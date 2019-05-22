Marni von Wilpert finds the balance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marni von Wilpert for City Council Marni von Wilpert

Toward the end of our interview, Marni von Wilpert sees someone she recognizes from the neighborhood. He is one of the servers at Bruski Burgers and Brew in Scripps Ranch. The two exchange pleasantries before the man makes a joke about seeing some photos of her from her high school days. The two share a laugh before he heads back to the kitchen.

“Photos?” I inquire. She chuckles.

“Oh, he found old yearbooks from the high school we both went to,” von Wilpert says, indicating the same sort of feigned simpering most people feel when it comes to photos from their teenage days.

The truth is that von Wilpert probably doesn’t have much to worry about. By all accounts, the deputy city attorney and city council candidate was not only a stellar student at Scripps Ranch High, but also one that went on to make her hometown proud. She went to UC Berkeley and eventually went on to serve overseas in the Peace Corps. She then attended Fordham Law School and worked at the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C. She also had a stint in rural Mississippi, where she founded a civil rights legal clinic to help combat discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS. She moved back to Scripps Ranch in 2017, just a few miles from where she grew up, and became a deputy city attorney last year. She currently serves in the office’s ACE [Affirmative Civil Enforcement] division, which emphasizes civil enforcement and consumer protection.

“It’s a very challenging job, for sure,” von Wilpert says of her job, which often involves suing corporations on behalf of the people of San Diego. “But I still think I can make a bigger difference on the council, using my experience.”

So yeah, Marni von Wilpert has all the requisite qualifications and qualities that Democratic and progressive voters love to see in a city council candidate. She is hoping to represent District 5, which includes neighborhoods such as Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, San Pasqual and Scripps Miramar Ranch, among others. The seat is currently held by Mark Kersey, a Republican who recently switched to being an independent, and who cannot run again because of term limits. Von Wilpert not only sees her candidacy as an opportunity to flip yet another seat on the council, but also as a means to bring a much-needed advocacy voice to the body.

“My experience as a deputy city attorney hugely informs that discussion for me. I’m seeing what happens on the backend if we don’t invest in our infrastructure and other city services on the frontend,” says von Wilpert. “Millions of dollars in injuries from the fact that we’re not investing in our public infrastructure. So even if the road that has to [be] paved isn’t necessarily in my district—if it’s causing us to have so much drainage on our general city funds—that benefits my constituents to make sure we’re not wasting their money on things that shouldn’t be happening.”

Our conversation veers into finding what we both begin to refer to as a “balance.” Von Wilpert has been knocking on doors since March when she first declared her candidacy and she doesn’t miss a beat when she says that infrastructure is the number one issue on the minds of District 5 voters. From traffic on Interstate 15 to potholes in Rancho Bernardo, the district is looking for immediate solutions. For a progressive candidate like von Wilpert, it can sometimes be difficult to balance the pressing needs of constituents with the overall needs of the city. Yes, she believes that the city has to make significant strides when it comes to issues such as affordable housing, mass transit and combatting climate change. However, she stops short of calling herself a YIMBY [an acronym for “yes in my backyard”] and maintains that there are big picture issues that should be addressed before rushing into building new housing and infrastructure projects.

“Fire safety is a big deal up here,” says von Wilpert, who was in college in 2003 when the Cedar Fire broke out in San Diego. Her dad called her to let her know they were evacuating and asked whether she wanted anything from her room. “He told me they were in the car and asked what else I wanted. So fire safety and emergency preparedness is huge for me. We have a lot of thinking to do about where we build new housing, especially in this area. There’s that huge proposed development going in south of Pomerado where most of the houses burned in the Cedar Fire, and the idea of putting in 400 more homes on a two-lane road so you can’t evacuate is a big concern. So thinking about that from a planning perspective is something I’m very conscious of.”

Von Wilpert re-emphasizes that she is strongly supportive of new housing, but that environmental concerns and public safety, especially when it comes to emergency evacuations, should not take a backseat.

“It’s about planning,” says von Wilpert. “We can’t just sit on our hands anymore and not build houses so that’s the thing, but I think we need to make sure we do it right or else we’re going to find ourselves in a horrible situation in the future. I’m still mourning the fact that we lost 85 people in the [Camp Fire]. I don’t ever want people to die in a fire because we weren’t able to plan well.”

She also takes a more balanced approach to issues such as public transit and homelessness. On the latter, she acknowledges that residents of District 5 aren’t as concerned with the issue as much as residents of Downtown and the East Village. However, she does acknowledge that her district has a “big” dependency problem when it comes to prescription drugs. One of the lawsuits she filed with the city attorney’s office was against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family for “dropping opioids into our communities which then gets people hooked on other drugs like meth and heroin.”

So while her approach to homelessness is one of “housing first,” she also thinks the city needs to work with the county to emphasize mental health and addiction services.

“Cities do this all the time,” she says. “I worked in Congress and we get letters from major cities who all come together or mayors who say, ‘Hey, listen Congress, this is what we need from your funding. You need to reallocate it this way. This is what we’re seeing.’ And if the County Board of Supervisors doesn’t want to do it directly, we’ll lean on the people who give them the paths to spending on our behalf.”

Her knowledge of the city’s mass transit system’s failings is particularly impressive and she’s able to instinctively cite a number of ideas she would like to see MTS implement in her district.

“My community isn’t like downtown where they have trolley stations and the other hubs,” says von Wilpert. “We’re not a transit hub like other areas are and so that’s what I’m trying to tell folks: that yes, I am pro-transit and I’m pro-smart urban planning and housing, but I also understand where I live and I don’t want people to feel worried or afraid about these things, because they’re trying to roll them over with these programs that work downtown. It’s very much about listening and figuring out if maybe this solution fit[s] here.”

Von Wilpert has this “listening and figuring out” approach down to a science. Sure, she’s a fighter, but the same things in her life that made her a fighter—such as her service in the Peace Corps and her legal work in Mississippi—have also taught her the fine art of patience, negotiation and compromise.

This pragmatism when it comes to hot-button issues has already helped von Wilpert lock up key endorsements from City Councilmembers Barbara Bry and Jennifer Campbell, as well as one from former San Diego City Councilmember Marti Emerald. The recent endorsement of Melinda Vásquez, the vice chair of the San Diego Democratic Party, all but guarantees von Wilpert will have the wind in her sails when the primaries roll around in March, and the party’s official backing in November should she win the primary. When asked if she was worried if progressive voters would show up to vote for her in November, von Wilpert keeps it simple.

“Nope, I’m not worried. Not at all. Because Trump’s on the ballot.”