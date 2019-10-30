Nextdoor’s Homeless Problem

The post appeared on July 1 on the news feeds of Nextdoor users in Hillcrest and surrounding neighborhoods.

Titled “Fed Up,” the post called on fellow residents to rally against the homelessness crisis. Instead of demanding solutions, the post’s author proposed a demonstration to “take our neighborhood back.”

Comments flooded in. Some neighbors criticized the writer for a lack of empathy, while others chimed in to agree. The latter described the homeless as filthy bums, cockroaches or zombies.

A rally wasn’t organized, but the thread turned into a microcosm of a larger debate on homelessness dividing San Diego—a forum for YIMBYs and NIMBYs to vent their frustrations with each other and the unsheltered residents whose presence triggered the outcry from the start.

Nextdoor bills itself as a digital platform for community-building, a sort of Facebook for neighborhoods. Much of the website is taken up with simple communications: requests for handymen, pictures of lost cats, and offers to rent out pet goats as living lawnmowers.

But when it comes to hot-button issues, Nextdoor can amplify underlying bias and exacerbate community conflict. The geographic compartmentalization of accounts that is a key feature of Nextdoor also allows action outside the virtual realm. As California’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis worsens, Nextdoor is a case study in how digital networks intended to encourage unity can reflect and intensify clashes over local issues.

Under fire

Nextdoor has come under fire before for its capacity to fuel division over social issues. Media reports on racism enabled by the platform accelerated beginning in 2015, as users described racial profiling spurred by the site’s crime-reporting mechanisms.

In response, the company enlisted the help of experts in online dispute resolution, including Grande Lum, director of the Community Relations Service in the Obama Justice Department. Nextdoor now provides resources on racial profiling and prompts within its reporting interface to steer users away from racially coded terms. However, reports of bias on the platform linger. Additionally, those measures don’t address other strains of prejudice, particularly those that arise from heightened anxiety over social issues especially severe in certain communities.

Nextdoor joins a slew of other social media platforms that have become the subject of a national debate over how online forums become echo chambers of increasingly extreme and divisive rhetoric. One of Nextdoor’s most appealing attributes is its promise to increase community safety through crowdsourced crime-reporting: a neighborhoodwide “if you see something, say something” campaign.

In San Diego neighborhoods with significant homeless populations, however, valid concerns over crimes like theft and public drug use, when aired on Nextdoor, become yoked to general prejudice against the unhoused people seen as perpetrators. Posts about stolen bikes or public urination quickly spiral into political name-calling and heated denunciations of the homeless writ large that often verge on hate speech.

Sometimes the Nextdoor debates can lead to real-life harassment. The homeless who tend to frequent certain parking lots or street corners are identified in posts by names and photographs and are given nicknames. Nextdoor commenters weigh in on how best to avoid unpleasant interactions or crime associated with the homeless. Suggestions include yelling back at a mentally ill woman shouting at passersby, throwing small change at homeless people, and buying firearms to prepare for a possible break-in. At times, the line between humor and inciting harassment becomes blurred.

Much of the anti-homeless sentiment on Nextdoor stems from a frustration with the perceived inadequacy of the city’s response. Looking through the sea of posts complaining about the homeless population, common threads emerge. One is the belief that city politicians are subjecting residents to the negative consequences of their homeless policy to further a political agenda.

Nextdoor users in areas like Hillcrest and Midtown contend that City Council unfairly shunts the burden of supporting a homeless population onto certain districts: another example of liberal politicians pursuing progressive ideals or catering to the “homeless lobby” at the expense of their constituents.

Another recurring theme is the feeling that for whatever reason—Proposition 47, understaffing, etc.—the police won’t prevent minor crimes, like public indecency, or stop home invasions. Commenters offer suggestions for how to defend oneself—keeping a pot of boiling water by the door as a weapon or falsely claiming an intruder is armed to elicit a faster response.

While City Council debates how best to address the needs—affordable housing, mental health care—that undergird homelessness, there are some solutions already available for Nextdoor’s homelessness problem.

“There are ways that you can structure that software that minimizes the chance people will immediately start to frame me-versus-you orientation, start to throw out threats or start to throw out insults,” says Colin Rule, an expert in online dispute resolution. Rule worked with Nextdoor to prevent racial profiling on the platform.

“One of the things that’s very hot right now is what they call ‘natural language processing.’ It’s really the use of machine learning to understand and do sentiment analysis on posts when people post them.”

Natural language processing could allow Nextdoor to compare users’ posts to national hate speech lexicons to evaluate whether they qualify. Rule also suggested creating moderated community forums on sensitive local issues like homelessness.

“If you are going to create an online forum for people to communicate, I think part of your responsibility is to also find ways to create some ground rules and moderate or civilize that dialogue,” Rule says. “Don’t allow bad actors to get in there and start to machine gun people with hateful sentiments.”