Note from David Adey to the editor in response to Mr. Clem’s letter:

I’m not an expert on guns or gun laws, so it is very possible that I’m wrong on any number of issues, and I’m always open to being corrected. My project is a work of art, and a creative expression based upon my observations and experience. It is not intended to offer a comprehensive view on guns or gun law.

I agree with your reader that the definition for an “assault weapon” is very difficult to clarify, which is a large part of the problem for legislators. He is correct that it depends upon whose definition you are using, CA legislators, military, etc. I’m not sure if there is a universal definition. Your usage of the term is not inconsistent with commonly used language, but it is often an irritant for gun enthusiasts who possess more specialized knowledge than your average citizen. So that is a long answer to say that in my opinion, he’s not wrong, but neither are you. The one factual error I noticed in your piece is that you referred to a shotgun as a rifle.

Regarding the 3D printing question, in a way your reader and I are both wrong. The lower is not normally made from “high strength steel” as he suggested. They are usually aluminum. They can be made from 3D printed plastic, but “fully functional” is a bit of an overstatement in hindsight. A 3D printed plastic lower receiver will break eventually. It is not nearly as strong or durable as a commercially made aluminum lower. However, it can be functional, and there are countless youtube videos of people firing AR rifles with 3D printed plastic lowers. I do agree with your reader that the threat of 3D printed guns has been overblown in the media. However, the technology gets better and better every day, so it may become a more realistic threat in the very near future. The data is out there, and there is no way to get it back. That’s what I’m more interested in from a creative perspective.

Note from the editor in response:

I love guns, but just like most gun owners, I believe in common sense gun control measures. However, that wasn’t my aim with this story and other than the shotgun/rifle editing mistake, I believe the story was a fair and objective piece on Adey’s work and in no way attempted to propagandize or misrepresent either side of the gun debate. And you can call me Seth.