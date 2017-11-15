El Cajon cracks down on homelessness

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Two homeless people in Wells Park

As the city of San Diego has scrambled to find solutions to the ongoing homelessness and Hepatitis A crises, El Cajon has quietly passed a series of ordinances that some say are unfairly targeting the city’s homeless population: No panhandling. No encampments. No sleeping on the sidewalk. And most recently, no feeding the homeless in public areas.

The El Cajon City Council recently voted 5-0 in favor of a resolution to temporarily ban giving food to the homeless in parks and other public places, in hopes of stopping the spread of Hepatitis A.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services department, there have been 30 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in El Cajon as of last week, the third highest in the region.

El Cajon director of recreation Frank Carson presented the ordinance to the city council and recommended that they pass it.

“This urgency ordinance is necessary. This is a temporary ordinance and during this time that it is in place, staff will conduct research on best practices around the region,” he said.

Councilmember Gary Kendrick spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying, “I could see where fecal matter could be passed from a homeless person onto a wrapper, or table or food and then spread out through the community.”

Several local churches and other organizations had regularly offered potlucks or food distribution events in public areas like Wells Park where El Cajon’s homeless population often congregates. Under the ordinance, they can no longer do so.

“Hepatitis A is not spread by organizations coming out and feeding the homeless,” says local activist and attorney Mark Lane.

“Their ultimate goal is to try to run homeless people out of El Cajon,” he added, referring to the City Council.

Lane is one of the organizers for a Nov. 19 event called “Break the Ban: Feeding the Homeless in El Cajon,” which will take place in Wells Park.

The following weekend, a separate organization called Food Not Bombs is hosting a similar event to feed the homeless, called “El Cajon Food Solidarity.” Though the two events aren’t officially connected, organizers say they are excited to find ways to work together.

“It’s great that there’s more than one group doing something about this, and that there’s so many people hoping to donate and looking for opportunities to help,” said Food Not Bombs activist Melanie Redden.

Both Lane and Redden made it a point to acknowledge that by breaking the ban, there’s a chance that El Cajon police could arrest people at these events.

“I think that the most likely scenario would be that police would instruct us to stop,” said Redden. “At that point, people would have the option to comply and leave, and that would be totally fine with us.”

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he thinks that ideas about potential arrests are being blown out of proportion.

“It seems like people are saying, ‘Oh, if you give a sandwich to a homeless person then the city will arrest you’ which couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “We don’t have a vendetta against anyone, we’re just trying to not spread the transmission of a disease.”

When asked what officers would do if there were a public feeding event, he said that the officers would likely go up and ask them to stop. Wells said those who didn’t stop would be handled “on a case-by-case basis.” He said he was surprised to see that there was a protest scheduled for the 19th.

“The rhetoric in that protest was basically saying that we are Nazis trying to destroy the lives of people. It just seems really over-the-top to me. I think this ordinance is a pretty reasonable approach to a serious, communicable disease,” he said.

The sole Democrat on the El Cajon City Council, Ben Kalasho agreed, but said he had his own personal reasons for voting in favor of the ordinance.

“When you ask the normal person why they haven’t visited some of the bigger parks that we have, I think the answer you’re going to get is because it’s being overtaken by homeless and transient communities,” he says.

He suggested that churches and other organizations host feedings on their own property, or distribute gift cards to the homeless so they can buy food, rather than bringing it to them at Wells Park.

“As a city official, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. A lot of times elected officials just go with whatever their staff recommends, because they’re idiots and they don’t read. I voted the way I did because I went out there and actually spent a whole day there,” he said.

Despite what the mayor and other city officials say, others still feel as if the ban is cruel and ineffective.

According to a 2014 report from the National Coalition for the Homeless, there are at least 71 cities in America that have tried to ban or severely restrict food-sharing events intended to feed the homeless. Some, like Fort Lauderdale, later reversed their bans after much outcry from the public and the ban being challenged in court.

“It’s a particularly cruel time of year to be doing this,” Redden pointed out, in reference to the upcoming holiday season. “Going hungry won’t help anyone and it won’t help them solve whatever other problems they may have like drug addiction or mental illness.”

Lane says that he plans to try and overturn the ban in court, though, as Wells pointed out, it’s already intended to be temporary. The ban will be lifted once the county declares the Hepatitis A state of emergency to be over, but there is no clear end date.

In the meantime, there’s the question of where homeless people can go for food, and some fear they may have to put themselves at risk by digging through trash. Public health consultant Carla Eskow said in a 2013 Canadian Medical Association Journal article that digging through dumpsters can put someone in contact with fecal matter—which is one of the most common ways Hepatitis A is spread.

“You’re effectively forcing these people to look elsewhere,” said Lane. “So what are they gonna do? Are they going to be digging through the trash cans? You know what’s in the trash cans? Human waste. You are literally forcing them into a situation where they’re going to be more susceptible to Hepatitis A.”