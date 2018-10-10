CityBeat’s General Election Endorsements

We’ve rolled out a few endorsements and articles over the past few months, but when it comes to the very important election on Nov. 6, we’re happy to present this comprehensive list of endorsements as a handy guide for progressive voters. Reading and researching the seemingly endless amount of candidates and initiatives can be eye-glazingly tedious so we did it for you. Even if some readers disagree (sorry SoccerCity lovers), we still want everyone to get out and vote.

× Expand Gavin Newsom

Governor

John Cox is a carpetbagging has-been who aims to be California’s version of Donald Trump. We do not need it. Gavin Newsom has a long track record of outspokenness and action when it comes to progressive policies. He is a natural successor to Jerry Brown and will have the temerity and the temperament to take on the Trump administration’s far-right policies on everything from the environment to immigration. He’s ready.

× Expand Eleni Kounalakis

Lieutenant Governor

Ed Hernandez has been a staunch ally in the state senate, but just as in the primaries, we’re backing fellow Democrat Eleni Kounalakis. She is a rising force in the party and one that has the ability to appeal to both far-left progressives and centrists (hence the endorsements from both Sen. Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi), as well as the pick of NARAL, NOW and Emily’s List. Did you know California has never had a woman governor? Let’s vote Kounalakis in and be one step closer.

Secretary of State

The Secretary of State oversees the state’s elections, its database of registered voters and is also responsible for the disclosure of campaign financial information. Incumbent Alex Padilla has been more than transparent in his job while also fighting back against GOP-led voter suppression tactics.

State Controller

Essentially the state’s bookkeeper, so we see no reason to change course from incumbent Betty Yee, who is so clearly a better choice than Republican Konstantinos Roditis, whose main plan is something he calls “trickle-up-taxation.” Yes, it’s as bad as it sounds.

State Treasurer

Since there is no incumbent running in this race, it’s especially important that we vote for Fiona Ma, who has the experience (she has served in both the State Assembly and the State Board of Equalization), as well as the ideas that we like. Not so much with opponent Greg Conlon, who wants to gut the public pension system. We agree that it needs an overhaul, but Conlon’s privatization ideas are dangerous.

× Expand Xavier Becerra

Attorney General

Republican AG candidate and former judge Steven Bailey recently had to face a judicial ethics panel for reportedly using his job to aid his campaign and accepting gifts. So yeah, vote for Xavier Becerra, who has served as a more-than-competent U.S. Representative and was a natural choice when Gov. Brown needed to replace then Attorney General Kamala Harris. I mean, the guy has sued the Trump Administration more than 30 times, so what’s not to like, right?

Insurance Commissioner

As the Trump administration continues to chip away at the Affordable Care Act, it’s just too dicey at this point to take a chance on anyone but State Senator Ricardo Lara. A rising progressive star, Lara has the opportunity to be the first openly gay statewide elected official, and has the experience, skills and connections to take on the pharmaceutical industry as California inches slowly toward universal healthcare.

State Board of Equalization

The board was recently stripped of most of its powers and is now simply in charge of equalizing property taxes. That being said, please don’t vote for the truly awful State Senator Joel Anderson, who is basically using this seat as a rest-stop before a run for the County Board of Supervisors in 2020. O.B. resident Mike Schaefer isn’t exactly a spring chicken at 80-years-old, and has a long history in politics all over the U.S. We don’t exactly feel good about this endorsement, but Schaefer is definitely a better choice than Anderson.

State Senate, 36th District

This district largely falls in Orange County, but still went for Clinton in 2016. That being said, there’s no reason incumbent Republican minority leader Patricia Bates can’t be bounced from her seat. All voters north of Cardiff should vote for progressive Marggie Castellano, an environmental advocate and businesswoman who has pledged to make healthcare one of her top priorities.

State Senate, 38th District

Republican Joel Anderson (see Board of Equalization race) is termed out in this district, which covers areas from El Cajon to Escondido. He’s a longshot, but we endorse Escondido native and 30-year CalFire vet Jeff Griffith, who is outspoken in his beliefs on the correlations between climate change and wildfires. And given the 38th district is wildfire central, wouldn’t residents want someone representing them that will fight for policies that prevent such disasters?

