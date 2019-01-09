Cannabis state of mind

× Expand Photo courtesy of national hispanic caucus of state legislators Armando Gudiño and Eunisses Hernandez

Dozens of state legislators from all over the U.S. filled the conference rooms at the Kona Kai Resort in Shelter Island last month for the 16th National Summit of Hispanic State Legislators. Traditionally held on the East Coast, the summit focuses on organizing state legislators who advocate in support of policies that affect Latinx communities.

“The issues that are being discussed at the national level are missing an important element, which is the Latino community,” said Carmelo Rios, a state senator from Puerto Rico who also serves as the president of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (NHCSL).

Rios added that the reason for hosting the summit in California was because, in a way, the state is leading in a lot of the issues state legislators from other states want to address in 2019. These include online privacy, consumer trends and the opioid crisis. But one of the most prevalent issues in conversations among legislators was cannabis and how to help Latinx communities who have been historically affected by over-enforcement policies.

Armando Gudiño, a policy manager with the Drug Policy Alliance, traveled to San Diego to encourage legislators to support cannabis-related policies.

“It’s overdue that legislators, and groups like these, need to not only embrace [the cannabis industry] and start moving toward regulatory models in their own respective districts, but more importantly ensure that Latinos and other underserved communities have a seat at the table,” Gudiño said.

Gudiño presented alongside justice reform advocate Eunisses Hernandez during the “Cannabis Decriminalization and Policy” panel.

Although these state legislators have no control as to what happens at the federal level, they can focus on helping communities by implementing state policies that would serve to help the Latinx communities who have been left out of the industry because of the war on drugs.

“Latinos continue to be lagging behind in the participation of this industry in part because we have leaders, many of whom have taken a step back, are waiting to see what happens with the federal government,” Gudiño said.

Among the issues related to the cannabis industry, state legislators addressed three main points: increasing the representation of minorities in the industry, advocating for a social justice component to legislation and continuing with the trend of legalizing recreational cannabis at state levels.

Minorities in the cannabis industry

Kalina Fernandez, purchasing manager with Torrey Holistics, is not the kind of person in the industry that’s easy to come by for two reasons: She is Mexican and a woman in a high position. She said she’s never felt like a minority, but she does see a lack of diversity in the industry.

“Minorities being locked up because of cannabis is a major disconnect in the industry,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez pointed out that people who have criminal records as a result of cannabis could have a harder time acquiring loans to fund their businesses in the first place. Cities like Los Angeles and Oakland have put in place programs aimed at promoting “equitable ownership and employment opportunities in the cannabis industry” to allow for more diversity in the sale of legal cannabis.

Such programs are known as social equity programs and most offer funding or assistance with cannabis permit applications.

Last year, California passed the California Cannabis Equity Act of 2018. The law helps cities with social equity programs already in place with loans, grants and waving permits or licensing fees. Such actions by California lawmakers are precisely what other state legislators at the NHCSL summit discussed when it came to similar legislation in their own states.

Eunisses Hernandez, a campaign coordinator with JustLeadershipUSA, a social justice advocacy organization, addressed the need to include minorities in the cannabis industry at the ownership and executive level.

“Being able to have ownership, to open up business instead of being the folks that are cutting and growing the weed in the farms,” Hernandez said. “Having them be the owners in the shops that exists throughout community.”

Social justice

State Legislators like Illinois State Senator Iris Martinez asked questions during the cannabis decriminalization panel in order to understand what other states are doing to decriminalize cannabis. States like Illinois have not legalized the recreational use of cannabis, but Martinez suspects that is something that is possible this year. Her interest at the summit, however, was learning more about the social justice component of cannabis legislation.

“We’ve seen other states already pass (legislation) we are trying to mirror as much as we can and we’ve gotten feedback of some of the states that have had problems,” Martinez said.

Martinez sponsored a medical cannabis bill back in 2014 for children with epilepsy. And while medical marijuana was an issue she’s always wanted to address, recreational legislations is something she only recently became interested in. Social justice components in cannabis legislation can include expunging criminal records. In California, the passage of Prop. 64 allowed for most people with cannabis felony convictions to be reclassified as misdemeanors. According to the San Diego District Attorney’s office, 1,396 people have had reductions granted as a direct result of Prop. 64.

Legalization at the federal level?

At the federal level, cannabis is still considered a schedule 1 drug. While the state legislators who gathered in San Diego don’t have power in regards to federally legalizing cannabis, they think that setting a path for cannabis laws in their own states will serve as a catalyst for full legalization in the U.S.

Sen. Rios said that many state legislators used to think that issues of legalizing cannabis were federal issues exclusively, but now see that changes need to happen at the state level. Cannabis advocates and supporters, however, are hoping that the House Democratic majority can bring the introduction of a bill that will legalize cannabis in the U.S. once and for all.

While it’s not clear if states that have legalized cannabis will have an advantage if the federal government chooses to legalize, there are some expectations of how federal legalization can help local businesses.

Attorney Matthew Shapiro, who specializes in cannabis law, wrote that industry insiders expect federal legalization to open the door to the banking system as well as offer some tax relief for cannabis businesses.

“I know for a fact that the massive taxation on a federal, state and local level, in addition to fairly heavy-handed regulation on a state and local level, are significantly harming cannabis businesses that operate lawfully with permits,” Shapiro wrote.

Martinez said that more collaboration in states and bipartisan plans can be expected in the near future.

“Many of us (state legislators) feel very hopeful that there’s going to be a lot of changes and that it’s only going to benefit our states.”