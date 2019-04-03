Community planning groups suffer from lack of training

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Barrio Logan Planning Group meeting on March 20

This first year has been a learning experience for Philomena Marino. She’s a member of one of the city’s many planning groups that provide community input on land use decisions.

“I’m one of three new members and I think it’s time for us to take action and make some improvements,” says Marino, who was elected as a member of Barrio Logan’s planning group in April of 2018.

“We’ve been listening, absorbing, grasping and trying to teach ourselves as much as we can so we can make a difference besides being seat warmers.”

Community planning groups, whose members are generally elected or appointed by the public, allow residents the opportunity to provide the city’s Planning Department, the City Council and the Planning Commission with recommendations on development projects and land use matters.

This recommendation process gives residents a say in the growth of their community and sometimes helps prevent fights between developers and residents. There are currently 42 active planning groups with elected and appointed volunteer members.

Although the planning groups have no formal authority, they have a significant amount of influence when it comes to shaping their community. Their recommendations can influence developers to make small changes to projects. They also play a larger role in providing input to community plan updates.

Marino is what they call “a resident representative” of the Barrio Logan Planning Group and, like many other volunteers, she relies on training opportunities to get a better grasp complicated land use and development project topics.

However, a city audit report found that planning group members are not currently receiving sufficient training to fulfill their role. That can lead to groups making recommendations that are not legally viable or that their efforts are being ignored by city staff.

In December of last year, the Office of the City Auditor released a report on community planning groups and found a range of issues including a lack of transparency, record keeping and oversight. It also found that current training for members is not sufficient.

Newly elected members are only required to take a mandatory introduction workshop or an online version of it, known as the Community Orientation Workshop (COW). Any other workshops offered by the Planning Department are optional.

Land use consultant Marcela Escobar-Eck says that giving planning group members advanced training is absolutely critical. Escobar-Eck is a former development services director with the city and recalls that the city’s Planning Department used to offer monthly training opportunities on basic topics that could help volunteers. She speculates that they went away because of budget and attendance issues.

Vicki Granowitz, planning commissioner with the San Diego Planning Commission and former chair of North Park’s planning group, says she believes the city provides the basic training members need and sees staffing as an obstacle.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Philomena Marino (right) with her neighbor in Barrio Logan

“The city can offer more things. Often the problem is the Planning Department is woefully understaffed. It’s been a problem for a long time. The planners are great, they do wonderful work but they are only human they can only do so much,” says Granowitz.

The impact of having members that don’t have a grasp on how the planning process works is that Escobar-Eck says groups can go “rogue” and make recommendations that are not legally tenable or even allowed. In such cases, recommendations by planning groups are taken as symbolic statements rather than have the potential to influence a project to represent the needs of the community.

Maya Rosas, director of policy with transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego, recalls an instance in 2016 where the lack of training became problematic. The city was legally mandated by the state to pass a parking requirements reduction for affordable housing built near public transit. However, the elected members of the city’s community planning groups opposed the reduction. As a result, their recommendations had no impact and the City Council approved the parking reductions anyway.

She says planning members deserve to have the resources, whether that be training or help from staff, so they can make recommendations that actually influence city decisions.

“Everyone who is on their planning group is there for the right reasons and I think they need the resources to be able to do their volunteer job properly,” says Rosas.

CityBeat reached out to dozens of community planning group chairs and the majority expressed that better training would be helpful when it comes to making informed recommendations.

Members like Marino often take it upon themselves to seek training and education opportunities outside of the ones the city offers.

“I know it’s voluntary, I know I’m taking the time but I want to do it right,” Marino says. She suggests that workshops be mandatory or that they be spread out so topics aren’t crammed into one session. She adds that if city staff knows volunteers are taking the time to become knowledgeable about subjects, their recommendations will be worth more.

According to a city spokesperson, the city’s Planning Department will be adding more training sessions to the annual training schedule and the department is evaluating recording the trainings for people who are unable to attend in person. Still, because the members on these groups are volunteers and play an advisory role, some question how much the city should invest in training as opposed to providing other resources.

“The city provides adequate training for board members. I am hesitant to spend city money on and advisory board, but if it were available, it would be better spent in helping to organize and advertise committee actions,” wrote John Mooney, chair of Skyline Paradise Hills Community Planning Committee.

Within the last two years, planning groups have been under greater scrutiny after the county’s Grand Jury and Circulate San Diego both released separate reports looking at the lack of diverse voices and the lack of oversight. They both recommended that the City Council consider reforms to community planning groups.

On Jan. 30, the City Council’s Audit Committee unanimously accepted the report and it will go before the Land Use and Housing Committee on April 10 before it goes to council.

Rosas is hopeful that the more progressive city council will be open to the idea of reform. She believes the city knows the status quo isn’t working and now is the time for change.

“Our planning group members deserve that type of investment if we are going to continue to go to them as our community experts and I don’t think that should or will change, we are still going to go to them.”