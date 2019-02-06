Strippers dancing to a different tune

× Expand Photo by Andrea Lopez-Villafaña Jamie Farthing

Rows of gray storage lockers—many decorated with stickers, rhinestones and colorful tape—line the walls of the large dressing room inside Déjà Vu Showgirls. General manager Daniel Davies says he bought crafting supplies so that the dancers at the Midway District strip club could make each locker unique.

“We recently put in new floors,” he says as he walks through the empty dressing room on a weekday afternoon. Despite the club losing more than half of its performers over the last three months, Davies hopes that the remaining dancers will see the investment being put into the club as a sign that it’s not closing.

Exotic dancers have been traditionally paid as independent contractors by clubs. However, a California Supreme Court decision in a civil lawsuit against same-day delivery company Dynamex over employment misclassification has inadvertently set a new standard for whether or not certain workers can be paid as independent contractors.

While this decision wasn’t intended to affect strip clubs, businesses like Déjà Vu are choosing to comply in order to avoid potential litigation. Those in the industry say it could have a severe impact on clubs and dancers across the state.

Under the new standard, referred to as the “ABC test,” the worker can be classified as an independent contractor if the hiring company establishes that the worker meets all the parts of the test.

Civil litigation attorney David Peer says it’s the “B” part of the ABC test—“that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business”—that makes it difficult to argue that dancers aren’t crucial to a business that provides nude entertainment.

Since the court’s decision is from a civil case, as opposed to criminal, companies can decide to settle any lawsuits that come their way and continue to operate under the current business model. Peer does not see this as “the end of the industry” but does speculate that smaller clubs could close.

The Dynamex decision particularly impacts the gig economy (Uber drivers, hair stylists, truck drivers and exotic dancers). In early December, the legislature introduced two competing bills; one that would apply the decision to most areas of employment (AB-5), and another that would nullify the court’s ruling altogether (AB-71).

At Déjà Vu, the few dancers working are using a smaller room in the club. Jamie Farthing, who goes by the stage name “Kennedy,” is sitting in the patio area waiting for customers to roll in.

Farthing has been a dancer for 21 years, the majority of which she has danced at Déjà Vu as an independent contractor. She says the change to employee is not something many of the other dancers are happy about. As employees, the dancers are being paid minimum wage by the club, working less hours and instead of going home after shifts with cash tips, they have to wait for a bi-weekly check.

Davies says that dancers are leaving to work somewhere else since there are other clubs that still pay dancers as independent contractors.

“Why would anyone want to just be a minimum wage employee in (this) kind of industry?” Farthing says. “You take your clothes off in public. You want cash, you want money that’s not something you do $11 an hour.” [Editor’s note: minimum wage in San Diego is $12]

Farthing, 41, has been dancing at Déjà Vu since the age of 19. She says she’s already been making less money because of her age and now, as an employee, she is earning even less. Still, she doesn’t see herself working anywhere else.

“A lot of ladies left because they don’t want to be employees, and I don’t blame them, but, again, that’s my home, as weird as that sounds.”

Attorney Edi Thomas, who represents Déjà Vu affiliated night clubs, says that all clubs became compliant to the new standards by mid-November of last year. Following several misclassification lawsuits from former dancers, Thomas says it was in the interest of the company to make the dancers employees.

Other clubs like Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club, Pacers Showgirls International and Fantasy Shots continue classifying their dancers as independent contractors.

Melissa, who asked to only be identified by her first name, was fired form Déjà Vu three weeks after the change to employee status. She is currently working at Cheetahs but is worried that they may soon apply the new standard there as well.

“I don’t really think people care except for us in the industry,” Melissa says.

As the sole provider for her family, Melissa is currently seeking other employment opportunities, but having worked in this industry for eight years, she’s concerned future employers won’t want to hire her. She adds that this is a common concern among other dancers as well.

Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez introduced AB-5 last year and is set to go before its first committee hearing in mid-March or April. Gonzalez says certain sectors will be exempt from the new standard, such as doctors, or any profession where an independent contractor earns a lot of money and has more employment options.

Gonzalez says she’s aware of the concerns dancers have, but she believes club owners are mischaracterizing the law simply because they could be paying dancers more than minimum wage. She says she wants dancers to have an many protections as possible, which is what being an employee provides.

“The work these women are doing is dignified,” says Gonzalez. “All work is dignified, so they should have the same rights as anyone who works as an employee.”

However, a growing coalition of dancers is advocating for dancers to continue choosing their employment classification status. Stormy Daniels tweeted out her support for the movement and dancers in the industry hope that legislators will take the time to listen to them.

“If all dancers are forced to become employees, it will disrupt the business model and eliminate the independence that many strippers, especially working moms and students, completely depend on,” Daniels wrote in an email to CityBeat.

Back at Déjà Vu, Farthing thinks that if she were to be let go as a result of new regulations, she thinks she’d be done with the industry. She worries for her dancer friends, however, and is not confident that those in power will necessarily fight for dancers.

“Because of the nature of the business, it will be looked down on,” Farthing says, “ I don’t labor under any delusion that people think we’re terrible people and that we’re gutter and not worth their time.”