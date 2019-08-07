Storage Wars, Episode 4: The Phantom Homeless

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-villafaña Storage Connect Center

Every month residents, property and business owners of District 8 meet to discuss the storage center for homeless citizens located in Logan Heights. The Homeless Storage Neighborhood Advisory Committee meetings allow community members a space to voice various concerns.

One topic repeatedly arises: The center is drawing more homeless citizens into the area.

Although there was a homeless population in the area prior to the center’s opening, some community members are adamant that it’s drawing more people. However, a recent survey found that 83 percent of the 210 people using the center slept in the surrounding area prior to enrolling in the program.

Despite the survey results, some in the community remain skeptical.

“We have more homeless in the neighborhood because of the storage,” Logan Heights property owner Connie Zuñiga said.

Zuñiga doesn’t believe the numbers from the survey are an accurate representation of what community members are seeing and questions the self-reported information.

She also makes reference to stories from residents who’ve noticed an increase in trash and human waste by their homes, as well as reports of more homeless citizens sleeping on the sidewalks.

The Storage Connect Center opened in June 2018 and is operated by the nonprofit Mental Health Systems (MHS). Members in the community have repeatedly opposed the center’s location because they feel the neighborhood is being unfairly burdened with homeless services.

Last month, staff with the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) presented the results of the survey at a Land Use and Housing Committee meeting. The survey was collected by MHS staff and conducted between March 28 and June 20 with the participation of 210 clients.

According to information clients reported about where they slept the night before, 69.5 percent slept in Downtown, 15 percent answered “other” and 13.5 percent slept in Barrio Logan and greater Logan Heights. Two percent didn’t know or refused to answer.

The more telling numbers are that prior to enrolling at the storage center, 66 percent of respondents slept in downtown, 18 percent answered “other” and 14 percent in Barrio Logan and greater Logan Heights. Two percent refused to answer.

District 8 representative Councilmember Vivian Moreno said during the meeting that the data was important so the community can see exactly who the storage center is serving and the impact it’s having on the surrounding communities.

In the past, the councilmember has repeatedly sided with residents that the location of the facility is not suitable. Back in April, Moreno spoke with KPBS and said that she did not consider homeless citizens as her constituents because they do not reside in her district, adding that she did not know whose constituents they were.

Despite the client survey information, Moreno remains opposed to the location of the storage in District 8. In an email to CityBeat, she said the city’s approach to concentrating all homeless serves within District 8 and the East Village “has been burdensome to these communities.”

“Our region needs to provide enough shelter and services for the homeless population and the County of San Diego, as the lead government agency responsible for health and human service program, must take a stronger approach to addressing and funding mental health programs.”

Councilmember Chris Ward, who also serves as the vice chair of the council committee, disagrees with Moreno, and said the survey puts “a myth to rest” that the storage centers attract homelessness into a community.

“Where the majority of the people are claiming that they spent last night within a 0.5 mile radius and nearly everybody claims to be within a one-mile radius, I think underscores that we are trying to serve a very local, neighborhood population here,” Ward said during the July 17 meeting.

Ward represents District 3, which includes Downtown where 69.5 percent of individuals reported to have most recently slept.

Lisa Jones, SDHC’s senior vice president of Homeless Housing Innovations, said that the data collected is an accurate representation of the situation.

“Two hundred and ten over two months is actually a pretty good data set, considering that it’s voluntary obviously,” Jones said.

Prior to the study, regular demographic information collected at entry were gender, age, health and race. The new survey results give center staff and the housing commission a greater understanding of client’s needs and homelessness history.

Additional data included information such as where the respondent first became homeless and whether they were actively looking for housing

Jones said that the survey data appears to show that the center did not draw homeless citizens into District 8 the way that members of the community feared.

“We are not seeing significant or huge movement or changes in patterns of behavior in regards to where people are sleeping at night,” Jones said.

Still, Zuñiga disagrees with the idea that their concerns are a myth.

“It›s the reality that the community has to live with every day.”

Others in the community, however, think it’s time to move past pointing fingers when it comes to the issue of homelessness.

Barrio Logan resident Tomás Perez said the numbers in the survey prove to him that homeless citizens in the area are “neighbors.” He began attending the Homeless Storage Neighborhood Advisory Committee meetings this year and feels that it’s time to change the narrative that homeless citizens are not residents of the community.

“People at these meetings are saying, ‘these aren’t my neighbors’ and that translates into our city councilmember [saying] ‘homeless people aren’t my constituents,’” Perez said, referencing the comment made by Moreno back in April.

Perez and his partner, Karla Garcia, met with Moreno and explained to her why they disagreed with her comments and felt she was receptive to their opinions.

Perez said it’s time for members of the HSNAC meetings see homeless citizens as neighbors. It’s also going to take working with the community, city and people with lived experience to address the issue of homelessness, he said.

Garcia, who grew up homeless in Logan Heights, said she wishes her parents had had access to resources that are available now.

“It’s really important to not have to carry your whole life with you all the time,” Garcia said.

She hopes the client survey will help change the narrative and will allow the district to become a leader in how neighborhoods address homelessness in the City of San Diego.

“Every day there are homeless kids that play at Chicano Park, we know who they are,” Garcia said.

“I think it’s like putting blinders on intentionally to say, ‘I don’t want to see that, I don’t want it close to my church, I don’t want it close to my school,’ but that’s the reality. We all need to see it and do something about it.”