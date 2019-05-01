Parking programs divide residents and homeless citizens

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Michele Rice

Michele Rice is sitting in a parking lot for homeless citizens who live in their vehicles.

“It’s home now, we all have our own spots that we are used to parking in and we do the same thing every night,” Rice says. She’s sitting next to a small shack within the parking lot where, inside, there’s a shared restroom, fridge, microwave and a bookshelf.

Rice unexpectedly became homeless after losing her job as a licensed caregiver. As bills added up, both Rice and her retired 70-year-old boyfriend were forced to live in their vehicle. That meant putting all their belongings in storage and giving away one of their pets.

“You feel like a dirtbag, honestly. People are looking at you like, ‘How’d you get homeless? What’d you do? You must have [done] something to get that way,’” says Rice. “I had a nice job. He worked at his same job for 14 years. He retired and things just fell apart. We couldn’t keep up with things and got overloaded with bills.”

Rice and her boyfriend have been staying for a month at a “safe parking lot” run by the nonprofit Dreams for Change since becoming homeless in March. The nonprofit runs a privately funded Safe Parking Program with one lot in Valencia Park and another in Golden Hill. Additionally, the City of San Diego funds two lots operated by the nonprofit Jewish Family Service with another expected to open soon in Mission Valley.

The safe parking programs in the city are each run differently but offer similar services with an emphasis on re-housing homeless citizens. There is no deadline for when “clients,” as they are often referred to, need to leave by. As long as they continue to work toward housing, they have a safe place to park at night.

Dreams for Change safe parking lot

CEO of Dreams for Change Teresa Smith says that system provides the stability and safety people need to work toward re-housing. She adds that the program is not a solution for homelessness but is an avenue to help individuals in this situation.

“The Safe Parking program is [a] way to assist people right where they are at without having to use expensive systems such as shelters that often are not a good fit for these individuals,” says Smith.

If at any moment a client is not actively seeking housing, they are asked to leave the lot and the program. However, critics argue that because of the lack of affordable housing in San Diego, the safe parking lots are just another short-term solution to a larger problem.

Connie Romero, a property owner in Logan Heights, says there should be some pressure placed on individuals staying at the lots to motivate them to find housing. But of course, if that housing is not available, then that raises two questions.

“What’s worse, kicking them out? Or letting them stay?” Romero says.

While the topic of people living in their vehicles is not new, it was recently thrown back into the spotlight as the city juggles residents’ concerns with the needs of homeless citizens who reside in their vehicles. In February, the City Council repealed a 26-year-old ban on people living in cars, citing an injunction imposed by a federal judge who said the law was “vague” and “arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied.” A month later, however, Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed to reinstate the ban. The City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee voted on April 17 to advance the proposal to the full council.

Although the safe parking lots are not included in the proposed ordinance draft, they are seen as the alternative to people parking on the street. But residents are concerned that the parking lots will only increase the concentration of homeless citizens in their community.

Residents in the beach communities have been vocal about their opposition to vehicle habitation. And recently, residents in the Greater Logan Heights area raised concerns after they learned that Family Health Centers plans to propose a parking lot in the neighborhood as an option.

In an email, mayoral spokesperson Greg Block wrote that the proposal in Barrio Logan is not being considered and that the Mission Valley lot “is the only new lot we are working on right now.”

However, Barrio Logan resident Janmari Hueso says she recently followed up with the Family Health Centers and was told the “plan is evolving.”

“[We] always find out after something is already basically done,” says Hueso. A community meeting regarding the lot is tentatively scheduled for May 14 with the Barrio Logan Association.

Anthony White, director of Community and Government Relations for Family Health Centers, wrote in an email to CityBeat on Monday, “we are still in discussions with the City and waiting on them before we have any more information.”

Logan Heights resident Luz Palomino believes the safe parking lots are just a Band-Aid to a greater issue because allowing homeless people to simply have a space to sleep is not a permanent solution. One lot operated by Dreams for Change is just outside the boundary of District 8.

Jewish Family Service's safe parking lot

“Enough is enough. We already have many [homeless services] and we don’t want more here,” says Palomino.

Michael Hopkins, CEO of Jewish Family Service, which operates the city-funded safe lots, says everyone has a picture in their head of what homelessness looks like and that leads to assumptions.

“These are folks that the first thing they do in the morning is they take their kids to school, they go to work, they are trying to live their life and then they come here and they’re sleeping in their car,” Hopkins says.

Rice understands the concerns of residents but says that people staying at the lots are mindful of keeping things clean. What’s more, the lots provide safety and security. Rice and her boyfriend spent three weeks parking along Federal Boulevard where cars and RVs can often be found. But it felt incredibly unsafe, she says.

Rice is hopeful that they will be back on their feet by the end of June. In the meantime, they are trying to do their best to get by and deal with the stigmas tied to being homeless.

“I never experienced going into a place and them looking at me and knowing I’m homeless and telling me, ‘no you can’t use the bathroom’ until about a week ago,” Rice says as her voice breaks. “It was really embarrassing and I ended up going to the park.”