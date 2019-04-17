County changing approach to juvenile justice

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Reflections Central

There is a small abandoned garden, rows of picnic tables and white vans with Probation Department decals outside Reflections Central in La Mesa.

The building resembles a small strip mall but is actually one of two day sites where youth on probation attend school and have access to counseling, probation officers and mental health services. However, as a result of a recent overhaul to the San Diego County’s juvenile justice system, Reflections Central will close in two months.

The county’s Probation Department is changing its approach to the juvenile justice system to place a greater emphasis on rehabilitative services that are close to the youth’s home, rather than site-specific services like those at Reflections Central.

On Tuesday, April 9, the County Board of Supervisors accepted the Probation Department’s new approach report, which includes closing the day site in La Mesa and Reflections Youth Day Center in San Marcos.

Both sites are part of an overall program known as Breaking Cycles. Although the two sites will be closed, other counseling and mental health services provided by Breaking Cycles will be merged with the department’s regular juvenile supervision, according to a spokesperson for the Probation Department.

The two sites will close officially on June 30.

“We are moving from a primary focus on compliance to emphasizing rehabilitating our youth to achieve the best public safety outcomes,” said Probation Chief Adolfo Gonzales, during last week’s meeting.

Over the last eight years, the number of youth on probation has decreased by 66 percent, according to county officials. The decrease of youth under the supervision of the Probation Department promoted changes to its approach and eventually to the assessment of the Breaking Cycles Program.

Created in 1997, Breaking Cycles is a sentencing alternative to detention at juvenile hall and is intended to provide an umbrella of services to youth and their families. The youth sentenced by the courts to this program are typically identified as medium to high-risk and are between the ages of 12 and 18. This risk level assessment is determined by how likely the juvenile offender will commit another crime.

As of April 12, there were 49 youths enrolled at both day sites.

Breaking Cycles is partially funded by the state, via the State’s Juvenile Justice Crime Prevention Act (JJCPA). A requirement of that funding is that any programs, such as Breaking Cycles, be evaluated by an independent organization. The local “Deep-Dive” evaluation for Breaking Cycles, released this month by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), found that 67 percent of youth in Breaking Cycles were rearrested after leaving the program.

According to Sandra McBrayer—CEO of the Children’s Initiative, a community organization that provides technical assistance to the county—the recidivism rate demonstrates that the Breaking Cycles program is not effective despite the intensive nature of the program.

“If we are locking kids back up for any reason and we are saying we are doing this intensive service, it means it’s not working,” McBrayer said.

McBrayer said she believes this new, in-home approach will support and protect kids based on research that shows that models based on compliance and supervision do not work.

By focusing instead on intensive services close to the youth’s home and school, county officials hope it will reduce transportation barriers and help youth successfully complete their conditions of probation.

“I realize that the union likes [Breaking Cycles] and change is hard but I also know that we need to make sure we follow what has been invented and learned all these years of ‘how do we get programs closest to the kids’ homes?’ And ‘how do we get them support so they are not getting locked back up again and again?’” McBrayer said.

Still, unions such as the Probation Officers Association have spoken against the decision to end the program because they are concerned that it will negatively impact the youth they supervise at the sites.

“I just don’t want to see a scenario where these kids aren’t getting the help now,” said Scott Laudner, president of the Probation Officers Association.

The Probation Department has made it clear that no probation jobs will be lost during this transition. Laudner has been a probation officer with the juvenile division for over 24 years. He said officers have expressed they are fearful the youth they supervise will not have the same kinds of support systems at home or in the community that the intensive day sites provide.

“A lot of them are in the system because they don’t have the family support system or, unfortunately, their parents are incarcerated, on drugs, in gangs or in bad things themselves,” said Laudner. “It’s terrible because it’s a cycle.”

Worst case scenario for Laudner and the officers he represents is that the youth will fall back into old patterns and end up back in the system, homeless, dead or even kill someone else.

“This program has everything right on site… if the county’s point is to save money, I just can’t fathom why we’d be closing this program,” said Laudner.

In Fiscal Year 2018-19 the Probation Department allocated $3.4 million for the sites, half of which came from the JJCPA and the other half from the County General fund ($1.2 million), Medi-Cal ($300,000) and the Supportive Therapeutic Options Program ($200,000).

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who has been vocal about her support for the new at-home approach, said the union’s concerns are valid and has met with them to hear directly from those who work with the kids every day.

“Changing a culture from within is not easy, and I would expect there to be concerns,” Gaspar wrote in an email. “I believe we have the right leadership in place to make this successful for both our youth and the officers who have committed their lives to this work.”

“I will be following the transition closely and I have confidence in our Probation Department to meet the needs of our kids on probation, directly in their communities, while maintaining a high level of public safety.”

Laudner believes the department will move forward with closing the sites despite the union’s push back. Although he hopes his concerns are wrong, he believes this new approach is going to be a failure.

“If they are still committing crimes and doing things on this level of care, how is giving them a lesser level of care going to have higher positive outcomes?” said Laudner. “I could be wrong. Maybe hands-off can help, but I just can’t imagine how that’s possible.”