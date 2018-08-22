Hepatitis A: One year later

× Expand Photo by Duncan Moore A homeless encampment in the East Village

After all was said and done, the hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County claimed the lives of 20 people, a majority of which were identified as homeless citizens.

Officials declared it an “unprecedented” health crisis, and it became one of the largest hepatitis A outbreaks the county has ever seen, with 592 cases identified countywide.

Hepatitis A is a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) that is preventable through vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although rare, the disease can cause liver failure and death.

In November 2016, county public health officials began tracking elevated hepatitis A levels in San Diego and later determined the disease was being spread through person-to-person contact and contaminated environments. Three categories of higher risk populations were identified: homeless, men who have sex with men and drug users.

County public health officials designated the increase in hepatitis A cases an outbreak in March 2017—four months after they began tracking cases. However, it was not declared a public health emergency until Sept. 1, 2017. During the 10-month gap between November 2016 and September 2017—while San Diego’s county and city leaders were caught up in the bureaucratic process, 16 people died.

The city and the county focused its efforts on providing better access to restrooms and hand-washing stations, sanitizing sidewalks and offering vaccinations to people booked in county jails as well as individuals at high risk of contracting the disease.

City staff and volunteers who worked with high-risk populations were also encouraged to get vaccinated.

Prior to the outbreak there were more than 9,000 homeless citizens countywide and more than 5,000 in the city alone.

As the outbreak became nationwide news and cities like Los Angeles grew concerned the disease would spread, critics began to wonder if there was something the city and county could have done to better address the outbreak.

Lack of public restrooms in downtown creates contaminated streets

There were not enough public restrooms in downtown San Diego prior to the hepatitis A outbreak, something that the city was aware of years before the crisis.

The lack of access to public restrooms in an area heavily populated by homeless citizens came under scrutiny as early as 2000 following a report that aimed to address the potential impacts of the displacement of homeless citizens with the construction of Petco Park.

Known as the East Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee, the group emphasized the need for public restrooms in downtown in the 2000 report.

“Given the size of the downtown homeless population, this has inevitably resulted in urination and defecation in public areas,” the report reads.

The committee recommended that the city and the Centre City Development Corporation (now Civic San Diego) immediately begin working on a program to install “self-cleaning public toilets” in locations where homeless gather in the downtown area.

A 2004-2005 and 2014-2015 San Diego County Grand Jury report agreed with the need for additional public restrooms and recommended that the city establish a budget for restrooms, security and maintenance.

State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who served on the city council at that time, said the narrative around public restrooms in areas such as parks is that they attract crime. He said that in the context of a city struggling with financial challenges and community opposition, projects would get built without restrooms.

“I think those Grand Jury reports are kind of a blunt instrument,” Gloria said. “The responses that we can give are limited to certain kinds of jargon. It doesn’t really get the complexity and the full narrative.”

Gloria said the reports do not mention the narratives of the Downtown Community Planning Council that did not want the restrooms.

Although the city agreed there was a need for public restrooms, it cited a lack of funding as an obstacle.

However, the city was criticized when in 2014 it provided $2 million to help build the aesthetically pleasing “Birds’ Words” restroom facility near the tourist heavy waterfront in collaboration with the San Diego Unified Port District. The city also installed two Portland Loo public restrooms in January 2015.

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña The “Birds’ Words” public restroom

Even so, with an already limited number of public restrooms, facilities were also being closed down or removed. In early 2016, because of complaints of increased crime activity and maintenance costs, the city removed the Portland Loo public restroom from 14th and L streets. The second Portland Loo was removed to make way for a redevelopment project.

Another one of the facilities that was closed down was the public restroom next to the Stella Public House restaurant located at Fault Line Park.

Pinnacle Bayside Development, the developer of the residential tower located next to the park, received $1.6 million in public funds in 2014 to maintain the park and restrooms as part of its public-private partnership with the city. Only two months after the park opened in August 2015, the restrooms were locked by restaurant staff because of the homeless population in the park.

