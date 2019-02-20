Health care for migrants always uncertain

× Expand Photo by Maura Fox Luis Conde

When a group of Central Americans traveling to the United States arrived in Tijuana in November, their journey to the U.S. came to an abrupt halt. Public spaces became encampments and individuals, some of whom who were already suffering from chronic illnesses, began searching for temporary healthcare.

Luis Conde, a migrant from Guatemala, was sitting on a curb outside the Benito Juarez Sports Complex, a migrant camp that has now been closed since December. Laughing with friends, he seemed relaxed but troubled when asked about his uncertain future.

Conde has diabetes, and has struggled to come by medication at the migrant camp. He needed health insurance to access medication but, at the time, he wasn’t sure if that was an option for him.

And Conde isn’t alone in his uncertainty.

In response to public health concerns among migrants, free health clinics in Tijuana are providing medical care and helping them enroll in public healthcare, as many are now facing an indefinite stay in Mexico.

Health Frontiers in Tijuana (HFIT) is a free, student-run clinic, just a 10-minute drive from the San Ysidro border. The clinic, led by Dr. Jose Luis Burgos, primarily cares for patients with diseases like HIV and Tuberculosis in the Tijuana neighborhood of Zona Norte.

HFIT, Prevencasa, Enclave Caracol, the San Diego Border Dreamers and the International Health Collective are some of the organizations along the border trying to address migrant health. Migrants suffer from a range of conditions including diabetes, respiratory infections and mental health illnesses, as well as contagious diseases like chickenpox, scabies and lice.

Under Seguro Popular, Mexico’s health insurance for individuals without formal employment, migrants can receive 90 days of free health coverage. Applicants can enroll at general hospitals in Tijuana or through the National Institute of Migration.

Dr. Burgos stressed the importance of public health in Tijuana, especially as the number of migrants staying in the border town has begun to increase again under the new U.S. policy, Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). MPP mandates that individuals seeking asylum in the U.S. must be sent back to Tijuana to wait while their cases are processed. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the unprecedented policy on Jan. 24.

Of the 2,400 people on the list who are seeking asylum at the San Ysidro border crossing, the U.S. plans to return 20 asylum seekers to Mexico each day after processing their cases. As asylum seekers and migrants wait in Mexico, they can enroll in temporary Seguro Popular, which is intended for those “who have nothing,” César Alejandro Monraz Sustaita, director of Seguro Popular in Baja California, said in an email.

Of the 9,501 people who have enrolled in Seguro Popular in the state of Baja California from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12, 36 applicants were from El Salvador, 25 were from Honduras, 18 were from Guatemala and four were from Nicaragua, according to data from Seguro Popular.

Sustaita said the 90 days of healthcare is intended for migrants while they register as legal immigrants, find a job, return to their home country or obtain the necessary documents to renew Seguro Popular.

This is where problems may arise.

Migrants, who may not plan to stay in Mexico permanently, can apply for a humanitarian visa in Mexico and receive up to one year of Seguro Popular. But to apply for a visa, migrants must have identification documents from their home countries, such as a birth certificate, national identification card or professional license.

Jose Paramo is a student studying social work at the Autonomous University of Baja California and works with a team at HFIT comprised of doctors, lawyers and human rights groups to help patients access humanitarian visas. He said many migrants did not arrive in Mexico with these documents, so he works with consulates in Mexico City to obtain migrants’ identification.

According to Paramo, the entire visa process takes a little over a month and all cases he has assisted with have resolved in favor of the migrant.

Paramo’s focus is on migrants from Honduras, but he is hoping to work more with the consulates in El Salvador, Guatemala and other countries to help migrants secure humanitarian visas, as well.

Paramo says he will continue to help migrants even though Mexico recently ended a program to grant fast-track humanitarian visas for the new group of migrants entering Mexico through its southern border.

And as these migrants work through the layers of policy or go uninsured, concern for public health in Tijuana grows. Dr. Israel Alba is a physician with Prevencasa, another health clinic in Zona Norte just a few blocks from HFIT. The neighborhood is known for its prevalent drug use and sex trafficking. The sidewalks are dirty and some pedestrians walk around with sores on their bodies.

“This is the red district,” Alba said. “If you don’t provide social security [and medical care] for immigrants... This is what they are doing to survive in these areas. If you want to get money, you’re going to find drugs and sex [work].”

Prevencasa provides medical care to migrants and Tijuana residents and has also helped patients enroll in Seguro Popular, including low-income Zona Norte residents. The clinic also runs a needle exchange program designed to decrease HIV in the neighborhood.

While health concerns in Tijuana primarily impact the city itself, Burgos still worries about the bi-national consequences if public health concerns are not addressed, especially with the amount of interaction and travel between the U.S. and Mexico.

Despite these concerns, there haven’t been any outbreaks of extremely contagious diseases among asylum seekers who have entered the U.S., said Wilma Wooten, MD, MPH, San Diego Health and Human Resources public health officer.

But for the more than 55 million people enrolled in Seguro Popular in Mexico, the future of their healthcare remains in limbo.

The Secretariat of Health recently announced that Seguro Popular will be changing — one of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s campaign promises — although specific changes have not yet been announced. It is not expected to change in the state of Baja California in 2019.

Amidst speculation about the future of Seguro Popular, Burgos is most concerned about the impact on public health if migrants stop receiving healthcare and are not treated.

“The problem with public health is if you don’t address these problems, you can end up worsening the situation,” Burgos said. “Infections don’t care about policy.”