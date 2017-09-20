San Onofre waste “not going to go anywhere”

× Expand Photo by Luke Jones / Flickr San Onofre power plant

"Each canister contains more radiation than what was released at Chernobyl,” says Charles Langley, the executive director of Public Watchdog, a local non-partisan public interest group. Langley is referring to the dozens of canisters of nuclear waste that are stored in spent-fuel pools at the San Onofre nuclear power plant, which is majority-owned by Southern California Edison.

Local activist group Citizens Oversight recently reached a settlement agreement that requires Edison to attempt to relocate the approximately 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste stored next to the now-defunct power plant.

Edison’s initial plan was to bury the canisters of nuclear waste on the San Onofre beach, about 100 feet from the seawall—and leave them there for at least 20 years—thanks to a 2015 permit from the California Coastal Commission giving it permission to do so. Due to the settlement agreement with Citizens Oversight, Edison now has to investigate other locations. In the meantime, however, the waste will be put in canisters on the beach as planned. Critics say it may never actually be moved.

Langley says the settlement agreement has “loopholes so big you could fly a zeppelin through them,” and he fears that those stainless-steel canisters, only five-eighths of an inch thick, could still wind up buried on the beach for decades, where they could be subject to damage from sand, salt and sea level rise, with potentially devastating results.

He goes on to explain that the settlement agreement doesn’t actually require Edison to move the waste, only that the company must work with a team of experts of their choosing to seek out alternative locations where the waste could be moved. But if it’s determined to be too costly, the company would be under no real obligation to move the waste to the alternative location.

Citizens Oversight founder Ray Lutz says that the settlement is still a significant step forward, even if the waste is stored on the beach for now.

“This is a stepping stone towards a larger solution,” said Lutz. “Putting it in the dry cask storage system for now makes sure that the public is safer right now, but we are putting the wheels in motion to re-locate it. There are better places to put it.”

Lutz went on to say that if Citizens Oversight had managed to get the 2015 permit revoked through a lawsuit, it’s possible that Edison would have simply made a few changes and then re-applied for the permit, undoing any potential progress. The current solution, he says, is safer and better for everyone.

Citizens Oversight will continue monitoring Edison’s plans as the company scouts alternative locations, including sites in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, and routinely reports their progress, Lutz says.

But despite these promises, some experts like Rosemarie Alley insist that there is “virtually no way” the spent nuclear fuel will ever actually be relocated.

“The real problem is that, barring a miracle, it’s not going to go anywhere,” said Alley. She and her husband William Alley wrote the book Too Hot to Touch: The Problem of High-Level Nuclear Waste. William Alley is a hydrologist and the director of science and technology for the National Ground Water Association. Previously, he served as chief of the Office of Groundwater for the U.S. Geological Survey and was also a researcher for the now-shuttered Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

× Expand Photo courtesy of William and Rosemarie Alley William and Rosemarie Alley

In addition to being spent fuel experts, the Alleys are also familiar with the politics of nuclear waste in the U.S. Rosemarie said there’s never been an instance where a state has agreed to take spent nuclear fuel from a power plant from another state. The only exception has been instances where the Navy has moved nuclear waste across states. Even if there is a local community willing to take the waste, the states can still refuse to accept it, and historically always have.

“There’s virtually nothing in the history of spent nuclear fuel that indicates that California is going to be an exception,” she said.

She explained that the odds of being able to move the waste to an alternative site in Arizona, New Mexico or Texas are “next to zero.”

“The real problem is to put this stuff on the beach and not be looking up at higher ground at Camp Pendleton, it’s really a very serious mistake. To put it on the beach 100 feet from the water in a seismically active region with major population.... you’d have to look hard and wide to find a worse place to be sticking spent nuclear fuel,” she said.

The big question is what would happen if the nuclear fuel escaped the containers, either through a seismic event or simple wear-and-tear.

“Nobody really knows for sure exactly what would happen, but it would certainly be an environmental disaster,” she says. “And that close to the I-5, you don’t know if they’d have to close it, or what that might do to San Diego.”

William Alley further elaborated.

“If they start to leak, it’s going to get into the beach and the water. It would be very, very difficult to restore the area, and of course, it would affect people going into the ocean,” he said. “People are very afraid of any level of radiation... it could be a major groundwater contamination that ends up with radioactivity in the oceans.”

Alley said it’s unlikely that there would be a massive Chernobyl-like explosion, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an extremely serious problem that could affect people and the environment alike.

“There is a long history of technical overconfidence on the part of the nuclear industry. You have to worry about that,” he said.

Edison says that it’s unlikely that the canisters would leak. But if they did, it says there would be minimal impact to the public and the surrounding area. Representatives from Edison discussed these concerns and other topics at a community engagement panel on Sept. 14. If there was a leak, they say that there wouldn’t be enough sustained pressure inside the canister to cause an explosion, and they’re working with vendors to develop mitigation techniques.

Edison did not return our requests for comment.

Clearly, there is still uncertainty about the future of the spent waste, where it could go and the danger it poses. But what Lutz, Langley and the Alleys all agree on is that the public needs to keep paying attention.

“The settlement had the public thinking, ‘oh good, the waste is going to be moved, we don’t have to worry about it anymore,’” said Rosemarie Alley. “I think that is the most egregious part of this whole thing. It’s really deflected the concern the public had—and should still have—about this.”