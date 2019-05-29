AB-5 aims to clarify employment classification

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez

Just a year ago, it wasn’t uncommon to walk by La Sirena Nail and Beauty Bar in Barrio Logan and see a nail technician at every workstation while customers sipped on blue mimosas. But two years after first opening the salon on Logan Avenue, owner Jessica Sandoval recently closed her doors as a result of losing more than half of her nail technicians. She says a month after she became compliant with a new employment classification law, the salon was nearly empty.

“I was nervous,” says Sandoval of switching the nail technicians from independent contractors to employees. “You’re working with creative people and creative people don’t want to be put in a box.”

The debate on worker misclassification has been ongoing since the California Supreme Court ruled in 2018 on whether or not certain workers can be paid as independent contractors by their employers. The court ruling was the result of a class-action lawsuit (Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles) against same-day delivery company Dynamex, which switched their drivers from employees to independent contractors in 2004. The drivers sued, arguing that they performed the same tasks as employees, but without the same labor protections afforded to company employees.

With the ruling, the court embraced a new standard for employment classification called the “ABC test.” That is, workers can only be classified as an independent contractor if the hiring entity establishes that said workers are compliant with all parts of the test. These stipulations include things such as whether the worker is free to come and go, set their own prices and that they’re not performing work “within the scope” of the business.

Local State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez introduced a bill last year that would help clarify the court’s ruling on workplace statuses in what she says is an effort to strengthen protections for workers. The assembly bill (AB-5) aims to clarify what occupations the new rules apply to and which ones are exempted. However, industries that rely on independent contractors or freelancers are closely following the bill in fear that it will upend their business models.

The assemblymember is confident the bill will pass and will prevent employers from misclassifying workers, but it has still sent shockwaves through the ever growing gig-economy as companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash rely primarily on independent contractors. For workers in these industries, the gig-economy offers the flexibility to work multiple jobs and for many, it is their reality.

“Everyone in San Diego, you have to have two or three jobs to be able to pay the bills,” says rideshare driver Abdul Sami. Although he enjoys the flexible work hours, he sees benefits of being an employee. When he was in a car accident last year, Sami had to choose between losing his vehicle insurance or being permanently blocked from driving for Uber.

As an independent contractor for Uber and Lyft, he would have no claim to unemployment benefits. Being that rideshare driving is his only source of income, and how he supports his wife and two kids, that would have been devastating.

When a worker is classified as an employee, the employer is responsible for paying Social Security, payroll taxes, unemployment insurance taxes, and complying with state and federal employment regulations.

“We could allow the Supreme Court decision to stand and allow every case to be litigated up until it slowly falls into every category in every industry,” says Gonzalez regarding the ABC test. “Or we could provide clarity for businesses and client law and that’s what we chose to do.”

In other words, Gonzalez believes that if she hadn’t introduced AB-5, then the court’s decision would’ve been applied to every industry over time. Business owners in several industries have re-classified their independent contractors to employees to avoid potential fees or litigation. Back in February, CityBeat spoke with strippers and strip club managers who felt the jolt of the new law.

Still, business owners and workers in different occupations have raised concerns because having independent contractors is the business model they have followed for years or at least since the last recession. Workers in many cases have embraced the “gig” lifestyle because of the flexibility and diversity in the work they do.

While the law wasn’t intended to directly impact rideshare drivers, strippers, freelance writers and beauty industry workers, it is forcing a change to their business model.

“We are a small mom-and-pop shop—we are not making millions of dollars. We are all in this together trying to be in an industry that we love and appreciate and respect and still provide for our families,” says Jessica Sandoval, who has since moved her nail salon to a less expensive space in Chula Vista. She understands the need to bring change in some industries, but also believes AB-5 is not the answer for every single business or occupation.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña La Sirena at it's old location in Barrio-Logan

Assemblymember Gonzalez, however, says the state requires businesses follow the same rules.

“If you can’t, unfortunately, run a small business without playing by the rules then perhaps your business model isn’t one that should work,” she says, admitting that this sounds harsh.

But Gonzalez says this is the best time to tackle the issue of employment misclassification. Given that unemployment keeps going down, it’s indicative that something is wrong when wages continue to remain stagnant and people are increasingly relying on multiple side jobs to make ends meet.

“The wrongness is not that corporations are struggling or businesses. Quite frankly, the wrong comes in the fact that workers aren’t being compensated correctly and so I think this is the perfect time to do a bill like this,” says Gonzalez.

While the Dynamex decision was not a one-size-fits-all solution, AB-5 aims to specify which occupations will receive exemptions. What occupations receive those exemptions is related to individuals who have the ability to self-negotiate, or workers who make more than twice the minimum wage and therefore are not affected by exploitation.

A business coalition lead by the California Chamber of Commerce submitted a letter last year offering to support the bill if more than a dozen occupations were exempted from the new test. However, only a handful of exemptions have been included in AB-5, including physicians, surgeons, investment advisors and some direct salespersons. Hair stylists and barbers (but not other salon workers, such as nail technicians) were recently added to the list of exempted contractors, but they must prove they are “free from direction or control” (setting their own rates, hours and booking, etc.).

This leaves occupations such as freelance writers, strippers, rideshare drivers and anyone else working as an independent contractor to wonder what happens next.