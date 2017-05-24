San Diego lags behind other cities when it comes to assisting homeless women

× Expand Photos byJamie Ballard Park Blvd.

Heather Stiles has been homeless in San Diego for six years. Before moving here, she lived in Arizona, where she worked as a prostitute before “finding Jesus Christ,” as she tells it.

“It was wonderful, I mean, now I know what there is to live for,” she said. “I gave up prostitution and moved here.”

These days, Stiles spends most of her time in San Diego’s East Village near the Central Library, where she sits with her cap slung low over her face.

Homeless women are often more vulnerable than homeless men. Stiles said that although she’s staying in a shelter right now, when she was living on the street, she didn’t sleep unless there was someone she trusted nearby. “If you’re alone and a woman, you’re more likely to have things stolen from you, or get attacked,” she said.

Women make up about one-third of the homeless population in San Diego. Of the 5,619 homeless individuals counted as part of the Point-In-Time survey this year, 1,630 were women, an increase of nearly 300 people compared to last year.

Los Angeles reported a similar proportion of women in their homeless population, about one-third. In response, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority called for more shelter space for women, and the city decided to provide women-only housing vouchers.

To the east, San Bernardino County has also developed more targeted efforts and became the first county in the nation to treat unaccompanied homeless women as a special population, meaning more research is being done on the specialized needs of this population.

The city of San Diego has not developed or announced plans for any similar efforts.

According to Erica Snyder, the director of homeless housing innovations for the San Diego Housing Commission, the city partners with the YWCA and Salvation Army for three women-specific transitional housing programs.

× Expand Heather Stiles

Another program designed to aid homeless women is Rachel’s Women’s Center, a women-only shelter and resource area overseen by the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego. Rachel’s Women’s Center offers drop-in day services including mental health screenings, drug and alcohol recovery referrals, health and wellness resources, lunch, laundry, shower facilities and more. Executive director Robert Moser said there are a number of significant challenges that homeless women, in particular, face.

He echoed Stiles’ thoughts on women being more likely to be assaulted on the street, saying, “Homeless women often are targets for re-victimization.”

“Many have been victimized and vulnerable over the years,” he said. “Many have experienced some kind of trauma, abuse, things of that nature, in addition to issues that affect many members of the homeless population related to mental health, drugs and alcohol.”

One notable but often overlooked challenge he mentioned was the fact that many homeless shelters are male-dominated, which may make women who have suffered abuse or trauma at the hands of men feel unsafe staying there.

“It’s important to provide women with a safe environment, where they can come off the street, feel safe, take a shower and perhaps find other women who they can be with through the transitional housing process,” he said.

Another organization focused on homeless women’s needs is the YWCA, which focuses on the relationship between domestic violence and homelessness through a number of initiatives. One program, Passages, serves low-income, single homeless women by providing housing and support services including mental health counseling, financial advising and health resources. The program is one of the three women-specific programs that the city allocates funding to and, according to the San Diego Housing Commission, the program served 58 women last year.

Gavon Morris, director of marketing and development for the YWCA said what surprised him most about the Point-In-Time survey results wasn’t the increased number of homeless women, but that six percent of homeless people attributed the dominant cause of their homelessness to domestic violence.

“That number seems low to me,” said Morris, pointing out that there likely are people who may have experienced domestic violence or abuse, but who do not identify with the term. “I think for a lot of people it may not be the dominant cause, but it could be a factor.”

Another need of homeless women that is often overlooked is monthly menstrual hygiene products. Though some shelters, including the YWCA, provide women with tampons and pads, others do not, meaning that many women are forced to choose between purchasing food or sanitary products for several days each month.

One group working to address this need is #HappyPeriod, a national organization that packages menstrual hygiene products and distributes them to women. Channing Moreland is the organizer for the San Diego chapter of #HappyPeriod.

“The needs of women are sometimes left out in the conversations around homelessness,” she said. “People tend to neglect the fact that menstruation is a big part of being a woman, and these products are something you really need.”

#HappyPeriod is largely based in Los Angeles, but Moreland said she wanted to bring the efforts to San Diego. She and other volunteers collect donated items and package them before distributing them to women on the street.

“Most of the time, they’re really grateful,” she said.

It is still unclear whether the city itself has any plans to expand women-specific homeless services or resources. In 2016, it allocated $448,351 of the Affordable Housing Fund to the YWCA and Salvation Army transitional housing programs. Mayor Kevin Faulconer recently proposed a ballot measure that would expand the Convention Center and create a revenue stream to address homelessness in San Diego.

But as Moser says, it’s not just about the numbers.

“There needs to be awareness in the general public that people who make up the homeless population represent a range of reasons and conditions. It’s not just about the numbers, because each one’s a person and each one has a story and life experiences. Each one has a name,” he said.

“We need to be willing to build a relationship and see someone as a person—not a problem.”

Back in the East Village, Heather Stiles isn’t sure the city sees her as anything but a problem.

“I don’t think the city handles the homeless population very well,” said Stiles. “You have safety ambassadors who come along and tell you that you have to move all the time, there are hardly any bathrooms available, and the cops like to harass homeless people just for being homeless.”