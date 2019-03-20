Storage Wars, Episode 2: Sherman Heights Strikes Back

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Storage Connect Center in Sherman Heights

It’s been a year since Pita Verdin stood before the City Council pleading with them to vote against opening a homeless storage facility in her neighborhood.

Yet, here she was again.

“I’m glad I took the day off,” the Sherman Heights resident said while sitting in the front row of the council session last Tuesday. Like dozens of community members, Verdin opposed the storage facility because of its proximity to a school, church and homes. These days, they have become increasingly frustrated that city officials never followed through with opening more storage facilities throughout the city, despite councilmembers offering locations in their districts.

Last week the council, acting as the Housing Authority, approved the contract renewal of the Sherman Heights facility, known as the Storage Connect Center, through June 2020. This extension was granted with the expectation that, by June, city staff will have a plan to open another storage facility in a different district.

As opposed to last year’s tense and emotional meeting, community members were left with a sense that for once, the rest of the city might be getting it’s “fair share” of homeless services. Still, many expressed that it’s disappointing it’s taking so long.

“When you keep asking and then you come a year later and you find out, perhaps, there’s one [location] when every council said they [were] going to work on it,” Verdin said. “It’s very disappointing.”

Councilmember Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery were the only ones to vote no on the extension. Moreno, who represents Sherman Heights, reiterated that the location of the facility was not suitable when it was proposed a year ago. Her predecessor, David Alvarez, voted no on the measure to open the facility, and Moreno says the facility remains unsuitable and could not support extending the contract another year.

“We talk about equity in this new council. The future facilities, if they ever come forward, will not be by homes and they will not be by schools, yet this facility is,” Moreno said during the meeting.

Moreno added that if the city was serious about offering services to homeless citizens, then the city needed to provide homeless storage access across the city and not just in low-to-moderate income communities.

Following the approval of the facility back in 2018, Councilmember Chris Ward issued a memorandum asking councilmembers to recommend locations in their districts for possible storage facilities. On July 10, the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst presented proposed locations made by six councilmembers.

The proposed 10 locations included places like Golden Hall, a Mid-City Gymnasium parking lot and other city owned spaces. However, in those eight months, none of those locations had been approved. What’s more, not all councilmembers were given feedback on the locations they proposed.

Councilmember Ward said he saw this problem brewing as months went by and there continued to be inaction and unresponsiveness.

“It’s not easy for councilmembers to offer up our own proposed sites but when we do and there’s no response, that’s a problem,” Ward said.

Keely Halsey, chief of Homelessness Strategies and Housing Liaison, said during the council meeting that city staff had “systematically” gone through each proposal and run into various issues such as “archaeologically protected lands.” But because that information wasn’t communicated back to members of the council, they remained under the impression that the sites had not been checked at all.

In an email to CityBeat, Greg Block, Senior Press Secretary for Mayor Kevin Faulconer, wrote that city staff has been evaluating locations throughout the city for the next storage facility.

“When we are looking for a site for a storage facility we look at a number of things, including proximity to a known homeless population, proximity to transit and City-owned versus privately-owned,” Block wrote.

To date, the Storage Connect Center has serviced more than 650 homeless citizens, and 50 individuals have found permanent housing according to Block. The cost of operating the facility through June 30, 2020, is estimated to cost $1.3 million. However, that does not include the estimated police overtime.

Verdin said that the Homeless Storage Neighborhood Advisory Committee, which meets once a month to keep open dialogue among the parties, was not notified which of those locations were under consideration.

“That was something we always asked,” Verdin said. “They always came back and said, ‘yes they are being looked at, [councilmembers] have made suggestions, and we are working on it—working on it.’”

But for Verdin, it’s disappointing that the council, from the beginning, didn’t set deadlines after proposing their sites.

Every councilmember recognized that the city failed to bring forward a plan to open storage facilities in other districts. Councilmember Scott Sherman acknowledged that he’d previously been too “harsh” with residents a year ago, adding that the city now “owes Sherman Heights an apology.”

But it was Council President Georgette Gomez’s amendment to the motion that reassured that new facilities will happen sooner rather than later. City staff now have until June of this year to produce a plan that has been vetted by the community. If that does not happen, the contract will end on June 30, 2019 and will not be extended.

“I feel the fire lit,” said Halsey at the meeting and reassured council that staff can meet the deadline.

Gomez announced that there is a location in City Heights under consideration as a possible storage facility. Details on the building or space were not provided to CityBeat by the time this story went to print.

Some of the lessons learned through the experience of Sherman residents, property and business owners, however, will help establish how city staff moves forward with planning locations.

“Accepting comments from the process of last time, we’re being thoughtful of the placement to attempt to avoid some of the concerns that were raised in the past,” Halsey said during the meeting.

For residents though, the extension still demonstrates that the city continues to place the burden of concentrated homeless services on the community.

“Each councilmember [acknowledged] that they didn’t keep their promises, that they failed us,” said Verdin.

Verdin is hopeful that as other locations open up, the council will consider eventually closing the one in Sherman or placing it in a different location within the district.

“We have never been against homeless. We all understand this is a city issue, so we’ll do our part,” Verdin said. “But again, we keep saying fair share.”