Storage Wars, Episode 3: Return of the Ultimatum

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Pita Verdin at the March 12 Housing Authority meeting

"I feel the fire lit.”

This is how Chief of Homelessness Strategies and Housing Liaison Keely Halsey put it three months ago at a San Diego Housing Authority meeting. Her words were followed by laughter from city staff and the public.

The issue at hand, however, was anything but funny. And yet, her words prompted laughter from those familiar with the slow-moving search for additional storage facilities for homeless citizens in the city.

On March 12, the city council, acting as the Housing Authority, approved the contract renewal of a storage facility located in Logan Heights. The contract, which was originally set to expire on May 13, 2019, was extended to June 30. The extension was necessary so that future funding would fall in line with the San Diego Housing Commission’s next fiscal year budget, which would run through June 2020.

The facility, known as the Storage Connect Center, is operated by the nonprofit Mental Health Systems and offers homeless citizens the ability to store their personal belongings for free while they search for housing or work. It is one of two city-funded transitional storage facilities with the other located in the East Village.

The facility in Logan Heights opened despite strong opposition from residents, but city councilmembers reassured the community that it was one of many sites the city planned to open.

As a result, by June 2018, councilmembers Barbara Bry, Chris Ward, Chris Cate and Georgette Gomez proposed sites in their districts that could serve as transitional storage centers. Some proposals included places like Golden Hall and city-owned lots, to name a few. Yet, none of those locations were ever opened as storage facilities.

During the March 12 meeting, councilmembers recognized that they had failed to open new storage facilities, but admitted it’s not a simple task.

“The reality is that nobody wants these in their community, really, if we’re being honest about this nobody actually does. Everybody recognizes the need but nobody actually wants them,” Councilmember Mark Kersey said at the March 12 meeting.

In an effort to prompt staff to open additional facilities throughout the city, however, Council President Gomez requested that city staff present a plan by June to open another facility or the contract extension through 2020 would not occur.

To speed up the process, she also offered to work with city staff on a location identified in City Heights, but asked that community outreach begin sooner rather than later.

“I’m committing myself to work with you and working with the community to make it happen,” Gomez said to city staff during the March meeting. “If that does not happen, then this contract is voided.”

Essentially, Gomez gave city staff an ultimatum that day: The amendment was added to hold both city staff and the city council “accountable,” said Gomez back in March. Either the council or the Land Use and Housing Committee receive a proposed plan with community feedback or the contract with Mental Health Systems would end on June 30, 2019. If that happens, the city could still be responsible for paying the lease of about $15,182-a-month for an empty building.

“Hopefully we’re not waiting three months from now to start having community outreach, that we start community outreach sooner rather than later,” said Gomez at the March meeting.

When the Storage Connect Center opened last year, residents in Logan Heights and Sherman Heights expressed opposition because of its proximity to homes, a church and school. They also felt left out of the process, as they only learned about the facility from news reports.

Three months since the March 12 meeting, however, outreach in City Heights has not started and a report has yet to be presented to the council or committee. Despite the council president’s amendment, it’s not clear if the council will keep their word and close the Storage Connect Center at the end of this month.

While the Housing Authority approved the contract renewal, there seems to be no real incentive to begin the process of securing additional sites for storage facilities. What’s more, the language in the approved extension does not give specific deadlines.

After numerous attempts to receive an update on possible locations and what community outreach has been done in the community, little to no information was shared with CityBeat.

In a joint statement, Mayor Kevin Falconer and City Council President Gomez said, “We’ve committed to extensive community outreach as we explore a location for a new storage facility to serve unsheltered residents. That means we will be sharing our plans directly with the community before anyone else. We look forward to discussing this further once neighborhood residents hear the details first.”

But members with community groups in City Heights—such as the City Heights Town Council, City Heights Area Planning Committees and the El Cajon Boulevard Business Association—said they have not been approached with any information regarding a storage facility.

As this issue was going to press, Gomez shared on Twitter that a “site is being discuss (sic) at the Eastern Area Planning Committee today and will be presented to other groups.”

Chair of the Eastern Area Community Planning Committee Linda Godoy shared with CityBeat that the discussion was not on the June 11 meeting agenda because she only received a call from the Council President’s office about it Monday night. Information on what exactly will be discussed at the meeting was not shared with CityBeat.

Greater Logan Heights residents, who have been involved in community meetings and dedicated to open dialogue with city staff, expect the council to keep their word and close the facility in District 8 if a plan is not in place.

Sherman Heights resident Pita Verdin said the community’s understanding was that if a plan was not presented by June, then the storage facility in Logan Heights would close.

“We have to make them accountable for what they said,” Verdin said, “They have to keep whatever promises they made to their constituents that put them in the positions they are [in]. They have our trust then they have to abide by what they said [they] were going to do.”

Verdin said it is clear that opening additional facilities is not a priority and it’s disheartening to feel like the community is constantly asking for updates and being told that it’s “being worked on.” She adds that it’s disappointing to hear there’s been no community outreach in City Heights in the three months since the ultimatum.

District 8 Councilmember Vivian Moreno said in an email that she hopes the city will conduct community outreach for any future storage facilities.

“The residents of Sherman Heights did not receive this same courtesy which led to great distrust within the community.”

Update: On Tuesday night, the Eastern Area Communities Planning Committee was informed of a proposed storage facility location on 54th and Lea Street. The planning committee did not express support or opposition due to the lack of community members present at the meeting. The location is a dirt lot in District 9’s Chollas Triangle, east of City Heights. A town hall meeting is scheduled on July 11 to allow community members to provide feedback on the proposed location. A representative with the Mayor’s office said they plan to open the facility in July but did not provide a specific date.