After inewsource reported that the public restrooms were closed, the restrooms were opened but the public would have to use a key from the restaurant. However, inewsource found that there was no clear system in place to enforce Pinnacle’s maintenance agreement.

With the lack of public restrooms, urination and defecation was occurring on the streets on a regular basis. Although there was a documented concern for defecation and urination in public right-of-ways, the sidewalks were never sanitized by the city prior to the outbreak.

A 2017-2018 grand jury report on the response to the hepatitis A outbreak highlighted that the lack of proper sanitation in the downtown area provided an environment for the disease.

“In San Diego, the basic lack of sanitation and sanitary conditions among the homeless provided an environment in which hep A could easily spread,” the report reads.

According to Jose Ysea, city supervising public information officer, the city began sanitizing sidewalks in September 2017 in compliance with county sanitation procedures released on Sept. 6, 2017, during the outbreak. Ysea wrote that the city or contractors have provided street sweeping and sidewalk power-washing services prior to September 2017.

“Once the City received direction from its public health agency, the County, regarding methods to combat the Hepatitis A virus, the City immediately began to add sanitizing services to its efforts, which involves using a solution designed to kill the virus,” Ysea told CityBeat in an email.

When asked if the street sanitation procedure should have began sooner, the mayor’s office replied that upon receiving guidelines from the county, the city awarded a no-bid contract worth up to $1.3 million to Massachusetts based contractor, Clean Harbors, to power-wash sidewalks with a bleach and chlorine solution.

Increased homelessness enforcement scatters at-risk population

While the grand jury report on the response to the hepatitis A outbreak mentioned the lack of public restrooms and hand washing stations as one of the root causes of the crisis, it also pointed to an increase in homeless enforcement.

“One suggestion is that the outbreak was due to an effort to push the homeless out of downtown and into increasingly congested encampments in order to improve the appliance of the downtown area prior to the July 2016 All-Star baseball game,” the report reads.

Although the report adds that there is little medical evidence to support that claim, the county had to resort to sending teams of nurses to encampments, canyons, back alleys and other locations with backpacks and coolers to offer vaccinations.

According to a public records request submitted by Voice of San Diego, the San Diego Police Department made 270 arrests of homeless citizens in September 2017 for encroachment and illegal logging. That number is triple the number of arrests for similar reasons in September 2016.

However, homeless advocate Michael McConnell said the increased enforcement began long before the hepatitis A outbreak. In 2016, McConnell began more actively recording interactions between police officers and homeless citizens and sharing it on his Facebook page, Homeless News San Diego.

McConnell believes there was an increase in enforcement prior to the outbreak because the encampments were becoming more entrenched in the streets.

“There’s a huge difference between seeing fewer homeless people and having fewer homeless people,” McConnell said, pointing out that enforcement strategies served only to displace homeless citizens.

He said the hepatitis A outbreak scared the city into realizing it needed to do something about homelessness, and that the crisis gave it the ability to increase enforcing the policy of citing and arresting homeless individuals for crimes such as encroachment and illegal lodging.

“They knew there would be no backlash,” McConnell said. “In fact, they threw a homeless person in the garbage! And there was very little public backlash,” McConnell added, referring to an incident where a homeless person in a tent was nearly crushed to death after being placed in a garbage truck.

McConnell agrees that the homelessness and unsanitary conditions were the biggest contributors to the outbreak, but that spreading people out and into the jails rather than containing them. He says this seemed especially problematic considering the city and county, in his estimation, acted with no sense of urgency.

“By the time (they) acted, it was already on the downhill side.”

Immunization efforts slow before outbreak

According to county documents, vaccination efforts to at-risk individuals began after the outbreak was identified in March 2017 and mass vaccination efforts began a month after the outbreak was declared. To date, more than 194,000 people have received vaccinations.

