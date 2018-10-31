Ammar Campa-Najjar’s American dream

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ammar Campa-Najjar for Congress Ammar Campa-Najjar with his grandmother Abigail Campa (left) and mother Abigail “Abby” Campa (right)

A few weeks ago, Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar had a dream about his abuelito Celso Campa. They were in his old home in Chula Vista and his grandfather was wearing a red robe, gray sweatpants, a beanie and what Campa-Najjar refers to as “old man shoes.”

“He was taking me by the hand, shuffling his feet because he (couldn’t) walk,” Campa-Najjar says.

In the dream, his grandfather told him to look at how the plants and fruits were growing in the garden, just like he once did when Campa-Najjar was young.

“It’s almost like he promised me everything was going to be OK, everything would come to fruition and it was very powerful,” Campa-Najjar says. “I feel like that was his way of trying to tell me, ‘I know you’re going through a very difficult season but everything is going to be OK.’”

The 29-year-old is the first Latino Arab-American to run for Congress, and despite early doubts that he could unseat incumbent Duncan Hunter in the heavily Republican district, the dynamic changed when Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, were indicted for using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Since then, the 50th congressional district race has drawn a significant amount of media attention. Sure, there’s the possibility that the historically red district could become blue, but there’s also the fact it would elect the child of a Mexican mother and Palestinian father. In the last month, Campa-Najjar’s identity has also been a focus as a result of a racist smear campaign and advertisements claiming he is a “security risk” because of his Palestinian heritage.

As it has been widely reported, his paternal grandfather was a senior member of a terrorist group that killed 11 athletes in the 1972 Olympics. However, he died 16 years before Campa-Najjar was born and he has repeatedly renounced his grandfather’s actions.

But while his paternal grandfather’s crimes have been thrown into the spotlight, the people who have had the most influence in Campa-Najjar’s life have been pushed aside from the popular narrative.

When Campa-Najjar was 5 years old, his father moved back to Gaza, leaving his mother to care for her two children alone. Campa-Najjar spent much of his childhood moving to different places in San Diego County under the care of his single Mexican-American mother, Abigail “Abby” Campa, who raised him with the support of her parents.

“Seeing my mom struggle was tough, but she did everything she could to kind of camouflage the hardship and make it seem like the rest was easy,” he says.

Despite her divorce and in an attempt to allow her children to get to know their father, Abby moved with her children to Gaza when Campa-Najjar was 9. However, she moved them back to San Diego a couple years later. Campa-Najjar says he lived a somewhat “transient” childhood because his mother moved him and his brother around from different family members’ homes as she struggled to make ends meet.

“It was challenging,” he says of moving around so often. “It’s not uncommon and unfortunately a lot of young people have that experience. I just adds a layer of complexity (to) life, but fortunately I had a lot of loving extended relatives who tried to make the experience as normal as possible.”

His maternal grandparents, both originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, took them in, and for a while, they lived in Chula Vista. He pauses to joke that maybe we are related (my family is also from Guadalajara) and goes on to explain what it was like to grow up in the Campa household.

On any given evening, Campa-Najjar recalls, his mother and grandmother would sit down on the couch and, as he describes it, “take over the TV” to watch their novelas. In the mornings, his abuelita would make them breakfast with music usually playing in the background before they went to school.

“(I) really had a supportive and loving family from my mom’s side, my abuelito Campa, he kind of took me and my mom in and helped raise me along with my grandmother and other relatives,” he says.

Campa-Najjar’s Spanish is not perfect, but he sprinkles in words from time to time in the conversation without hesitation. He adds that growing up, he would either be eating leftovers from the previous day, or, if he was lucky, it would be his favorite, pozole. He played soccer outside with his brother, both doing their best not to destroy their maternal grandfather’s garden.

“He had this banana plant in the middle of the soccer f... well it was not a soccer field— his garden. For me, that banana tree was someone standing in the middle of my free kick and so my job was to curve the ball,” he says before adding, “I did not do a good job.”

Campa-Najjar says that his grandfather, who became an orphan at the age of 6 and worked as a farmworker in Mexico, is someone who played a major role in his life. He passed away at the age of 90, but Campa-Najjar, who was 13 at the time, remembers that even a year before his death, his abuelito Campa took an ax to a tree and chopped it down.

“He was a force of nature and he (was) always working so hard with a sense of urgency and it was always for his family,” Campa-Najjar says.

Throughout the campaign trail, supporters of Campa-Najjar have expressed admiration for his work ethic, something which the candidate attributes to his family, who he describes as stubborn people that have no problem working themselves to the bone.

“We just don’t know how to put down the work,” he says, adding that it’s a trait he picked up mainly from his mother and his maternal grandfather. “I think that’s been why I’ve been successful in my career because if all it takes is an insane amount of hard work, I got that.”

His life experiences and diversity have shaped much of the issues he is outspoken about and while the candidate speaks in favor of comprehensive immigration reform, Medicare-for-all and supporting equal wages, among other issues, at the core of his drive is his family.

“I just began to see that through government, you could actually help people like my mom who have been dealt the short-end of the stick in life,” Campa-Najjar says. “The government and public service could be a way to level the playing field for people like her and so many other families like mine.”

And while the past months have been exhaustingly busy for the first-time candidate, something which is apparent from our interview, he is not slowing down anytime soon.

“Tomorrow marks the 14 days left [until] the election,” he says when we talk, and although his voice sounds calm, almost tired, the first-time candidate is confident. He adds that he is going to keep talking to as many voters as possible and sharing his truth until Nov. 6.

“We are going to keep going until we’re done and we’ve got nothing left in the tank and no room for regrets,” he says. “We’re going to win.”