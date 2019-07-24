Perla Morales-Luna fights to stay

× Expand Photos by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Perla Morales-Luna

The topic of the all-women’s church group is “finding strength during difficult times.” One woman at the end of the table talks about experiencing setbacks in her life.

“I’m sure one of you have felt this way as well,” the woman says inquisitively.

Perla Morales-Luna raises her hand, both in understanding and solidarity.

Every two weeks, if she’s not working, Morales-Luna meets with this group of women. They gather in a peach-colored room behind the Iglesia Metodista Libre Emmanuel church in National City. Morales-Luna makes herself a coffee, reads bible verses from her phone, prays and cries.

“Me vuelve a dar fuerza,” says Morales-Luna, wiping away tears. The group, she says, renews her strength.

It’s been more than a year since Morales-Luna was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in front of her three daughters on a street corner in National City. These days, she lives in limbo, wondering what will be her fate in the U.S.

Last month, an immigration judge denied her deportation cancellation request and ordered her removal. The case is currently on appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals, according to her attorney William Baker, who added that the appeal process could take up to a year.

“It’s like living in the air,” says Morales-Luna, “I try not to think about it but sometimes it gets to me.”

Back on March 3, 2018, Morales-Luna woke up early, as usual, and planned for the day ahead. She’d clean the house, water the plants and get a money order from 7-Eleven. She also had plans to pay the rent and, afterward, treat her three daughters to soup from the nearby Vietnamese restaurant.

For the three teenage daughters, their mother’s plans seemed more like chores than a fun way to spend the day. Still, Morales-Luna insisted they all spend time together on her day off and, eventually, they agreed.

All four walked out of their National City home and onto 24th Street. Less than a block from their house, two plainclothes CBP officers approached them and asked the single mother if she was Perla Morales-Luna.

The minutes following that initial contact were captured in a heart-wrenching video that was shared thousands of times on Facebook. In the video, one of Morales-Luna’s daughters holds onto her mother’s hand until the officer yanks Morales-Luna away. Ear piercing screams from Morales-Luna’s daughters are heard as the then 36-year-old mother is put into the back of a Border Patrol SUV.

“My life completely changed the moment they took me,” Morales-Luna says.

Days after the arrest, and after the video was shared on multiple platforms, media outlets picked up on the story, sparking outrage from social justice and immigration advocates. Unlike the millions of people who watched the video from their smartphones, however, Morales-Luna was sitting in detention with other immigrant women when the clip came on TV.

“I watched on the news how agents were pulling hard on a woman and I thought, ‘that’s horrible,’” Morales remembers saying before realizing that the woman she was watching was herself. “It was me.”

In response to the backlash from the arrest, CBP released a statement on March 9, 2018, stating that Morales-Luna was suspected of being involved in human smuggling. According to the agency, she was, “identified as a human smuggling facilitator” and was “part of a larger transnational criminal organization.”

An individual charged in a 2018 smuggling case had named Morales-Luna as being involved in the smuggling operation. Morales-Luna denies the allegations. She spent more than two weeks in detention until an immigration judge ordered her release.

Last year, Voice of San Diego reported that Morales-Luna was not the first individual whose “high-profile” arrest was tied to human smuggling by CBP but ultimately never prosecuted.

Still, human smuggling is a broad charge and can include paying for a family member to cross into the U.S. illegally. Because of this, immigration advocates and attorneys are seeing it used to justify arrests of undocumented residents. In Morales-Luna’s case, she was not prosecuted for the alleged crime, but was still placed in deportation proceedings.

“I feel that they could care less about saying people are smugglers without evidence,” says Morales-Luna.

Sitting in her National City home, just a few steps from where she was apprehended, Morales-Luna still gets choked up talking about the arrest. The fear of not being with her children, of leaving them unprotected, scared her more than anything. Her youngest daughter is 13 years old and the oldest is 18.

She’s slowly trying to bring their lives back to normal, though it’s proven difficult because it feels as if she’s still in legal limbo. It’s also difficult to move on from the frustration she feels over the allegations the CBP made against her.

“They kept saying, ‘why are you scared,’” Morales-Luna remembers that it was almost like the officers who detained her were implying her fear proved she was guilty of something. “I was scared because I am undocumented.”

Morales-Luna came to the U.S. when she was 16 years old. She traveled with strangers, crossing the border illegally through the mountains to get to the U.S. She was too young to understand what living in the U.S. would offer but she was sure of one thing: It would offer safety.

Morales-Luna grew up in Acaponeta, Nayarit. The decision to leave Acaponeta for Tijuana, and eventually come to the U.S., came after she was raped at the age of 13. She believed farmworkers were responsible but told no one, and instead internalized the pain.

“I would see a sombrero and I would get scared,” she says.

When she arrived in the U.S., however, she knew she’d be safe here despite her immigration status.

Still, knowing she was undocumented hung over her head every single day. She felt it when she volunteered at her daughters’ schools, and when she would have to call the police when her second husband would become violent.

Still, she says she never expected something like this to happen to her.

Now Morales-Luna relies on the emotional support of her church, family and three daughters to keep a positive attitude about her situation.

Thinking back to that Saturday, Morales-Luna says she wishes her daughters had stayed home. She says no mother wants their children to witness what her daughters saw that day. She knows the emotional impact the arrest had on them, and yet, she finds solace in the fact they will never have to worry about the same fate.

“Good thing they are citizens and they won’t have to suffer what I’ve suffered. They don’t have to fear that they will be deported.”