The hepatitis A vaccination is given in two doses at least six months apart and is considered highly efficient. The first dose is 90 to 95 percent effective and provides protection for approximately two to four weeks. The second dose boosts immunity for 20 to 40 years.

According to a June 18 County News Center press release, over 150,000 first doses and 18,000 second doses were given in San Diego county over the past 16 months. Based off those numbers, that would mean 132,000 individuals were protected from the virus for two to four weeks only.

Prior to the county identifying the hepatitis A outbreak, adult vaccinations were offered at immunization clinics in public health centers. They were offered to individuals who can’t get them routinely and who were in one of those higher-risk categories, said Eric McDonald, medical director of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Epidemiology and Immunization Branch.

According to McDonald, it is recommended that the childhood hepatitis A vaccination be given routinely but, when it comes to adults, the vaccine is recommended for adults who fit in the high-risk categories.

County Supervisor Ron Roberts who represents the fourth district, which includes the city of San Diego, said that there was concern among the Board of Supervisors on how to get a handle on the outbreak and making sure the “target audience” was vaccinated without causing public panic.

The county began sending “foot teams” of nurses during the outbreak to administer vaccinations to high-risk individuals. According to Sarah Sweeney, Human Services Agency spokesperson, the use of “foot teams” was not a practice prior to the outbreak.

“Nurses typically conduct vaccinations in a clinical setting to best assure vaccine integrity. However, as a direct result of the outbreak the first foot teams were deployed by the County in early May 2017,” Sweeney wrote in an email.

On May 24, 2017, the County’s Health and Human Services Agency provided information about the hepatitis A outbreak to individuals who work with higher risk populations in most affected areas. Ninety-four cases had been reported by that time.

According to an Aug. 31, 2017 directive by Wilma Wooten, director of Public Health Services, the city of San Diego needed to take immediate action to prevent the virus from spreading. By then, a total of 7,145 vaccines had been given to at risk population.

Wooten declared a local health emergency the next day. The County Board of Supervisors ratified the declaration of local health emergency nearly a week later.

Councilmember David Alvarez spoke during the county’s special meeting on Sept. 6, 2017, and thanked Wooten and public health officials who were acting with an urgency that many lacked. Alvarez spoke during the meeting and said the city took longer to install sanitation stations and raised questions about street sanitation not occurring sooner despite individuals being removed from the sidewalks a day before.

When the outbreak was identified, incarcerated individuals were routinely offered vaccinations when booked because many people in the jails are in one of those high-risk categories. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s medical services, only one hepatitis A immunization was given during the 2016 calendar year. A total of 9,936 immunizations were administered to inmates from May 2017 to Aug. 1, 2018.

During the beginning stages of the outbreak, the county sought help from the CDC in identifying the outbreak, and Roberts, who met with staff several times, said they were cooperative.

According to the county’s After Action report, the county’s cost of responding to the hepatitis A outbreak was $9.7 million through January 2018 and will be approximately $12.5 million as of the end of April 2018. This includes vaccines, staff, restrooms and hand washing stations and education efforts.

Alvarez, who has been openly critical of the county, said it was frustrating to see the lack of seriousness on behalf of the county. He said there should have been more public outreach sooner and vaccinations, rather than that county playing a back and forth game with the city.

Where are we now?

According to the most recent point-in-time count, there are approximately 8,576 homeless citizens in San Diego County and more than 4,900 in the city of San Diego.

McConnell speculated that homelessness enforcement is as high as he’s ever seen it, and yet there are still encampments in the city. Records show that there have been more arrests for illegal lodging this year than previous years.

According to public records requested by CityBeat, from Jan. 1, 2018 to Aug. 9, 2018 there have been 1,011 arrests for illegal lodging (188 more than all of 2017).

McConnell said the city is not driving progress and instead people are just moving to different areas.

“What it seems like we are seeing is people much more spread out around downtown now, than outside of downtown,” McConnell said.