State Senate, 40th District

Incumbent Ben Hueso just went 10-for-10 in sponsored legislation signed by Gov. Brown. The 40th should absolutely stick with him.

State Assembly, 71st District

Republican incumbent Randy Voepel is genuinely terrible. He dislikes immigrants and cap-and-trade permits for greenhouse gases. We encourage all East County readers to vote for James Elia, a Spring Valley native who has some great stances on income inequality and healthcare.

State Assembly, 75th District

We commend current Republican Assemblymember Marie Waldron for her outspokenness when it comes to sexual harassment and assault, but she’s still a Trump-loving, gas tax-hating conservative, which is why everyone in Escondido, San Marcos and other parts of North County should vote for Alan Geraci.

State Assembly, 76th District

Wow, what a treat that retiring GOP assemblymember Rocky Chavez now has two Democrats running for his seat. But between Encinitas City Councilmember Tasha Boerner Horvath and progressive upstart Elizabeth Warren (no, not that one), we’re leaning Warren for her outspokenness when it comes to healthcare. However, we wouldn’t blame anyone for voting for Boerner Horvath.

State Assembly, 77th District

We didn’t know much about Sunday Gover back in the primaries, but this assembly seat could be yet another pick up for Dems. Incumbent and former S.D. Councilmember Brian Maienschein isn’t all that bad, but he’s failed when it comes to supporting important legislation when it comes to LGBTQ rights so that makes Gover our choice.

State Assembly, 78th District

Future mayor Todd Gloria. Without question. Don’t @ us.

× Expand Shirley Webber

State Assembly, 79th District

Incumbent Shirley Webber has been at the forefront of fighting for police practices reform. Given that she represents parts of Chula Vista, National City, and all of Lemon Grove and La Mesa, it’s so important that progressive voters show up for her so she can continue to fight on this issue.

× Expand Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher

State Assembly, 80th District

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher doesn’t need much of an introduction. She’s outspoken, prolific and isn’t afraid to take her male colleagues to task no matter the party. From authoring a bill that granted high school diplomas to deported students, to being the main co-author on the bill that ensures California will be on 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, she’s arguably the hardest working woman, nay, person in the assembly. We can’t endorse her enough.

State Superintendent, Public Instruction

Both candidates in this race have some troubling records when it comes to their education experience, but just as in the primaries, we encourage readers to vote for longtime public schools advocate and State Assemblymember Tony Thurmond. Marshall Tuck has more experience, but is financially backed by contributors with deep ties to school privatization and charter school advocates such as Arthur Rock, a good friend of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Thurmond is a former school board member and has a solidly progressive voting record. Vote for him.

Proposition 1

While it seems like a no-brainer, we do agree with our colleagues over at the U-T that Prop. 1 isn’t perfect. It authorizes $4 billion in bonds for housing assistance programs, which could certainly help with the state’s housing crisis and heartbreaking poverty rates. One billion of that will go the CalVets home loan program. And sure, the OC Register is right in that it’s “not the answer to our housing crisis,” but coupled with legislative action to ease building restrictions, Prop. 1 will go a long way in helping. Vote yes on Prop. 1, but state and local legislators still need to do more.

Proposition 2

This one’s a little easier to get behind for us, as it authorizes funds from Prop. 63—a 1 percent tax passed in 2004 on incomes over $1 million—to be essentially reallocated to pay off bonds that are used for homelessness prevention housing, specifically for people in need of mental health services. It doesn’t create any new taxes. It just takes existing tax revenue and puts it to better use. Vote yes on Prop. 2.

Proposition 3

Water will always be an issue for California and it’s only likely to get worse over the next decades. Readers who examine their voter information guides might read the information on Prop. 3, which authorizes nearly $9 billion in state bonds for water-related projects, and think it’s a no-brainer. But it’s not. While there’s worthwhile projects that will be funded by Prop. 3, much of the money will simply help cover repair costs for entities like the Friant Water Authority. Put more simply, it takes the financial burden of repairs that should be paid for by operators and shifts it to taxpayers. What’s more, the legislature would have no say as to where the money goes. This is why the San Francisco Chronicle called it “pay-for-play” and the Sierra Club ultimately opposed it. California voters rejected a similar proposition in 2002 and they should do the same here. Vote no on Prop. 3.

