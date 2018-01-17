Letters: Trump, Weinstein, and The Rest

Trump, Weinstein, and The Rest

2. I used to teach seventh grade. I established an atmosphere of respect in our classroom. Anything less was peacefully but firmly addressed. Anything less was not tolerated, and certainly not rewarded. The kids were great. The consistent rules worked and we had a great time each year. I cringe at the mixed messages kids are hearing and seeing now. “Be respectful! But if you aren’t, you can be President! AND you can stay President despite overwhelming evidence that you are scum.”

3. I encourage parents whose kids hear the news to use the recent harassment reports as a jumping off point to engage them in discussions about our society, hypocrisy and what citizens can do about it.

Mark, North Park

Chicken head

In your Nov. 1 “Newsy Bits,” you mentioned a North Park-based business that developed a drink mix (“Uqora”) designed to prevent UTIs. A better, preventative solution might be if people stopped eating chickens treated with antibiotics.

In journalist Maryn McKenna’s book, Big Chicken, she shows how antibiotic-resistant bacteria in chickens are leading to urinary tract infections to in women.

Seth Marcus, Vista