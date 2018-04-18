Righteous reasons

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Sacred Source Sanctuary

On Feb. 1, Sacred Source Sanctuary, located in the Midway District of San Diego, was raided by San Diego police. Officers took seven pounds of cannabis, which they approximated to be worth $30,000, seized $1,200 in cash, confiscated a .45 caliber handgun and also caused $75,000 worth of damages. As a result of the raid, five people were cited for allegedly illegally selling cannabis; their cases are pending. Charges include possession with the intent to sell, a violation of the Health and Safety code and a violation of the San Diego Municipal Code for unpermitted land use.

Although Sacred Source Sanctuary does have a business tax certificate issued by San Diego for its operations as a church, it does not have a Conditional Use Permit, which is needed to be a legal cannabis outlet. Sacred Source Sanctuary representatives argue that city regulations are so restrictive that it doesn’t have a chance to compete with other cannabis outlets and that the framework creates an “undue burden on the free exercise of their religion.”

Sacred Source Sanctuary is part of The Association of Sacramental Ministries, founded in 2017 by Brent David Fraser, who is a former actor and recovering addict. Though in its infancy, the faith already has its own scripture, called “The Nine Epiphanies,” written by an attorney named Matthew Pappas, which came from a series of dreams in which anger, illness, suffering and fear are overcome with the use of ancient wisdom and cannabis.

A press conference held by Sacred Source Sanctuary on Feb. 22 began with a peaceful mantra, but ended with an ultimatum where Sacred Source Sanctuary all but dared authorities to respond.

Alanna Reeves, president of The Association of Sacramental Ministries, and also a minister for The Emerald Church of Open Faith, told reporters, “I hope that they take this as a warning to not bother any of the churches in the Association of Sacramental Ministries, because they are all sincere and legitimate.”

Attorney Anthony Bettencourt, representing the church on behalf of the Law Offices of Michael Cindrich, addressed reporters saying, “This is a First Amendment issue protected by the [United States] Constitution. It’s also a free exercise issue, protected by the California Constitution. What’s at issue is whether or not local government and state law is allowed to pass laws that create an undue burden on the exercise of these religions.”

He went on to explain that the state of California has framework for transactions of medical and recreational cannabis, but points out that the recreational framework relies on local permitting, and the medical framework relies on a physician issuing a recommendation.

“There is no spiritual test to that. State laws for California, which otherwise prohibit transactions of marijuana are placing an undue burden on churches to practice their First Amendment right, the free exercise of religion,” says Bettencourt. “On those grounds, as well as federal laws, we are saying that our client, this church, cannot be prohibited from its activities when they are done so in a thoughtful and sincere way that relates to their religious beliefs.”

The church filed a tort claim with the city of San Diego on Feb. 21, asking for $1.1 million dollars to cover losses and damages that occurred during the raid. The claim is now with the San Diego Risk Management Department. If the claim is rejected, the church plans to file a federal lawsuit. In other words, the fate of the church now rests upon the outcome of its claim to religious freedom.

Sacred Source Sanctuary member and press liaison Marla James spoke on behalf of the church, stating, “We want the cities to know that when you raid our churches, you are breaking the law. We have a right to our cannabis, it’s our religion.”

For the latest cannabis news and lifestyle trends, please pick up our sister magazine CULTURE every month or visit culturemagazine.com.