Homeless college students in San Diego find few resources

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Rev. Darin Johnson in front of the Agape House

As San Diego’s homelessness crisis continues, there’s one vulnerable group that’s often overlooked: college students. Although they may not necessarily be sleeping on the streets or panhandling at busy intersections, homeless college students do exist. What’s worse, they often find that there are very few resources to help them.

A study released last year showed that nearly one in 10 students enrolled in a California State University face housing insecurity, and about one in 5 face food insecurity. The problem is even worse at California community colleges, where more than 30 percent of students face housing insecurity. That means that throughout California, there are thousands of students who don’t know where they’ll sleep or where their next meal will come from.

Agape House is an off-campus center near San Diego State University that, among other pursuits, helps students navigate issues around food and housing insecurity. Rev. Darin Johnson, the minister and leader of Agape House, said that homeless students are often overlooked because they don’t always fit stereotypes of homelessness.

“Most people see homelessness as people who sleep on the sidewalk, and we have seen some of that, but it’s a more diverse reality than that,” he explained. Many homeless students aren’t sleeping on the street, but instead sleeping in their cars or on friends’ couches. In one case Johnson referenced, he says a student was sleeping in a cabinet in an apartment building.

Many of these students are fleeing abusive home situations, or families who have ostracized them because of their gender or sexual identity. Though less common, Johnson also said he encounters students who are struggling with mental health or addiction issues that make finding stable housing difficult.

“We do know students who have been assaulted physically because they were sleeping in their car, or had their belongings stolen from their car while they were at class. That kind of thing, or any unsecured living situation, really puts you on the edge and impacts your education.”

Johnson goes on to say that none of the students he’s met who deal with food and housing insecurity fulfill the stereotypes of the “broke” college student.

“It’s not the typical ‘starving college student’ who’s eating ramen because money is tight,” he said. “Money being tight is different from missing meals or not being safe where you sleep, and those are the issues we are starting to see more of the last five years.”

But those issues he refers to can be harder to solve for college students. Many are still considered legal dependents of their family, even if their family can’t or won’t support them. And if they’re a legal dependent, that means they can’t access many government food or housing resources.

Of the resources that are somewhat accessible, many just aren’t feasible for students. Johnson said he’s spoken with students who tried to live in shelters, but found that it was nearly impossible to get a good night’s sleep, which made taking exams and staying on top of schoolwork extremely difficult. He says there’s also the element that many students fear being judged by their peers. Additionally, college students might have difficulty even getting a spot in San Diego’s already-overcrowded shelters. Most young adults are considered some of the less vulnerable members of the homeless population, so they would likely be placed low on shelter waitlists and end up waiting several weeks for a bed to become available.

In recent years, local colleges have begun to address student food and housing insecurity. Student governments at SDSU and UC San Diego have both created on-campus food pantries for students in need. With help from Agape House, SDSU also created the Economic Crisis Response Team (ECRT), which is a collective of different campus resources that work together to refer students to appropriate services. Students fill out an online form detailing their situation and are directed to resources both on and off-campus depending on their needs.

Last year, UCSD’s student government created a similar program, the Office of Food and Housing Resources.

“We look at food and housing insecurity from a social justice perspective,” said Kiara Gomez, the associate vice president of the office. “The office assists in coordinating campus-wide efforts to provide accessible, affordable and sustainable food and housing for all university students.”

She also referred to future plans for a Basic Needs Resource Center on the UCSD campus, a physical location where a coordinator will personally assess student needs and assist students. Over at SDSU, Johnson is hoping the school will follow suit and create an in-person facility where students can get help.

“It would be beneficial to have someone like a social worker, who can take a more holistic approach and take a look at all the cluster of issues that have made college challenging, and provide that personal support rather than just an online form like you have with the current ECRT,” he said. While these initiatives are a good start, Johnson said there’s still work to be done. Housing on and around SDSU and UCSD campuses continues to be too expensive for many students. The cost of on-campus living at SDSU is roughly between $970 and $1,959 per month, depending on the room type and meal plan. At UCSD, the approximate cost of living on-campus works out to $1,393 per month.

“There is a lack of sufficient housing available on our campus and many students struggle to pay rent in the costly La Jolla area,” said Gomez. “As a first-generation college student myself who comes from a low-income household, I understand the challenges of finances at the college level and the struggle of feeling the need to skip meals in order to be able to pay for a bill.”

Johnson said Agape House has plans to build affordable student housing in the area, though they’re still in the very early stages of the process. So far, they’ve raised about $2 million and are beginning to lay out designs and scout locations.

“It’s important that this story keeps getting told,” he said. “Because students flow through and they aren’t here anymore to tell their story, it’s always new students coming up and living under the same problems and challenges.”