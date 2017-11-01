CityWeek: AirBnBs, black cats and city council trolls

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

The city still hasn’t decided how to regulate Airbnb and other short-term vacation rentals. There are two proposals before it: the first, introduced by four councilmembers, would allow San Diego homeowners to rent up to three housing units they own as short-term vacation rentals, and it would make the owners subject to a fee to create new affordable housing. The other, proposed by councilmember Barbara Bry, would allow homeowners to rent out their properties for a maximum of 90 days per year, unless they live on-site in which case they can rent year-round. City Council was scheduled to discuss the issue at a special hearing on Oct. 24, but abruptly cancelled the meeting after a city attorney memo raised legal questions about some of the proposals. A vote is now scheduled for Dec. 12.

What people are saying:

“My proposal protects the rights of those who wish to rent out their entire primary residence on a shortterm basis for up to 90 days per year, and it also allows for unlimited home sharing when the host is on site to supervise. Importantly, it is the only proposal that prohibits investors from converting homes in our residential neighborhoods into permanent mini-hotels”

— Councilmember Barbara Bry, press release

“Vacation rentals have been around for decades, and with the evolving sharing economy, it’s clear these rentals are here to stay. Outright bans or severe limitations only further an underground economy that is already present, and those renting homes will creatively adapt and make it difficult for city regulations to be effective in achieving their purpose.”

— Councilmember Chris Ward, to Voice of San Diego

“This ‘change of neighborhood character’ and loss of long-term rentals is very significant. But we would go further, and say that one of the greatest threats to neighborhoods along the coast like Ocean Beach from Airbnb and short-term vacation rentals is something of great consequence—literally—the loss of community.”

—Frank Gormlie, Editor, O.B. Rag

Our take:

It’s no surprise that short-term vacation rentals became an issue here in San Diego. They’ve posed problems for cities around the world, from Santa Monica to New York to Barcelona (three cities that have either outright banned or severely regulated short-term rentals, with varying degrees of success). Both proposals before the city council aim for a reasonable compromise. Neither solution will please everyone, because, frankly, no solution ever will. But what’s really important is that the city take action now—no more drawn-out discussions with no conclusion. And no more postponements! Come Dec. 12, there needs to be a clear decision about what the rules are and how to enforce them.

CUTES OF THE WEEK

The San Diego Humane Society recently held a Halloween promotion where adoption fees were half-off for black and orange animals, but we encourage readers to go out of their way to adopt black animals all year round. Studies have revealed that because of societal stigmas and silly superstitions, animals with black fur are less likely to be adopted, even though other studies have revealed that black fur may be tied to better health. Let’s start with Bart and Pretty here, who are available at the Humane Society’s P.B. and Linda Vista locations respectively. sdhumane.org

× Expand Pretty and Bart

HAM OF THE WEEK

We initially liked El Cajon City Councilmember Ben Kalasho, the only Democrat and first-ever Chaldean on the council, but now he’s just turned into a troll. From the sexual harassment allegations and defiantly using his phone during council meetings, to his frequent attacks on the media, one commenter on Twitter recently called him “a real-life Parks and Rec caricature.” Can’t say we disagree.

NEWSY BITS

(Click upper-right of image to enlarge)