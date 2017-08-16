Finding an available bed is challenging for San Diego homeless

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard A man sleeping on Imperial Ave. outside Father Joe’s Villages

Ellis Rose, a local activist and one of San Diego’s 9,000-plus homeless people, jokingly refers to himself as the “poster child” for homelessness in San Diego.

He’s not necessarily wrong. He is smart, politically savvy and well-dressed. He frequently attends City Council meetings and other local government events to advocate for himself and other homeless individuals. He’s looking for a job where he can use his skills. In short, he’s doing everything right and playing by the rules—but it still took him 10 weeks to find an available shelter bed.

So at the July 24 meeting of the Select Committee on Homelessness—when he heard director of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, Gordon Walker, say that there were close to 1,000 empty shelter beds during January’s Point-in-Time Count—Rose was upset.

“As somebody who had been looking for shelter from the middle of December, to hear that in January there were 1000 available beds... Somebody’s lying somewhere,” Rose said at the meeting.

Walker got that number straight from the Regional Task Force’s Point-in-Time Count, which is conducted every year around the country. In a follow-up interview, Walker said he was taking a closer look at it.

“The fact is, there are beds available,” he said.

Local activist Jeeni Criscenzo looked at the raw data in an article for San Diego Free Press. She found that after eliminating permanent housing units and certain special-case beds, the number of empty and largely accessible shelter beds was far lower than 1,000—it was closer to 200.

Regardless of the exact number, what’s clear is that there were a number of shelter beds open on the night of the Point-in-Time Count, and almost certainly there were people, like Ellis Rose, who could have used them. But for a homeless person, finding that open shelter bed isn’t simple.

Several advocates used the word “burden” to describe the process of finding an open shelter bed in San Diego, saying that the burden of finding an available spot falls upon the homeless individual, who has to navigate a complicated system in order to get a bed and often wait several months until they can get one.

“The burden really is on the individual to go to each agency. They can’t login to a computer and see, oh, there’s five beds here, let me go there,” said local advocate Michael McConnell. “There’s no one central way to get into those beds. It’s through each individual agency unless there’s a special circumstance. Then, typically there is a pretty long waitlist for all of these shelters.”

Rose said he waited 10 weeks for a bed at Father Joe’s Villages.

“This happens to a lot of people, you have to realize,” he said. “That’s not a unique situation.”

The closest thing there is to a centralized resource database is 2-1-1 San Diego, which can help connect people in need to various services.

Camey Christenson, vice president of 2-1-1 San Diego, said that the organization checks in with local shelters usually twice a day to get information about availability. But they can’t always be sure that the information is still reliable. For example, if a shelter reports to 2-1-1 at 6 p.m. that they will be full that night, but then later finds that they actually have several beds open, 2-1-1 would have no way of knowing about the open beds. So if someone called later that night seeking emergency shelter, 2-1-1 wouldn’t be able to direct them to the open beds.

“There’s definitely room for improvement,” Christenson said. “Right now it’s kind of old school, just calling and email.”

Ruth Bruland, executive director of Father Joe’s Villages, agreed that the process can place an unfair hardship on the individual seeking a bed. For intake at Father Joe’s, she explained that a person first would complete the Vulnerability Index & Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool (VI-SPDAT) assessment, which determines their vulnerability and what services they would potentially need. After a person has completed the assessment, they’re placed on a waitlist, where they might stay for months, Bruland said.

“Our 300 beds are full every night,” Bruland said. “It really places an undue burden on the homeless person, to have to come back and back and back until there’s a bed for them.”

The other possible resource to connect homeless people to available shelter would seem to be the SDPD’s Homeless Outreach Team. They have direct access to put people into 50 beds at Father Joe’s Villages that are reserved for that purpose. They’re also “aware of other resources in the community, and make calls to inquire about availability,” according to Melissa Peterson, the San Diego Housing Commission’s Vice President of Homeless Housing Innovations. Still, the occupancy rate of the 50 HOT beds is reportedly 73 percent, far below occupancy rates of other shelter programs in San Diego, according to city reports.

Bruland, Christenson and Walker all alluded to a plan the Regional Task Force on the Homeless is working on, which might make it easier to find available beds. Walker said that the RTFH is “finalizing the technology” which would allow all service providers to be connected to the Homeless Management Information System and able to communicate their available beds in real time.

“San Diego is going to be one of the first that does this nationwide,” he said. “It is a very big deal, and it’s one of the ways that we will efficiently be able to distribute the beds in the community.”

He said the RTFH will make a formal announcement when the system officially launches, which he says should be this fall.

“We want it open as fast as we can,” he said.

Bruland said the idea is that a homeless person could check in with one service provider and learn about all available beds, rather than having to go to each individual shelter. “It would be a beautiful thing for the community,” she said.

Rose isn’t so sure. When asked if he thought a centralized system to report available beds would be helpful, he was skeptical. He thinks that the first priority should be improving the services themselves, and doesn’t think that a more automated system will necessarily solve the more pressing concerns for many homeless people.

“It would be of some help, but it is not the answer,” he said.