Proposition 4

While there’s not a lot of opposition to a proposition that authorizes $1.5 billion in bonds to build, renovate and improve children’s hospitals across the state, we do not like the fact that it ended up on the ballot by bypassing the legislative process. Still, two similar bond measures passed in 2004 and 2008 went a long way in helping to improve children’s hospitals and we see no reason that Prop. 4 wouldn’t do the same. So yes, please approve Prop. 4.

Proposition 5

Housing is arguably the biggest issue on the 2018 ballot so it’s only natural that the trickle-down crowd would want to get in on the action. Look, we’ll keep it simple: Prop. 5 is a California Association of Realtors-developed initiative that would amend a previous voter-passed tax so as to give tax breaks to older, affluent homeowners in hopes that they’ll sell their properties and thus create more available housing. Most economists and legislative analysts agree that this is highly speculative and likely won’t work. Plus, schools and local governments could lose up to $1 billion a year in property tax revenue. That latter point is enough for us to emphatically say hell no on Prop. 5.

Proposition 6

Look, this one’s easy. We get it, gas is expensive, so we’ll put this in a way that hopefully is more down-to-earth. If we eliminate the 12 cents per gallon tax on unleaded fuel, San Diego will lose out on $1.5 billion over the next ten years to fix potholes, repair bridges and fund transportation projects. And while the average driver will save $2 every time they fill up if Prop. 6 passes, that savings will likely be offset by car repairs and spending hours in traffic due to an accident caused by crumbling infrastructure. San Diegans have to look at this tax not as a burden, but as an investment in the future. Oh, and did we mention the thousands of jobs created by the tax? Surely, that’s incentive for those who might be a little more right-leaning when it comes to taxes. In any case, this is a bad idea championed by a political has-been that even GOP lawmakers are now running away from. Bubble the “no” box on this one without hesitation.

Proposition 7

We’ll be honest—this one is kinda dumb. It basically give the state legislature the power to discuss whether California should switch to Daylight Savings Time year round. That is, we wouldn’t have to “fall back” one hour anymore. But the Proposition doesn’t do this. It just gives the legislature the power to discuss it even though they wouldn’t be able to make the time switch without federal approval. This is the most ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ initiative on the ballot, but yeah, what the hell, switching the clocks is annoying so may as well vote yes on this one.

Proposition 8

Look, we’re usually all for any props backed by organized labor, but not when it comes to life or death matters. This prop would cap revenues at kidney dialysis centers in hopes that patients will save money and that dialysis clinics will spend more on patient care. The problem is that the clinics are much more likely to pass the costs and lost revenue onto patients, most of whom depend on dialysis just to live. There’s a reason this didn’t fly when labor tried to get the legislature to pass this and voters should also reject Prop. 8.

Proposition 10

There isn’t any doubt that San Diego, like many cities, needs some kind of rent control program. On the surface, Prop. 10 sounds great as it essentially repeals the 1995 Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which set certain provisions and limits on rent control in the state especially on units built before 1995. It gives cities and municipalities the power to set their own rules when it comes to rent control. Sounds OK, right? Well, there is something to the argument from those against Prop. 10 that a repeal of Costa-Hawkins would somehow deter investment in new housing construction, which we agree is so desperately needed to address the housing crisis. But the “build, baby, build” mentality only goes so far when renters are being gouged by landlords at every turn and rents are rising at rates far faster than wages. The downside of Prop. 10 is, indeed, that it would get rid of an existing rent control law, but that law is outdated and flawed to begin with. It should be up to local governments to come up with common sense rent control policies that will help tenents, but also won’t stifle new housing construction. They can do it and it’s our opinion that a yes vote on Prop. 10 would allow them to do so.

