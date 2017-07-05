GRID Alternatives bring a non-profit mindset to affordable solar energy

× Expand Jan Phillips

Writer and activist Jan Phillips said she has always been environmentally conscious, so it was disappointing when she was rejected by three different solar companies in her pursuit to have panels installed on her home.

“Each of those solar companies said ‘it’s not worth it financially for you,’” Phillips said. “I consciously don’t use a lot of electricity, meaning my electric bills were already low... I wanted them to understand that it’s not always about the money. It’s about making good choices for the earth.”

GRID Alternatives is a nonprofit which installs free solar panels for low-to-moderate-income houses, to provide sustainable energy and lower energy costs. Residents who qualify for the program don’t pay for the panels or for the installation cost.

After being rejected by the three for-profit solar companies, Phillips eventually discovered GRID Alternatives and was able to have the coveted solar panels installed at her home.

“I’m amping up my game,” the 68-year-old said. “This political administration has me worried. I think there are some ruthless decisions being made about the environment that have to do with profit. So I’m making sure I do what I can.”

Whether customers are motivated by money or environmental impact (or both), residents and businesses in California have made the state a key player in the solar market. Last year, 13 percent of the state’s electricity came from solar energy, more than any other state, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Solar energy costs far less than conventional energy, sometimes by hundreds of dollars a month. But the challenge is often affording the panels in the first place.

San Diego in particular has made it a point to promote solar energy solutions. The city’s Climate Action Plan includes the goal of having San Diego become 100 percent reliant on renewable energy, including solar power, by 2035.

The city also was recently ranked number one for solar energy capacity nationwide by the Environment California Research and Policy Center. Michelle Kinman, clean energy advocate from the organization, noted that the city has a good deal of untapped solar potential.

But solar energy may be experiencing some growing pains in California.

A report from GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association forecasts a 10 percent drop in the number of gigawatts being added to the state’s solar grid this year, compared to 2016.

In San Diego, the Climate Action Plan has been met with some criticism from advocates who say the mayor’s office should have devoted more than $200,000 from last year’s budget toward public renewable energy research.

And while San Diego Gas & Electric previously offered rebates for customers switching to solar, it no longer does as “rebates have been exhausted and the program is closed,” according to the California Solar Initiative.

While installations may be slowing down as some of the benefits fade away, solar energy is still an attractive option, if still an implausible one for many people.

While prices vary, the cost of installation in San Diego is around $10,000, making solar energy unattainable for most low-income families—the demographic that perhaps most needs a cost-effective energy solution.

“In a city as sunny as ours, it seems like such a ridiculous waste to not be harvesting the sun and solar power,” Phillips said.

Phillips’ home is one of about 100 houses that GRID Alternatives will provide free solar panels for this year in San Diego. The panels on her home cut her energy costs in half, from around $180 a month to about $90.

Many of the people who have solar panels installed by GRID Alternatives or other nonprofit solar companies are people in near-dire financial straits, for whom $100 a month could make a huge difference.

The amount of money people typically pay for traditional electricity varies, but a 2016 report from the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy found that low-income houses pay nearly twice as much proportionally for energy as their middle-income peers.

This isn’t only due to lower incomes altogether, the report concludes, but also because of inefficiencies in the home: older devices and systems, poor insulation, leaky roofs or inadequate air sealing, for example.

Thanks to these and other factors, an average household in the U.S. devotes about 3.5 percent of its monthly income to energy costs, while a low-income house devotes 7.2 percent.

GRID Alternatives’ Development & Communications Officer Emma Higgins said she often meets clients who are paying around $400 per month for electricity.

“That kind of energy bill can be a real burden for some folks, it can mean they could face foreclosure, or they’re having to borrow money or charge credit cards to make those payments,” she said.

Those high costs which can unduly burden an already struggling demographic is partially what inspired founders Erica Mackie and Tim Sears to begin GRID Alternatives in 2001.

They both came from commercial electrical engineering backgrounds, but had always wanted to find a way to make sustainable energy solutions available to a wider demographic, Higgins said.

For the first few years, progress was slow. They did only two installations in their first year, and it wasn’t until 2007 that the company received a series of grants as part of an environmental justice settlement and was able to flourish. The company has opened branches around the country and now installs about 1,600 systems every year.

GRID Alternatives is one of several nonprofit solar companies focused on making renewable energy more accessible to low-income families.

New Vision Renewable Energy has a similar initiative to provide low-income families in West Virginia with solar power, and the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL) promotes the same type of program in the midwestern U.S. as well as Liberia.

GRID Alternatives also offers workforce programs to train low-income or otherwise disadvantaged individuals for solar energy careers, which the Environmental Defense Fund reports are growing 12 times faster than the U.S. economy.

Phillips said she’s pleased to be a part of the contingent using solar power.

“I’m happy to be doing the right thing. There’s not a lot we can do, but this is one thing that helps.”