Parents push to normalize cannabis treatments for epileptic children

"It was like I was watching my life on TV,” said Rancho Santa Fe citizen Sharon Glassey of seeing CNN’s documentary, Weed, in 2013. Weed skyrocketed the world’s knowledge of medical cannabis after it subsided seizures for Charlotte Figi, a young Colorado girl with epilepsy.

Before Weed, Glassey’s daughter was prescribed more than 10 medications in an unsuccessful trial-and-error pharmaceutical approach. Both Figi and Glassey’s daughter have a type of epilepsy that is unresponsive to traditional medicine, which occurs in one-third of cases, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. But Figi’s seizures subsided after trying CBD oil, which is made with the non-psychoactive marijuana compound cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. Glassey said she knew she had to track some down, even though at the time it was only available in Colorado and illegal to ship across state lines. That’s when she reached out to Chula Vista resident Allison Benavides.

“This random woman that I’d never met, but I knew her son has epilepsy, shows up at my park playdate… with this cake pan where she’s made this oil,” Glassey said of the CBD oil Benavides self-made in a Crock-Pot. “We didn’t use it or try it or anything like that, but I instantly knew I had a connection with her.”

Benavides said she researched and created the CBD oil herself because, back in 2013, there were minimal resources and access to it. The plant she used to make CBD oil had been smuggled in from Arizona. And while access to CBD has increased, Benavides says families like hers are still facing gaps in medical and educational services.

The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County, the local branch of the national non-profit, informs families about research on CBD as treatment, but refrains from recommending it.

“We know that there’s many promising new treatments out there and epilepsy research is desperately needed,” said Dr. Kim Tallian, who is on the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s professional advisory board. “The bottom line though, however, is that even though there are anecdotal reports of positive effects of marijuana derivatives, specifically cannabidiols, there’s still a lack of information out there, so research is needed.”

The organization tells parents to consult their doctors, but Benavides and Glassey said that route often leads to dead ends.

“Organizations and doctors seem to fall on two sides,” Benavides said. “Everyone seems to support it, but it’s a matter of if you’re going to support the artisanal path or if you’re going to toe the line and wait for the FDA and encourage Epidiolex,” noting that she believes the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County falls into the latter category.

Epidiolex, a plant-derived cannabidiol product created for pediatric epilepsy by GW Pharmaceuticals, is moving through clinical trials to attain Food and Drug Administration approval. Considering it will obtain the only FDA-recognized cannabis, GW has been accused of creating a temporary monopoly. The company and its American offshoot, Greenwich Biosciences, opened up an office in Carlsbad and have sponsored one of the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s largest annual events, Sharon’s Ride.

Benavides said waiting for Epidiolex to be put on the market, especially at a reasonable price point, isn’t an option for children like her son Robby, who continued to have 25 seizures per day on traditional medication before using CBD oil.

But doctors aren’t always willing to discuss CBD as an option. And hospitals can invoke policies against physician-patient conversations regarding marijuana, or leave the decision to discuss it to the physician’s discretion, as is the case at the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

“One doctor in Orange County told me that I was killing my daughter if I didn’t keep putting these pharmaceuticals into her,” Glassey said.

But when doctors are willing to discuss CBD treatment plans, they typically aren’t equipped with appropriate knowledge, says Dr. Michelle Sexton, a local naturopathic doctor.

“Often the doctor may say you should try cannabis, and [the patients] have to find somewhere to go get this recommendation,” Sexton said. “Then doctors give them no guidance on how to use it, and they wind up in the hands of laypeople trying to tell them how to use cannabis and sometimes what they tell them is really inappropriate for that patient.”

As a reaction to the repeated scrutiny and obstacles Benavides faced, she created the group Pediatric Cannabis Support in 2014 based off of what she had learned by treating her own son. The group consists of 10-25 families who attend monthly meetings, but Benavides has other families worldwide following the resources she provides online. However, the Pediatric Cannabis Support has remained an outlier to the traditional medical field.

“We are clinicians, we follow what the evidence shows—clinical, scientific evidence—and that group is made up of, well I’m not sure what the composite is, but they’re not researchers and physicians, pharmacists, nurses,” said Tallian.

Sexton also advocates for physician-assisted CBD treatment plans, but says California’s medical model makes it more difficult than in Washington, where she previously practiced.

“There aren’t a lot of naturopathic doctors here,” she says. “They aren’t really integrated into the health system here, and so [the members of the Pediatric Cannabis Support] have turned to each other and personal experience to get their guidance and knowledge, and I think the social support aspect of it is really important for those families… Their lives are very stressful so for them to be with other families that understand, that, I think, is medicine.”

Benavides says that while the CBD has healed Robby, Pediatric Cannabis Support healed her.

“If you’re wanting to make movement or make traction to get this going and get started, your doctor is not going to be the one to do that,” she said. “I wish that it was them, but it’s not. So in the meantime, it’s us. It’s families.”