Proposition 11

This one is a also a bit deceptive and is being touted as a life-saving initiative that would require ambulance employees to remain on-call even if they’re on a break. What it really does is allow private ambulance companies to skirt labor laws, as well as a 2016 ruling by the California Supreme Court, by bypassing the legislative process so they can save money. Don’t fall for it. Vote no on Prop. 11.

Proposition 12

Another year, another initiative that aims to help mitigate the suffering of farm animals. Not that we’re complaining. Prop. 12 simply fixes some of the ambiguity from 2008’s Prop.2, which required that egg farmers give a certain amount of space. Prop. 12 goes further and will require all egg farmers to be cage-free by 2021, as well as new space requirements for pig and calf farmers. Opponents argue, just as they did in 2008, that it will drive up prices on eggs, pork and veal. Good. People need to eat less meat, both for their own health and for the sake of combating climate change. Yes on Prop. 12.

FEDERAL OFFICES

× Expand Kevin de León

U.S. Senator

This is a tough one. We agree with the Sacramento Bee’s recent editorial in which they praised incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein’s “inclination to adhere to protocol, strive for civility and reach across the aisle in compromise.” This is also precisely why we are voting for State Senator Kevin de León. Feinstein has been an amazing force in the U.S. Senate, but if the recent hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh were any indication, the time for civility and compromise is over. We need someone in the Senate who will fight the administration tooth-and-nail on issues such as immigration and the environment, not try to compromise with Republicans who clearly don’t give a shit. And while he’s had some stumbles in his time as State Senate President Pro Tem, we think it’s time for a change and de León is exactly the type of progressive candidate who will fight once he’s in office.

× Expand Mike Levin

U.S. Representative, 49th District

Please read our coverage of Mike Levin’s campaign here. The environmental lawyer has proven himself to be the anti-Darrell Issa, which is precisely why everyone north of La Jolla should vote for him. What’s more, his commitment to protecting California’s coastlines are the exact opposite of wishy-washy Trumpist Dianne Harkey, whose values are simply not in line with the district.

× Expand Ammar Campa-Najjar

U.S. Representative, 50th District

If the multiply-indicted incumbent Duncan Hunter wins this race, we may lose all faith in humanity. Look, we beat up on Hunter enough, so let’s just say that his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is such a clear choice here. Not only has he proven that he can think for himself (he’s on record criticizing the gas tax, for example), but we are confident he will fight for progressive values and military families alike. And really, even if you don’t want to vote for him, just don’t for Hunter. Have some pride and dignity.

U.S. Representative, 51st District

South Bay and Imperial Valley progressives are happy with incumbent Juan Vargas, but we’re still a little steamed with him for taking money from the same private prison companies that have been locking up immigrants. He donated $30,000 to immigration advocacy groups after being called out, but he needs to do better moving forward. His opponent, despite being a decorated Marine, is proudly endorsed by Duncan Hunter. So yeah, next!

× Expand Scott Peters

U.S. Representative, 52nd District

The challenger in this race is very interesting. We think GOP candidate Omar Qudrat has a very bright future. His commitment to addressing veteran homelessness and education is admirable even if he hasn’t offered much up as far as concrete proposals. But his hawkish stances and statements on “radical Islamic terrorism” are a big turn off, so while we have issues with incumbent (and possible mayoral candidate) Scott Peters’ centrism on fundamental Democratic issues like net neutrality, we’ll stick with him.

U.S. Representative, 53rd District

GOP candidate Morgan Murtaugh is a gun-loving, immigration-hating, cute-selfie-taking-during-a-debate 26-year-old who loves her some Jesus and Trump’s tax plan. We’ll stick with Susan Davis.

LOCAL OFFICES AND MEASURES

San Diego City Council, District 2

We really do like certain Republicans on the City Council, but Lorie Zapf is not one of them. We’ve watched her bumble her way through City Council sessions without any real grasp of the issue at hand, and her NIMBYism and sky-is-falling attitude when it comes to cannabis, scooters and short-term vacation rentals is truly annoying especially for someone who purports to care about things like the housing crisis and the city’s Climate Action Plan. We think Dr. Jennifer Campbell is more than ready to takeover. A family medicine practitioner and former member of the Clairemont Town Council, she supports common sense approaches to the issues of homelessness, health and even electric scooters. Vote for Jennifer Campbell.

