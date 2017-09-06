Election 2018: Omar Passons is a man with a plan

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Omar Passons

The first in a series of articles focusing on the candidates, measures and policies that readers will need to know about in 2018.

Omar Passons picked a hell of a weekend to go door-to-door. He considers himself lucky that his campaign office is in the heart of North Park, especially now that yet another heatwave has hit the city.

“It’s a good thing we have beer right across the street,” says Passons, pointing to Hess Brewing and to a campaign banner touting his love for craft beer.

Passons, an entrepreneur whose previous work is primarily in neighborhood advocacy and land use law, knows how important it is to get out there and be seen. Not only is he one of the least known candidates in a Board of Supervisors [BOS] race filled with big names, but he also knows that many people still don’t know just what the Board of Supervisors does or just how important they are in directing the county. A lifelong San Diegan, Passons grew up in the Clairemont area and often has to play the role of civics educator on one of the hottest Saturdays in recent memory.

“A fair amount of people don’t know,” says Passons. “I tend to tell people—regional issues like the environment, homelessness, our social services like nutrition and support if you’re very poor—these are things that the county has direct control over.”

Whether Passons chooses to acknowledge it or not, going door-to-door and talking to people may be his best bet in building name recognition in what is shaping up to be a hotly contested District 4 supervisor race. The primary isn’t until June 5, but there are already half a dozen candidates all aiming to replace Republican Ron Roberts, who is termed out.

Because of the names who have already declared or have expressed interest—which include former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis and former State Assemblymembers Nathan Fletcher and Lori Saldaña, to name a few—Passons knows he has some branding to do. Most recently, he says it stung a bit when the San Diego County Democratic Party [SDCDP] all but preemptively decided to endorse Fletcher, who was once a Republican and officially switched parties in 2013. While the SDCDP won’t officially decide on the endorsement until September, the logic seems to be that the Supervisors race is too important to wait and they want to get ahead of the Republicans’ endorsement.

While Passons understands the importance of the race, he feels the SDCDP could have waited a bit longer to endorse a candidate. After all, the five-member BOS is currently made up of all Republicans, so the decision by the SDCDP to endorse “former Republican assemblymember Nathan Fletcher,” as Passons refers to him, could be seen as strategic rather than a vetted process. Shortly after the announcement, Passons tweeted out the following: Man, if I told y’all how absurd the political process actually is in this town. Confirms almost everything people think... also explains why so many San Diegans feel the way they do about politics. A lot of people should be ashamed. Of course, they won’t.

When asked about the tweet, Passons was a little more diplomatic.

“The short version is that the private group that is the local Democratic Party, as distinguished from Democrats writ large, just seeing some portions of the leadership here—the insiders, the folks with ties to Sacramento and those sort of things—they set up a process or circumstance in which only certain Democratic candidates will be able to get their message out… Having peeled back the onion on that, it’s the worst of politics in my view.”

Over the last few months especially, Passons has stepped up his platform to focus heavily on affordable housing. While it’s one of many issues that he’s passionate about, he sees affordable housing as something that correlates with many of the other issues the county struggles with including homelessness, unemployment and assisting seniors. The function of the Board of Supervisors is to delegate funds and even govern the organizations and programs overseen by the county of San Diego. Things like Health and Human Services, the San Diego County Office of Education and the Parks & Recreation department, among dozens of others. They also oversee the Department of Housing and Community Development Services (HCD), the county’s public housing authority, a department that has immense sway on funding for programs that deal in affordable housing, development, tenants’ rights and even homelessness.

Passons says he sees and understands the important role the BOS has in the lives of everyday people especially when it comes to housing. He likes to point out that since 2000, rents have gone up 36 percent while incomes for renters have only increased by four percent. It’s a startling stat, but Passons also says that he isn’t just offering lip service and what he calls “hollow platitudes from those who want to lead.” He recently unveiled a four-point “Housing4All” plan that aims to address the crisis. He released the Housing4All plan on his website (omarpassons.com) and while the plan is ambitious and broad, it does offer specifics on things like overhauling the county’s zoning code and expanding the Roberts/Jacob Housing Innovation Fund.

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Passons’ campaign values are taped to the wall of his office.

“The reason there isn’t an A-to-Z in the plan, down to the final details, is that this is about setting proitorites, policy and vision,” says Passons. “To get into the nitty-gritty, I think one of the places where government often falls apart is by not having everyone at the table to do the fine tuning on the plan. Just a couple years ago we were arguing about how to fund a billionaire’s football stadium while the county of Los Angeles was passing a $1.8 billion dollar bond to build 10,000 permanent supportive housing units, and they had everyone at the table. So I think it can be done if people check their ego at the door and focus on solving the issues.”

Fletcher’s website and Twitter page seem to churn out high-level endorsements on a daily basis, but have yet to release any such plan similar to Housing4All. Passons says he just wants to focus on the issues, and that it serves to reframe the debate and get other candidates to pay attention to what he considers to be important topics.

“Our campaign raised among the most money of any thus far in the cycle from regular people. Mostly of these donors are parents, small business people, they’re neighbors and they’re seniors who recognize the importance of having somebody who isn’t afraid to take a position and then expand on it after doing the research.”