The San Diego Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

While McConnell believes there has been too much focus on temporary solutions, the city did implement the “temporary bridge shelter” in November 2017. The $6.5 million plan went toward three bridge shelters with a long-term goal of moving at least 65 percent of the individuals staying in the shelters into permanent housing. However, a recent report found that a total of 29 people left the shelters for permanent housing.

Once the Board of Supervisors voted to end the public health emergency on Jan. 23, some hand washing stations were removed. According to a Jan. 23 San Diego Union-Tribune story, “Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a statement that the city will make the street-cleaning activities undertaken during the outbreak ‘the new normal going forward.’”

But when recently asked by CityBeat about sanitation procedures, the mayor’s office claims that sanitation continues every week, but that it is “based on need.”

There are currently 20 public restroom facilities in downtown San Diego, 11 of which are open 24 hours. There are 78 portable hand-washing stations and eight portable restrooms. The mayor’s office also expanded the hours at 14 restrooms in Balboa Park.

McDonald, medical director of the County’s Epidemiology and Immunization Branch, said the county will continue giving vaccines to people at a higher-risk because it is a constant changing population and hepatitis A is an ongoing disease. During the outbreak vaccinations were routinely offered in jails because those incarcerated are at higher risk, but now they are given only when requested by the suspect.

Last month, the California State Auditor found that should the county face a similar health crisis, the county of San Diego “cannot demonstrate that it employs the appropriate number of public health nurses to effectively serve its residents.”

Critics of the Board of Supervisors claimed that the county could have done something before the outbreak began. However, Roberts said he did not think anybody saw it coming. He added that getting people off the streets is the solution, not public restrooms. Roberts’ communications director later clarified in an email that Roberts is not opposed to public restrooms, but that in the supervisor’s experience and as chair of the Regional Taskforce on Homelessness, he’s become convinced that the housing-first model is the primary solution.

Assemblymember Gloria observed that the finger pointing between the city and the county would not have occurred in the context of a different disaster situation such as wildfires.

Speaking in hindsight from his time on the city council, Gloria added that with regard to the public restrooms, cost and community opposition became the decisive factor of the decision-making process. However, those issues flew out the window during the outbreak.

When asked about the “finger-pointing” during the outbreak, the mayor’s office simply replied that the County of San Diego, through the Health and Human Services Agency, is responsible for the region’s response to public health emergencies.

“It’s important to remember that the city acted quickly once it received direction from county public health officials on sanitation, vaccination and education,” Greg Block, senior press secretary for the mayor’s office, wrote in an email.

Councilmember Alvarez said the outbreak was helpful in shining a light in two different ways: That communication between the county and city was an issue, and that there is a lack of care for the poor and vulnerable from county leaders.

Looking back a year later, Alvarez said the county should have ordered the city to get things done more aggressively in the name of public health.

“They had this data, they knew a spike in cases was occuring,” Alvarez said. “So in the name of public health they should have pursued that more aggressively.”

He added they also should have addressed the homeless crisis before the outbreak.

“At the end of the day, the reason why people were being infected is because there was feces on the street. Because people were living on the street and getting contaminated that way,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said he thinks the public outcry that occurred will help prevent a health crisis from happening again, especially because the board of supervisors has not changed.

“I think we need to keep being vigilant that if anything like this were to happen and we see a trend, the public in general needs to be vocal more quickly, so that we can get them (county) to act in a more responsible manner sooner rather than later,” Alvarez said.

In Sacramento, State Assemblymember Gloria requested a state audit on how the county and city handled the hepatitis A outbreak, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“It’s hard to understate what a civic embarrassment this outbreak was,” Gloria said. “I’m hopeful that folks are held accountable, because I suspect that, and this is sheer speculation on my part, there were folks who saw something was wrong, noticed that things were not the usual rate of infection and rang an alarm, and it seems that alarm was not responded to. The result was that a lot of people got sick, and folks died.”