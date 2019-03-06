Local Native American tribes fight for the coast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Natives Like Water Marc Chavez and Stan Rodriguez with students from Natives Like Water

For Melissa Hill, hot summer days on the Viejas Indian Reservation were often spent lying in bed with a wet towel over her head and a malfunctioning fan creating more noise than cool air.

“You’d just hear clink, clink, clink,” she remembers. “It was so hot, but that’s all we had to cool ourselves down.”

The 23-year-old Hill is a descendant of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians, Navajo Nation and the Tonawanda Band of Seneca Indians. Trips to the beach, even on hot days were not common in her household despite the deep cultural value of the ocean and the coast for the Kumeyaay people.

Over the last couple of years, however, Hill has been making an effort to not only reconnect with the coast but also protect it.

And she’s not alone. In the last couple of years, Native American communities are becoming increasingly outspoken about environmental threats, one of those being the Trump administration’s interest in opening California’s coast to offshore drilling.

On Jan. 4, 2018, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced a plan to make over 90-percent of the ocean available to offshore drilling through the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

The plan, once finalized, would allow for the lease sale of Alaska, Pacific and Atlantic regions for potential oil and gas exploration. The first draft proposes seven lease sales off the California coast.

There are currently no producing oil wells in the San Diego County region, but it is estimated that there are oil and gas resources off the coast of Oceanside.

Local and state elected officials in San Diego have raised concerns about the impact on the fishing and tourism industry if an oil spill were to occur, such as the one that occurred off the Santa Barbara Coast in 1969, which killed sealife and hurt the local economy. The military’s ability to safely conduct training offshore is also a concern.

But Native American tribes say there is another impact to consider: the cultural value of the ocean for tribes in San Diego. Hill says that for the Kumeyaay people, the ocean and the coast are part of their philosophy, and although indigenous communities were pushed inland over time, many are actively pursuing that reconciliation.

“For the most part, we don’t even live by the beach. The tribes were pushed back from these coastals areas,” says Marc Chavez, programs director and founder of Native Like Water, a nonprofit that focuses on indigenous education.

Chavez, a Mexican-Indian descendant, started Native Like Water to reconnect Native American youth with their “sacred relationship to water” and help them gain a holistic education. They often go out into the ocean to surf, pray and paddle traditional Kumeyaay tule boats.

Stan Rodriguez, a member of the Santa Ysabel Band of the Iipay Nation, says the relationship with the ocean went dormant for many in the community, but that there is an interest in reviving those connections. Rodriguez is the director of the Kumeyaay Community College and says it’s Kumeyaay tradition to take only what is needed from the earth and that offshore drilling is a huge environmental threat.

“It’s not if it will happen,” says Rodriguez, referring to oil spills. “It is, when it will happen.”

In October 2018, the indigenous rights organization National Congress of American Indians published a resolution opposing offshore drilling on behalf of dozens of tribes. Native American Nations have been known to fight back to influence legislation by suing or contributing to advocacy organizations and nonprofits.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM) is expected to publish the proposed plan in the coming weeks. CityBeat could not confirm if California’s coast will still be included. Following the release, there will be a 90-day online public comment period.

According to Tracey Blythe Moriarty, a BOEM public affairs officer, the agency will also hold public meetings in coastal cities that are adjacent to areas under consideration for oil and gas leasing.

“BOEM will carefully consider all public input received during this time and provide a summary of such input, along with the agency’s analyses for the Secretary of the Interior’s review,” Moriarty said in an email to CityBeat.

The proposed plan is only the second stage and once all feedback is taken into consideration, BOEM will move forward with publishing the final regions available for oil and gas leases.

Brady Bradshaw, campaign organizer with Oceana—an ocean conservation and advocacy organization—says the biggest concern for San Diego’s coastline is all the people who rely on coastal tourism, whether it’s fishing or recreational. He says extracting oil and gas from underneath the ocean off the coast is dangerous and often times results in spills.

Elected officials representing the county’s coastal cities were quick to renounce the proposed program. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors (then an all-Republican board) voted to pass a resolution to draft a letter in opposition in 2018. Cities like Oceanside, San Diego, Imperial Beach and Chula Vista have also approved resolutions against offshore drilling.

Bradshaw hopes the administration will take the municipalities opposition into consideration.

“This plan is so extreme and radical that it’s completely out of touch with the direction that California is moving and it’s out of touch with our best interests, not only ecologically but economically,” he says.

Congressional representative Mike Levin (D-49), whose district includes about 50 miles of the coast, echoed that sentiment. He is co-sponsoring two bills that would ban drilling leases and says he is concerned that the administration is engaging in a policy war with California on various issues.

“I can tell you that if the president chooses to move forward with plans to drill on the California coast we are going to do all we can to reject those plans at the state and federal level,” says Levin.

Still, Hill believes the community needs to organize and plan action.

“People are always thinking about 10-year solutions when we should be thinking about 100-year solutions,” says Hill. “The offshore drilling is just a temporary solution to our greed for oil. We all need to start thinking about green energy and what we can do to think about the generations after us.”