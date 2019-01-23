Mayoral candidates are off to the races

There’s been a lot of attention paid over the last few weeks about who will be running against Donald Trump in 2020, which may have drowned out the news that San Diego has a few declared candidates running for mayor that year. With Rep. Scott Peters officially announcing that he will continue to serve in the House of Representatives, here’s our (really) early takes on the Democratic candidates hoping to replace Faulconer come January 2021. On your mark, get set…

The candidate: Todd Gloria

Who is he? A third generation San Diegan, Gloria became House Rep. Susan Davis’ district director in the early ’00s before successfully running for City Council in 2008, replacing Toni Atkins. He served as the chair of the city’s Budget and Finance Committee, Council President and as interim mayor after the resignation of Bob Filner. He then went on to become a State Assemblymember in 2016, where he has served since.

Pros? On paper, he’s the perfect progressive candidate. He’s young (he’s 40), gay, mixed-race and has an impressive record of progressive legislation including gun-control laws and election reform. Recently, he led the push for the state auditor to investigate the city and county’s handling of the hepatitis A outbreak.

Cons? Critics have often pointed out that Gloria didn’t do enough with his time on the city council to address the issue of homelessness back at a time when it could have conceivably been much more manageable. He has addressed this, but we expect the Republican nominee will bring it up again. Either way, if he wins in Nov. 2020, he’s going to inherit a bit of a mess.

Odds to win: 1 to 1

The candidate: Barbara Bry

Who is she? She’s the President Pro Tem of the San Diego City Council and serves as the Chair of the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee. Her humble roots are charming, as she was one of the co-founders of ProFlowers.com, as well as a UCSD professor and a business journalist. She even served as the founding editor and CEO of Voice of San Diego.

Pros? We got an early glimpse of Bry’s rallying cry of “it’s full STEAM ahead” at the San Diego Opera’s opening night. STEAM, in this instance, is an acronym for “science, technology, engineering, arts and math.” It’s a savvy move for her to immediately brand herself as the candidate who will fight for education and the arts. The fact that she’s been here (as opposed to Sacramento) throughout all the problems of the past four years will also be a notch on her political belt.

Cons? Same as that last pro.She’s been on the council throughout the past four years and a lot of the city’s problems have grown into bigger problems. Her handling of the short-term vacation rental situation blew up in her face and a potential darkside to the whole “full STEAM ahead” mantra is Bry’s pro-tech outlook. Not that we’re anti-tech, but San Diego doesn’t want to be a beachside Silicon Valley or Seattle. The rents are already high enough, so just think about how high they’ll get when tech companies start relocating here.

Odds to win: 2 to 1

The candidate: Cory Briggs

Who is he? An often “controversial” and outspoken environmental attorney best known for fighting for open government policies and, more notably, suing developers and politicians attempting to skirt environmental laws and restrictions.

Pros? A true dark horse candidate and one that we welcome. The environment does often take a backseat when it comes to mayoral campaigns especially in the midst of issues such as homelessness and housing. A political junkie, we expect him to be gunning for anyone running on the Democratic ticket. Along with community leader Tasha Williamson, who is also running as an anti-establishment candidate, we expect them to play the part of no-nonsense truth-tellers against any boastful or exaggerated claims by the other candidates.

Cons? Because he’s a longshot candidate, he could potentially do nothing more than play the part of spoiler or even taint Bry or Gloria’s candidacy before the primaries. And his hard, unwavering stance on development is often difficult to defend, especially in the face of the severe housing crisis when most candidates, as well as the current mayor, are looking at ways to try to build more housing.

Odds to win: 18 to 1

The candidate: Waldo

Who is he? OK, so the animated bear from that one episode of Black Mirror is not going to win, but it will have to serve as a convenient placeholder until other candidates emerge, as the Republicans are yet to find a viable candidate to replace Mayor Faulconer, who is termed out. Will it be any of the current or former city councilmembers (Lorie Zapf, Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and Chris Cate)? Maybe Assemblymember Brian Maienschein? Maybe Kristin Gaspar will move downtown and start yelling about immigration. Who knows? The proverbial night is young.

But look, let’s be realistic: Republicans see the writing on the wall even if the election is nearly two years away. They know that anti-Trump (or Pence, if indeed, Trump resigns by then) voters will be out in full force all over the nation, and as San Diego increasingly shifts from purple to blue, the chances of a Republican winning in 2020 are minimal at best. Unless Filner decides to run again, in which case all bets are off.

Odds to win: 4 to 1