× Expand Monica Montgomery

San Diego City Council, District 4

Back in May, we said that we’d thought that Council President Myrtle Cole had “done a fine job and see almost no reason to not vote for her.” Well, little did we know just how unhappy her constituents were with her. And while her comments on racial profiling by police just might be her undoing, we do believe that she regrets phrasing her thoughts that way. Buuuuuut… ACLU criminal justice advocate Monica Montgomery is the perfect candidate for this moment in San Diego’s history. She already has a rapport with the mayor and unlike the incumbent, she’s taking stands on issues such as police review boards and rent control. We really did think that Cole would redeem herself, but she hasn’t so Montgomery is now our choice.

× Expand Tommy Hough

San Diego City Council, District 6

In a different year or perhaps in a pre-Trump world, Councilmember Chris Cate’s behavior (leaking confidential SoccerCity memos to backers) may have led constituents to call for him to resign, but he’s still popular in his district and we give him credit in that he shows up to the right photo-ops. Tommy Hough is a chummy, down-to-earth progressive (we encourage readers to check out the feature we did on him back in July) that gets along with everyone. He’s not exactly the most experienced candidate, but what he lacks in legislative experience he makes up for in passion so we encourage voters to back him.

San Diego City Council, District 8

This was a hard decision for us, but after interviewing both Vivian Moreno and Antonio Martinez, we ultimately decided to endorse Moreno in last week’s issue. A community representative for current District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez, we think she’ll pick up right where Alvarez left off and fight for the South San Diego communities that often receive the short end of the stick when it comes to City Council decisions. We endorse Vivian Moreno.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 4

Sure, Nathan Fletcher used to be a Republican, but he has embraced the progressive agenda and will fight back against the all-white, all-Republican Board of Supervisors should they pull any shenanigans like with the city’s Hepatitis A crisis. A former marine and state assemblymember, he has the experience to be bi-partisan and to find solutions where there are seemingly none. His opponent is the scandal-plagued former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, who has proven in a number of interviews she simply doesn’t have a nuanced grasp on the issues. Vote for Fletcher.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 5

We often look at the Board of Supervisors as Scrooge McDuck swimming in their self-increased salaries, pensions and that $2 billion worth of cash reserve funds. Even Bonnie Dumanis, the Republican candidate in the 4th District, has said that at least some of the reserves should be used. Not so with District 5 candidate Jim Desmond, who wants that money to stay right where it is so they can keep swimming around in it while social services suffer, transportation remains stagnant and the homeless crisis gets worse. Democrat Michelle Gomez wants to use some of those funds for some much-needed county programs and while, let’s be honest, she has little chance to win in this North County district, we encourage any progressives in Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad to vote for Gomez.

× Expand Tim Nader

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 37

Here’s the deal with the incumbent, Gary Kreep: He was a leader in the “Birther” movement, he served as legal council for Minutemen militias and since he was first elected in 2012, he has regularly harassed women attorneys appearing in his court. In 2017, he received a “severe public censure” by the state Commission on Judicial Performance, the most serious penalty that’s not removal from the bench. Deputy District Attorney Matt Brower isn’t the perfect candidate to replace him, but he’s way better than Kreep. Please, please vote for Brower.

Measures A-C

All of these Board of Supervisors-placed measures aim to change the Charter of the County of San Diego. The first one is so that the supervisors can get the county in compliance with federal election laws when it comes to board vacancies and military/overseas ballots (Measure A). The second one would allow the mostly Republican board to appoint a redistricting commission to redraw districts to include more rural, unincorporated areas (Measure B). The third one would designate that county pension funds only be used for pension-related liabilities (Measure C). We don’t see much of a problem in the language for Measure A so we’re a reluctant yes on that one. However, vote no and do so proudly on Measures B and C. Measure B is a Trojan horse to allow Republicans to gerrymander the redistricting process after the 2020 census, while C, even if it sounds good on the surface, is just the board being stingy and not allowing the borrowing of funds to go to emergency and vital services.

