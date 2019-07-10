Jose Caballero challenges incumbent in D-53

× Expand Photo by Chyann Cox Jose Caballero

If we’re to believe early polling, the 2020 primary and general election is likely to bring progressive voters out in droves. Not only is there the impetus to defeat President Trump, but San Diegans will also be voting for a new mayor, three Board of Supervisors races, and five city council seats.

But with the exception of Duncan Hunter in the 50th District, San Diego’s five Congressional races haven’t been getting a lot of attention. This could be due to the fact that most political insiders see San Diego’s four congressional Democrats (Susan Davis, Scott Peters, Juan Vargas and Mike Levin) as being easily reelected come November.

One of these seats, in particular, bothers Jose Caballero.

“She hasn’t followed through with a lot of the progressive policies she’s run on,” says Caballero. “For me, I felt like she needed a challenge from the left. She hasn’t ever had a real challenge in a primary and I feel like the voters in the district deserve that.”

Caballero is speaking about U.S. Rep. Susan Davis. He’s hoping to successfully pull off in California’s 53rd congressional district what candidates such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dave Brat have done in New York and Virginia: Beat an entrenched veteran representative in the primaries by bringing more attention to that representative’s record. In the case of Ocasio-Cortez and Brat, each did do by campaigning on refreshing new visions and supporting policies that moved away from the center—to the right in the case of Brat and to the left in the case of Ocasio-Cortez. Caballero sees San Diego as moving more to the left.

“You see this giant demographic shift,” says Caballero, pointing out neighborhoods like Kensington and South Park that voted heavily for candidates like Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primaries. “You’re starting to see a lot of new growth and new development in the district—people who are moving in who are around my age and that’s contributing to that shift.”

And he has a point. Not only did a decidedly progressive candidate pick up a seat from a once reliably red district in the 2018 midterm election (Mike Levin in the 49th district), but Levin also beat out a more moderate group of Democrats in the primaries earlier that year. And while Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar still lost to Republican Duncan Hunter in the 50th district that same year, Campa-Najjar only lost by 3 percent of the vote. To put that in perspective, the last Democrat to run against Hunter (Patrick Malloy) in 2016 lost by 27 percent.

Rep. Davis also represents a district that can be seen as moving closer to the left; a district that includes parts of inland San Diego, as well as parts of East and South County. On paper, it’s actually San Diego’s bluest district. But while her Democratic colleagues have come out in favor of issues such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and impeachment proceedings of the president, Davis has been reluctant or slow to embrace these policies despite being arguably the safest incumbent. She only recently came out in support of the Green New Deal, but hasn’t joined Reps. Peters and Vargas in supporting impeachment proceedings. Mike Levin is the only San Diego congressional representative who supports the Medicare for All bill.

When it comes to these issues, Caballero doesn’t hold back.

On Medicare for All: “That was the real moment for me when I knew I wanted to challenge [Davis]—when she refused to budge on Medicare for All... Day one, I sign onto the Medicare for All bill.”

On the Green New Deal: “This will bring redevelopment to a scale not seen since the New Deal. I have been an environmental activist from the moment I understood that human society is the cause of the climate crisis. I will never stop fighting to ensure the climate crisis is addressed, and we take bold action.”

On impeachment: “Robert Mueller’s report states in the sub-text that it is up to Congress to take action. I agree that Congress must open an impeachment inquiry.”

Like many millennials, the 2016 candidacy of Bernie Sanders was something of a lightning rod for Caballero. The 33-year-old says he’s always leaned left even while growing up in a Republican household in Texas and serving in the Navy for six years. Sanders’ candidacy and the post-Trump inlux of progressive candidates gave him hope that voters in the 53rd district will embrace more left-leaning policies. After receiving a political science degree from SDSU and becoming more involved in progressive politics, he ran for city council in 2016 and served as a fundraising director for a gubernatorial candidate in Connecticut. Caballero says these experiences helped him better understand the needs and priorities of voters.

Still, Caballero knows he has a tough road ahead of him and not just because he proclaims to be a “proud Democratic Socialist.” Asked if that distinction might turn off some voters, Caballero points to the expansive selection of platforms he’s already taken a stand on, which he calls the “blueprint for the future.” These include everything from supporting student loan debt forgiveness and fighting vigorously for “Heroes’ Promise” legislation. The latter would provide military and veterans a “bill of rights” that includes access to free housing, healthcare and education, as well as mental health services. Most people love the idea of this, which is ironic considering it is, essentially, socialism.

“I always say that socialism is as American as apple pie. We have Medicare, we have Social Security, freeways, police and fire departments, parks and rec—we expect those things as Americans,” says Caballero. “I think there has been a good effort by a lot of people to redefine what Democratic Socialism is and when you explain it to people on that level, the more it makes sense.”

Rep. Davis has been in the House for almost 20 years, and has been reelected by more than 17 points in every election since first beating Republican Brian Bilbray back in 2000. Caballero says he’s obviously in it to win it, but also acknowledges that even a challenge from the left could force Davis to possibly reassess her tentativeness when it comes to progressive policies and move her more toward where many Democrats think the party is headed.

“Many people don’t know what [Davis] has done. My focus is not to tear her down, but I will say that when it comes to getting things done, she has only sponsored two bills that have been passed… I think it’s that perception—that she’s done a lot, but then when people start looking into her record, they see she hasn’t really done much.”