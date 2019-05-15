Isaac Wang's progressive vision for District 5

× Expand AIDAN DEMOLLI Isaac Wang

Before Isaac Wang even reaches out to shake my hand, he’s reaching for a campaign button. Given what little I know about Wang—veteran, tech head, urban planner and city council candidate—I can’t help but feel as if it’s a little early in the process for large campaign buttons. After all, he only recently declared his candidacy for the District 5 race and the primary is still 10 months away.

I look down at the button. It’s a YIMBY (“Yes in my backyard”) button from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

“I’m very new to politics. I’m completely trying to figure all this stuff out at the same time but maintaining my core message: urban planning,” says Wang, who is also a member of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County. “I definitely believe in transit-oriented development. I see the world from this lens of what I call ‘urban geometry.’”

Wang regularly throws around phrases like “urban geometry,” “agile methodology” and the more playful “soup sandwich” (a military term used to describe something that’s fundamentally useless and/or will fall apart). These terms might seem daunting for some, but Wang has a presence and affability that has made him one of the leading local voices when it comes to issues such as city planning, housing and mass transit. His ideas are bold and progressive, but he presents them to residents in a manner that is accessible and exciting.

“Did you know that there are more parking spaces in Balboa Park than there are trees?” Wang inquires after I ask him about his ideas for mass transit. “We don’t connect our transit to the Zoo, to the park, to SeaWorld, and so what that leads us to is having these gigantic, what we call, parking craters throughout San Diego when, in fact, an adequate transit system could significantly reduce the need for parking. I complain about them all the time. But at some point, I was like, ‘Hey, you can stop complaining and do something about it.’”



So what does he want to do exactly? For starters, he says one of the first things he’d try to do once elected is to solidify “a defined policy” on how the city tackles urban planning. He envisions a similar approach to that which is already happening in places such as North Park, Little Italy and the Gaslamp.

“I want there to be a rethinking for how we take the right of way that we currently devote to roads and we can start converting streets to something else,” says Wang. “Literally anything other than devoting it to parking or roads.”

This isn’t a novel idea, but for many, it could be seen as too idealistic. And for District 5—which includes neighborhoods such as Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, San Pasqual and Scripps Miramar Ranch, among others—the idea of converting roads and parking lots into public spaces could be viewed as even being problematic considering many of its residents are highly dependent on their automobiles to commute to their jobs. But Wang is confident it can work if the city reemphasizes its commitment to mass transit and building homes near what he calls “mobility hubs.”

“That’s actually one of the primary reasons why I’m running for office, because—and I have no problem admitting this—I’ve spent many years complaining about San Diego and the lack of transit,” says Wang, adding that he’d like to work on having bus-only lanes on roads and highways similar to the ones he’s seen in other cities. “That’s why your bus commutes are an hour and a half, even two hours depending on where you’re at… If you don’t give buses that bus-only lane, they’re never going to have the same advantage as a car.”

Wang grew up with this type of car-induced, sickening type of sprawl in Houston, Texas, a city known for its many freeways and high amounts of traffic. Like many San Diego residents, he ultimately ended up moving here when he was in the Navy, where he worked as a surface warfare officer on the USS Peleliu and the USS Benfold. After his active duty service, he stayed in San Diego and says he became more interested in urban planning and civic technology. He attended a summer program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, as well as a tech incubator for veterans and eventually became more involved with local architecture firms such as KTU+A.

“It really helped me change how I saw the city and the purpose of cities and how to make them healthier and foster robust civic engagement,” Wang says.

Another plan of action for Wang is using his technology background at the civic technology organization Open San Diego to streamline the relationship between government and citizens.

“We still have all these local governments who still have no idea what to do with technology. They’re using these legacy systems that are 20 or 30 years old,” Wang says. “We’re so far behind the private sector in terms of using technology to manage government.”

Wang says he wants to minimize the “navigational path” to deliver constituents a functional means of getting city issues addressed.

“Whether it’s data on street repair or information on when is this housing development moving forward, how do we convey the end goals of information transfer to citizens. If [the city’s] website can’t do this, then it’s a soup sandwich.”

Wang’s progressive ideas are representative of a larger trend in both local and national politics, but he isn’t naïve to the idea that not only is he trying to flip a seat on the council (currently occupied by Republican-turned-independent Mark Kersey, who is termed out), but he’s also trying to do so as a young, relatively unknown candidate.

But Wang, like many, sees the political winds turning in his district. He lives in Scripps Ranch, just off the 15 Freeway, and points out that his district’s demographics are rapidly changing, both racially and politically, and that younger voters are increasingly hungry for bold ideas when it comes to city planning.

“It is important that we try to have a new vision for how we see cities—how we see the purpose of cities and how we can move away from a car-centric environment. That we can have a new vision for our relationship with our physical environment.”