Measure D

Also known as the “Full Voter Participation Act,” this measure would ensure all county election races go the runoff ballot in November, no matter how well a particular candidate performs in the June primary. This ensures that important county races would be decided when most people come out to vote. Yes, it’ll likely benefit Democratic and progressive candidates, but it’s fair and the only people opposing it are Republicans who like being elected by the small amount of the electorate who shows up to vote in the primaries. They’re afraid, which is why were all for voting yes on D.

Measure E and G

Ahhhh, what to do in Mission Valley? Let’s just get this out of the way first: As much as we love the idea of a Major League Soccer team playing in San Diego, we are joining numerous neighborhood planning groups, environmental groups and progressive organizations in voting no on Measure E, the SoccerCity initiative. It’d be one thing if the money behind SoccerCity (FS Investors) were buying the land, but we’ve maintained that the lease agreement is too risky, as are the environmental and traffic impacts. When it comes to a project this large, it comes down to who do we trust more to get it right? A bunch of La Jolla-based investors or a centuries-old institution that’s willing to buy the majority of the land outright? What if FS Investors run out of money? What if there’s a recession? So, yes, we will be voting yes on G and for SDSU West. The SDSU plan has most of the things we like about the SoccerCity plan; we can still get an MLS team with the SDSU arrangement and maybe even another NFL team down the road. What’s more, it will provide some much-needed housing for students and faculty, which will help a bit with the overall housing crisis. But perhaps more importantly, it will lift SDSU into another institutional stratosphere which we’re all for just as long as the university keeps its word about not raising student fees to cover the costs. Plus, the city will still have a little over 100 acres of the Mission Valley land to do with what it wants. May we suggest more affordable housing?

Measure H

If passed, school board members would be limited to three four-year terms, but the measure was ostensibly placed on the ballot by the city council to appease angry parents who want some much-needed reforms when it comes to school board elections. While we think term limits can be a good thing, we also think the council should take this issue more seriously so we’re going to say no on H.

Measure J

A transparency measure that would clear up some vagueness from a 1992 ballot measure. It requires that the names and identities of anyone with a 10 percent ownership stake in a deal with the city to be disclosed to the city council 15 days before the council is set to vote on it. This is an easy yes.

Measure K

It’s good to get new blood on the City Council and this measure would essentially clear up some vague language in the City Charter that a person can only serve two four-year terms on the council. Basically, it just prevents a councilmember from jumping districts so it’s an easy OK from us on Measure K.

Measure L

If approved, this measure would ostensibly give members of the city council a raise equal to that of the state’s judicial salaries. It’s quite a raise too ($75,000 to $120,000), but the measure also eliminates car allowances and amends ethics rules so that lobbyists are less likely to influence a councilmember’s vote. We’ll vote yes on this one if only to end the years-long drama about raises, but if the council asks for another one in five years, San Diegans should tell them to kick rocks.

Measure M

This is a rather uncontroversial measure that would allow the city to retain members of the city’s audit committee rather than seek out other applicants. It just streamlines an otherwise useless bureaucratic process so we’re fine with a yes on M.

Measure N

Reinstates a disability retirement benefit for members of the city’s police union who have mental health challenges as a result of an on-duty violent attack. At a time when the police department is under heavy scrutiny and the city has a recruitment problem, we think it’s imperative that the city shows it cares about the mental health of officers. Yes on N.

Measure Q (Chula Vista)

Earlier this year, the Chula Vista City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the licensing and operation of cannabis businesses. If Measure Q passes, the ordinance would go into effect and the city could gain revenue from taxing these businesses. The measure states the money would go into the general fund, however, elected officials have expressed interest in using those funds for much needed public safety. Either way, vote yes on Measure Q.

