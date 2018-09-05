Homeless storage facility still a tense issue for city

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Thomas Russell Fagan at the Storage Connect Center

In what has become an almost daily routine, army veteran Thomas Russell Fagan arrives early in the morning to a warehouse in Sherman Heights that serves as a transitional storage center for homeless citizens. He shoves a blue blanket and two tarps into an overflowing 95-gallon container where he keeps the rest of his personal belongings.

Fagan is one of over 240 homeless citizens using the Storage Connect Center, which opened on June 13 to offer homeless citizens the ability to store their personal belongings for free.

Within the first 90 days of operation, homeless citizens interested in using the center must be referred by a service provider or city staff. Individuals on the waiting list of the transitional storage center on 16th and Commercial can also be referred. The requirement to only accept referrals will end after Sept. 13, when the operator, nonprofit Mental Health Systems, will be able to accept “all applicable clients.”

The Storage Connect Center became a topic of controversy early in the year when community members of the Sherman Heights, Logan Heights and Barrio Logan areas raised concerns about the center operating close to a school and in an area already heavily impacted by homelessness.

In an effort to respond to the concerns of the community, “good neighbor obligations” were included in the agreement with the City which included: conducting homeless outreach in the area, removing trash, preventing loitering around the facility and providing 24-hour security within a one-block radius among others.

Residents were also informed that there would be an increased police presence within a half-mile radius of the facility to ensure security.

Now, almost three months since the storage center opened to serve 500 homeless citizens, residents have witnessed that the facility is upholding its “good neighbor obligations,” however, some still do not support it.

Rev. John Auther of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church—located just a block from the storage center—says that since the center opened, the church has hired a security guard and added more cameras to the premises, something which he said they never felt they had to do before.

Residents around the facility say the police have been doing a good job at keeping people from loitering around homes and the community. However, some in the nearby neighborhoods are still seeing an impact around their homes.

“The facility itself, they’re being really good about cleaning up the street or keeping people away from it but what it’s doing is it’s pushing all the people to my house,” says Barrio Logan resident Janmari Hueso based on observations of more trash on her street as well as the presence of more homeless citizens in Chicano Park since the facility opened.

Hueso, whose home is located within the half-mile radius, says she believes there is a greater need for consistent patrolling and sanitizing in the alleys around her community.

Hueso also says she understands the council needed somewhere to allow people to keep their belongings, but that there has to be a better way of helping homeless citizens without placing the burden on one community.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced his plans to open a storage center during his January State of the City address, and when Sherman and Logan Heights residents discovered it was in their neighborhood, they were vocal about their oppositions. However, on March 20, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of the center with only Councilmember David Alvarez opposed.

Alvarez, who represents the neighborhoods on the council, spoke during the meeting and shared that the voices of the community were completely ignored and added that the proposal was a terrible idea and was “the definition of institutional racism.”

During the meeting, councilmembers discussed offering sites in their districts where the city could open homeless storage facilities, but no concrete decisions have been made since. And it is not clear if the facility in Sherman Heights will remain open permanently. The agreement between Mental Health Systems and the San Diego Housing Commission is a one-year contract, which can be extended at the discretion of the commission for two additional one-year terms.

Arguments in favor of the center by city staff were that by allowing homeless citizens to store their belongings in a safe place, they would have the ability to seek services and job opportunities. But Kim Danser, the facility supervisor at the Storage Connect Center, says that out of the 500 storage bins, only 247 are being used as of Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Although residents echoed that the storage center was a good idea, they argued that it would increase the concentration of homeless citizens in their neighborhood.

Sherman Heights resident Pita Verdin became involved because she was concerned the center would operate close to a school, so she and several concerned community members created the Homeless Storage Neighborhood Advisory Committee to gather information between the storage center and the community.

“In actuality we’ve been very instrumental to the success of the storage because they wanted to know the community, they wanted to be in a way embraced by the community and a lot of people were so against it,” says Verdin, adding that instead they decided to organize to ensure the city kept its promises. However, she adds that once Mental Health Systems begins accepting applicants that are not referrals, the community members will be cautiously monitoring what happens.

Payal Beam, vice president of Mental Health Systems, said it is the organization’s goal to “mitigate impact to the community,” while providing a safe environment for clients. She adds that they encourage the community to use available support, such as calling the police, if there are any incidents.

Gloria Flores, a resident on 28th Street, still believes residents have to continue actively speaking up and bringing concerns to the police.

“It took a lot of meetings and attending meetings to get to where we are now,” Flores says.

Logan Heights property owner Connie Zuñiga admits that police have kept people on the move to prevent them from staying in the community, but in her opinion that level of enforcement is not sustainable.

“The police have been doing a good job at keeping it clean, but how long are they going to be able to do that?” she asks.

For homeless citizens like Fagan, however, the storage center has helped. He says he no longer has to worry about his belongings getting stolen on the street and is pursuing a job opportunity in construction.

“I’m planning on going back to work and saving money for housing,” Fagan said. “This [center] is much appreciated.”