Homeless will suffer the most if the ACA is repealed

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard A homeless encampment set up on Imperial Avenue

When Jim Toner first noticed his leg starting to swell, he was naturally worried.

“I was bit by a spider or something like that, and my leg, I don’t know if it got infected or whatever, but it was swollen almost all the way up to my knee,” he said.

Toner lives in the Bishop Maher Center, a transitional housing facility that is part of Father Joe’s Villages. When he realized he was having a medical crisis, he went to the Village Family Health Center, where he said the staff quickly sent him to a hospital.

“Thank God they did that, otherwise...I don’t know. I would have had to get to a hospital somehow, the infection was really bad,” he said.

Under the Affordable Care Act, people like Jim Toner are able to seek medical treatment, thanks to the ACA’s Medicaid expansion program. People whose income is below $15,800 annually are covered, where previously Medicaid had only covered children and pregnant mothers.

This is especially significant for the homeless population, where the highest demographic is the single male, according to Ruth Bruland, the chief program officer at Father Joe’s Villages.

Although the American Health Care Act—which would have severely impacted Medicaid funding —was scrapped on March 24 after House leadership decided not to vote on it, the repeal of the ACA remains a top priority for Republicans.

“ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!” said President Trump on Twitter the day after the House GOP scrapped their bill.

While the ACA isn’t in the process of exploding, there are now reports that a repeal is back on the table, as well as articles that indicate that the President and House Republicans could chip away at the ACA. Medicaid reform is one such way and the future of the program’s funding remains a serious source of concern for the homeless advocates in San Diego.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Ballard Jim Toner is one of thousands of people who relies on the clinic at Father Joe’s Villages for medical care.

“The early indication is that the Medicaid expansion component of the ACA, which made health insurance available to most of the homeless population, is at risk,” said Bruland in an interview before the AHCA was pulled.

If the Medicaid expansion loses funding, the effects could be calamitous for many people, but the homeless population is particularly vulnerable. In San Diego, where homelessness continues to be a chronic issue, the threats to affordable healthcare could not have come at a worse time.

“Bizarrely insensitive” is how Dr. Jeoffry Gordon, who works with Family Health Centers of San Diego in a downtown location connected to a homeless shelter, described the Republican healthcare plan. “It lacks anything caring or sensitive or compassionate. It’s created by numbskulls who have never seen a suffering person.”

Both Bruland and Gordon emphasized the necessity of Medicaid in treating the homeless population.

“If Medicaid expansion can no longer be funded in California, the largest pool of people who are homeless will no longer be insured,” Bruland said.

Before the ACA went into effect, Bruland reports that about 20 percent of their patient population had insurance, often through other programs that insure the elderly or disabled populations. That number has since skyrocketed to 80 percent under the Medicaid expansion, but Bruland said that number could decrease if Medicaid funding is reduced.

Without Medicaid expansion, the ability of a homeless person to get care often depends on a physician willing to work without pay, which Bruland said is “really really challenging.”

Gordon shared a story about a patient who, like many, could have died without access to critical medical care.

“I treated this guy, a real smart gentleman. He came into the clinic with blood pressure of 180 over 120. That’s stroke-level blood pressure. He came in because he had just been released from prison three days earlier, and just let loose without any medicine or access to care. Because of the ACA, we were able to make sure everything went alright.”

Mental Health programs are also at risk. Gary Rotto, senior vice president of government and community affairs at Borrego Health and health policy lecturer at San Diego State University, said that if the AHCA had passed, federal funding in California could have decreased by about 12 to 17 billion.

That could “devastate” the state’s ability to offer important mental health programs targeted at the homeless population, Rotto said.

The issues of mental health and substance abuse are also ones that Father Joe’s Villages and Family Health Centers of San Diego have been working to address through various health initiatives.

Bruland said the behavioral health programs were ones that the clinic had been “desperately been wanting to grow with the direction health care seemed to be going under ACA.”

And now?

“If the growth of behavioral health funding isn’t included in whatever the final form of healthcare reform is, more will need to be done with less money available,” she said.

“This is bad timing for San Diego, when our homeless street population is increasing,” she continued.

Rotto said that the county has also been working on a program that addresses mental health issues in the homeless population, along with other concerns.

Given the relative uncertainty of how healthcare reform or Medicaid will pan out, Bruland remained cautious when speaking about which specific aspects of the clinic might suffer, emphasizing that homeless healthcare providers will have to be strategic and perhaps do more with less.

“I think all health care providers right now are strategizing how they can keep care at the level we know it needs to be at,” Bruland said. “Will it be harder? Yeah.

“Whatever happens next, if it’s done with a scalpel, maybe (we can continue our plans). If it’s done with a hatchet...well, anything that’s done with a hatchet tends to have more repercussions.”