Measure P, R and T (Del Mar)

The “let them eat cake” measures on this year’s ballot. Yes on Measure P. All it does is allow for the city of Del Mar to have more local control when it comes to zoning and land use decisions, which is fine with us. Measure R is a little more tricky, as it changes the development rules when it comes to beachfront properties in the city. The mayor and entire city council oppose it and it opens up the city to litigation and will stifle what little beachfront development is already happening. So that’s a no vote on Measure R. Finally, vote yes on Measure T, as all it does is take an old gas station lot and zones it for retail development. Fine by us.

Measure U (Encinitas)

Allows for up-zoning 15 Encinitas properties for 25-30 housing units, some of which would be reserved for low-income housing. Brings the city in compliance with state and county law so they won’t keep getting sued. Hell yes on Measure U.

Measure V (La Mesa)

Medical marijuana dispensaries are legal in La Mesa, but not recreational ones. This measure would put a six percent tax on medical cannabis businesses’ gross sales, as well as a $10-per-square-foot tax for cultivation. The millions in funds would go into the general fund. Fuck that. La Mesa’s cannabis policies are some of the most restrictive in the county and they’re currently being sued for their vague restrictions on where businesses can open. Even Councilmember Bill Baber admitted that they need the tax funds to combat illegal dispensaries. Well, Bill, let legal recreational dispensaries open and you probably won’t have those kinds of problems. Then we can talk about a cannabis tax. Until then, La Mesans should vote no on V.

Measure W (National City)

On one hand, Measure W provides safeguards that National City tenants have been asking for: rent control and protections for vulnerable tenants. On the other, the measure creates a board that will oversee the rental control program and opponents argue it will simply add more bureaucracy. Meh, for residents who are struggling to make ends meet, this measure could provide some relief. Vote yes.

Measures X and Y (Oceanside)

Measure X is a 0.5 percent city sales tax over seven years ($11 million annually) to fund everything from infrastructure and parks, to police and homeless programs. We’ve looked at the fine print and it seems everyone is getting a little something. So yes on X. Measure Y is a bit more controversial and confusing. Also known as the Save Our Open Spaces and Agricultural Resources (SOAR) initiative, it would ostensibly make sure that there is a public vote when it comes to changing zoning laws. The controversy in question is farmland in north Oceanside where developers want to build homes and the measure aims to make sure they can’t do that without a public vote. What’s even more interesting is that developers and Oceanside farmers are both against the measure, with the latter group claiming concerns about “eminent domain.” Groups like the Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters are for the measure, claiming that any changes to zoning laws should be left up to the people. This one was tough because we’re all for building more housing, but the development in question is just a bunch of fancy estate homes and a hotel. And while we’re all for direct democracy, it still seems like the city council should be in charge when it comes to zoning laws. After all, isn’t that what they were elected to do? We were on the fence about this one, but we’re ultimately going to say no on Y. It sets a bad precedent and voters shouldn't have to wait months, if not years, for an election every time they want to change zoning laws. However, we won’t blame anyone if they vote yes on Y.

Measure Z, AA and BB (Vista)

All of these measures deal in recreational cannabis. If passed, Measure Z would allow for 11 cannabis dispensaries in the city. The conservative city council is hoping voters think that’s too many and vote instead for BB, which would only allow for three delivery-only businesses in the city with no storefronts. So yes on Z and no on BB, and go ahead and vote yes on AA, which imposes a fair tax on future businesses.

× Expand Mary Casillas Salas

Chula Vista Mayor

Mary Casillas Salas is seeking a second term to continue pushing for greater economic growth for the city with the development of the Bayfront and a private university satellite campus. It’s no surprise she received 62 percent of the vote in June over her opponent, a MAGA enthusiast. This one is easy, vote for Mary Casillas Salas.

Chula Vista City Attorney

After multiple settlements that have cost taxpayers over $1 million under incumbent Glen Googins, Andrew Deddeh offers a fresh perspective. He plans to address pension liabilities, term limits and shutting down illegal cannabis dispensaries. Vote for Andrew Deddeh.

Chula Vista City Council, District 1

Incumbent John McCann has the experience, but as the city moves toward addressing cannabis dispensaries through Measure Q, he thinks “associating” with marijuana is a mistake. We’d like to see a new face that will move the district forward. Vote for Mark Bartlett.

