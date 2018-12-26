So long, 2018

× Expand Photo by Terrance Rodgers Duncan Hunter

January

The story: California officially became the eighth state to allow the sale, cultivation and usage of recreational cannabis and cannabis products. In San Diego, the rollout was not without complications, as some cities within the county (Oceanside, Vista, Lemon Grove, etc.) attempted to set up their own regulations and taxes.

Where are we now: The state continues to update regulations in phases (see our CannaBeat column for the latest update), while voters in Chula Vista and Vista recently voted to allow dispensaries within city limits.

February

The story: Residents tell the U-T that the city’s water department is charging them for water they did not use. The Public Utilities Department finds that meter misreading is at fault and elected officials request a city audit.

Where are we now: An investigation by NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego found that the water department has issued more than $1.1 million in “exceptional high bill adjustment” refunds in 2018 alone. However, some residents continue to wait for reimbursements.

March

The story: After years of attempting to work with Mexico on the issue of sewage flows into the U.S., Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego sue the federal government, specifically the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC).

Where are we now: The lawsuit is ongoing and spills continue. In December, the Mexican branch of IBWC announced that six-to-seven million gallons of sewage are flowing into the Tijuana River Valley and the Pacific Ocean as a result of a break in a sewage collection main.

April

The story: After Trump announced his intentions to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, the County Board of Supervisors votes 3-1 to file an amicus brief in support of the administration’s lawsuit challenging California’s so-called “sanctuary state” law (SB 54).

Where are we now: A federal judge upheld SB 54 in July, but some California cities are challenging the law. A state superior court judge recently ruled in favor of the city of Huntington Beach, which argued it should be exempt from the law. With the issue of immigration still making national news and Gov. Newsom pledging to pushback on Trump, this issue is likely to be back in the news in 2019.

May

The story: On May 26, a distraught Earl McNeil goes to the National City police station for help and is arrested and placed in a full-body restraint with two spit hoods. McNeil died June 11, leading to protests and calls for the release of police video.

Where are we now: The county’s medical examiner rules McNeil’s death a homicide, but County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced in September she has no intention of pursuing criminal charges related to McNeil’s death. McNeil’s family and concerned citizens remain vigilant, saying that “activists arrested are pursuing a federal lawsuit for excessive force. The family is pursuing a civil lawsuit.”

June

The story: U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw orders the separation of migrant families to stop and for the reunification of those detained under the Justice Department’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Where are we now: KPBS reported in September that asylum seekers with U.S.-born children were still being separated despite Sabraw’s ruling. Hundreds of children continue to wait to be reunited with their families.

July

The story: After the San Diego City Attorney deemed short-term vacation rentals (STVRs) illegal in 2017, the City Council votes 6-3 to overhaul city laws. The result was highly restrictive, making STVR company’s like Airbnb essentially illegal in the city effective in 2019.

Where are we now: Companies like Airbnb went to work to collect signatures to get an initiative on the ballot. Enough signatures were gathered, which essentially forced the City Council in October to rescind their own changes. The city is back at square one, but has pledged, yet again, to make the issue a top priority in 2019.

August

The story: After years of excellent reporting from the U-T, local Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret are officially indicted for using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and vacations.

Where are we now: Despite a scathing 47-page indictment that included instances of lavish family vacations and defrauding charities, Hunter was still reelected in the 50th district in November. Locals will have to wait until September 2019 for his trial.

September

The story: The Diocese of San Diego announces it will add eight priests to a list of individuals believed to have molested children. Bishop Robert McElroy announced public forums to address clergy sexual abuse.

Where are we now: Public forums were held October and November, and five of the eight priests are now dead. Allegations continue to surface outside of the September list including Pastor Ben Vincent Awongo of an Evangelist Catholic Church in Encinitas, who was accused in early December of “aggressive” advances toward women.

October

The story: Asylum seekers from Central America arrive in Mexico and prepare for a journey through the country to eventually ask for asylum in the U.S.

Where are we now: Thousands of migrants arrived in Tijuana in November and endure deteriorating conditions at the city shelter. Some are met with tear gas from U.S. troops during an attempt to rush toward the border. Asylum claims are slowly being processed at ports of entry but thousands still wait in Tijuana.

November

The story: The Nov. 6 midterm election sees a blue wave on both national and local levels. Democrat Mike Levin picks up a seat in the House in the 49th district, while progressives such as Nathan Fletcher and Jen Campbell pick up seats on the Board of Supervisors and City Council respectively. Dems even beat out highly entrenched Republican mayors in places like National City and Escondido.

Where are we now: According to voter registration numbers, the city and the county are becoming increasingly more blue, but the 2020 election—where there will be another supervisor seat and a mayoral election—will be the real test.

December

The story: San Diego’s homeless citizens come back into the collective focus after rainstorms flood a tent shelter in the East Village, as well as a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ranking San Diego as the fourth-highest homeless population in the country. The month ends with a damning report from the state auditor criticizing the city and county’s response to 2017’s Hepatitis A outbreak.

Where are we now: The mayor continues to push for his convention center expansion package, which would also provide funds for homeless services, but the city council has been steadfast that it’ll likely not make it to the ballot until 2020. And while this year saw the opening of a homeless storage facility and navigation center, most experts agree that affordable housing needs to be addressed in 2019 in order to see any significant progress with homelessness.