Our city officials aren’t measuring up

I honestly can’t remember a time where I felt as frustrated with local officials more than I did this past week.

It all started last week when the city council met to vote on whether or not to send certain measures to the ballot in November. Of the eight measures considered, seven were approved including one on councilmember raises. They also gave the green light to the stadium plan measures (SDSU West and SoccerCity), despite the fact that, at the time, both were still in legal limbo.

And as I pointed out last week, the council rejected the measure that would have overhauled the Community Review Board on Police Practices. And despite the fact that Council President Myrtle Cole voted to send that particular measure to the ballot, she may have been the one who ultimately dropped the ball when it came to doing the necessary procedural requirements to ensure it was OK to send to the ballot. At a time when police oversight is needed and discriminatory practices are well documented, now was the time for action, not thumb-twiddling.

And then came the news that the San Diego Housing Federation was giving up (at least for now) on a $900 million housing bond that would have raised property taxes and provided some much-needed relief to those who regularly struggle to make their rent or find housing at all for that matter.

The reasoning for the Federation’s abandonment of the bond was logical, if not disheartening: The affordable housing advocacy organization feared that the bond would fail because of a crowded ballot filled with potential tax raises and repeals. It’s not unfair to speculate that many voters will come out to approve the gas tax repeal, and there’s also the matter of the mayor’s “Yes! For a Better San Diego” measure (a tourism tax raise for a convention center expansion, road repairs and homeless programs). Murmurings that the Federation was being pressured by the city to back off their bill, in fear that both measures would fail, were on the hush-hush, but the Federation denied they buckled under the pressure.

To make matters worse, the city council on Monday voted 5-2 to kill Councilmember David Alvarez’s hotel tax measure (an increase of 1 percent) where the money would have gone directly to homeless programs. The measure was seen as a longshot to make the ballot since the mayor’s convention center bill had already been approved for the ballot, but it stings nonetheless.

“I appreciated the straightforward measure that Councilmember Alvarez moved forward,” homeless advocate Michael McConnell told CityBeat. “In my opinion, based on polling, it would have had the best chance of receiving voter approval on the November ballot than the other likely measure containing homelessness funding. It is unfortunate that some members of the city council cannot see past their own political futures in order to make the best decision for San Diegans.”

The toothpick in the shit sandwich came on Tuesday. Just when this issue was about to got to press, KPBS published a story on the results of a report from Focus Strategies, an independent consulting firm hired by the city to study the results of the bridge shelter homeless programs. The bridge program emphasized permanent housing solutions and set a goal of 65 percent of people housed by the end of May. The program housed 12 percent instead. One of the main causes according to the story? Officials thought “that there was more permanent housing available than there was.”

Hmmmm… if only there were bond initiatives and measures that could help with something like this!

Look, I’m still a relative novice when it comes to the deal-making and inner workings of local politics, but really, Tuesday’s approval of the lease for a Chicano Park Museum was the only thing that kept me from screaming at my computer this week. Actually, to be fair, I already do that way too much. I think I’m scaring my new staff writer, and it’s only her first week.

We’re going to be focusing a lot more on the midterm races over the next few weeks, but November’s ballot will be sadly incomplete. Yes, I understand that politics is a matter of picking one’s battles and the decisions made are often very difficult, but I simply can’t help but feel city officials’ priorities are not where they should be. We all need to keep this in mind as we head toward November, where many of them will be up for reelection.