Chula Vista City Council, District 2

With the development of the Bayfront, Jill Galvez knows it will attract more visitors and hopes to propose ordinances to tackle problems that may arise with the increase of tourism. Vote for Jill Galvez.

× Expand Serge Dedina

Imperial Beach Mayor

Five words: Serge Dedina is a badass.

Imperial Beach City Council (vote for 2)

Not only does the idea of Paloma Aguirre becoming the first Latina elected to serve on the Imperial Beach City Council excite us, but so do her thoughts on working with officials south of the border to address cross-border pollution. When the city council was deciding on approving a marijuana ordinance, Edward Spriggs asked for more time to consider his vote. However, because of public testimony, he voted in favor. His ability to make decisions that reflect the needs of his constituents compel us to give him our support.

National City Mayor

Mayor Ron Morrison has been a disaster. Alejandra Sotelo-Solis has deep roots in National City and throughout her time as a councilmember, she has aimed to accurately represent the needs of the community. Compared to her opponents, she is the most qualified to lead National City through a Post-Morrison era. Vote for Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

National City City Council (vote for 2)

Both Candy Morales and Jose Rodriguez come from cultural and economic backgrounds that reflect those of National City residents. They both are pushing for a wage increase for residents employed in big businesses. Rodriguez is also supportive of a more transparent process in relation to the death of Earl McNeil. Do not vote for Ron Morrison.

Carlsbad Mayor

Cori Schumacher

Carlsbad City Council, District 1

Barbara Hamilton

Carlsbad City Council, District 3

Priya Bhat-Patel

Coronado City Council (vote for two)

It’s no surprise Coronado is burdened by traffic and tourism but incumbent Bill Sandke sees the benefit of tourism and believes tolls are not the solution as they are complicated and don’t exclude residents. While Navy Veteran Marvin Heinze would consider tolls if residents want them, he thinks greater control of roads and negotiating with the Navy will help with the commuter traffic. Heinze encourages more diverse businesses that aren’t specifically catered to tourists, but are beneficial to residents’ needs as well.

Del Mar City Council (vote for two)

Terry Gaasterland

Daniel J. Quirk

El Cajon Mayor

No preference. One dropped out and the other two are trash.

El Cajon City Council, District 1

Again, no preference. Councilmember Ben Kalasho is the epitome of toxic male trash, and the other guy (Gary Kendrick) is almost just as bad. If we had to pick, we’ll go with Kendrick.

Encinitas Mayor

Catherine Blakespear

Encinitas City Council, District 3

Jody Hubbard

Encinitas City Council, District 4

Joe Mosca

Escondido Mayor

Paul “Mac” McNamara

Escondido City Council, District 1

Consuelo Martinez

Escondido City Council, District 2

Incumbent John Masson is trash. Vote for Vanessa Valenzuela.

La Mesa Mayor

Incumbent Mark Arapostathis is running unopposed soooooo, yeah, he’s OK.

La Mesa City Council (vote for two)

We happily endorse retired sheriff commander Dave Myers in this race (we’d hoped he would have been elected County Sheriff back in June, but we’ll settle for this). We also endorse Myers’ “elect a cop and a doc” counterpart, fellow progressive Dr. Akilah Weber. Time for some new blood on the council and Myers and Weber will make a great team.

Lemon Grove City Council (vote for two)

Kamaal Martin and Jennifer Mendoza. Do not vote for Jerry Jones.

Poway Mayor

No preference.

San Marcos Mayor

No preference. All three of the candidates are pretty bad.

Solana Beach City Council (vote for two)

Kristi Becker and Shawn McClondon

Vista Mayor

No preference. All the candidates, including longtime incumbent Judy Ritter, are far from ideal. If we had to pick one, Joe Green seems to be the least disagreeable. Not an endorsement though.

San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees, District A

Maria Nieto Senour

San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees, District C

Craig Milgrim

San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees, District E

Sean Elo (read our full endorsement here)

San Diego Unified School District Board, District B

Kevin Beiser

San Diego Unified School District Board, District C

Michael McQuary