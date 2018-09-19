The making of a political podcast

× Expand Photo by Albertine Feurer-Young Jordan Coburn, A.G. and Jaleesa Johnson

It’s Saturday and A.G. is sitting around the table of a small, colorful room in her North Park home. With her are fellow stand-up comedians Jaleesa Johnson and Jordan Coburn. The windows and the furniture are covered in thick, bright curtains (courtesy of A.G.’s husband, she says), which keep the outside noise at bay. On the table, three round microphones stand tall on a green, felt cloth as the women get ready to speak for a few hours.

“I forgot to eat apples this morning,” says A.G., who prefers not to disclose her full name so as to protect her career in the executive branch of government. “They help you with the weird sounds your mouth makes.”

For the past 10 months, A.G., Coburn and Johnson have spent their weeks absorbing political news, articles and interviews in preparation for the recording of their podcast, Mueller, She Wrote, which they record on the weekend. After each recording, Johnson says she works tirelessly to make edits and cuts, so that a new episode will be ready to air by Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Many political podcasts have popped up since the 2016 election, and Mueller, She Wrote is unique in the regard that it aims to help listeners navigate the intricate roads of the Trump-Russia investigation, all while its creators crack improvised jokes and comebacks, answer questions from listeners and interview big names in journalism and comedy alike.

A.G. says she began nurturing the idea of an all-woman political podcast after watching a documentary about the Watergate scandal last October. At the same time, special counsel Robert Mueller had just indicted Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, along with top campaign aide Richard Gates.

“When Manafort and Gates were indicted, I thought that people would be interested in hearing about the Mueller investigation,” A.G. says. “I was surprised to learn that there wasn’t a show dedicated to the probe, so I created one.”

Mueller, She Wrote started in 2017, and since then A.G., Coburn and Johnson have recorded shows at The Comedy Store in La Jolla. According to Coburn, half-a-million Americans have downloaded the podcast in the last three months alone. The success of Mueller, She Wrote (which can be listened to on muellershewrote.com, as well as Stitcher and Apple Podcasts) matches the all-time high popularity of podcasts in the U.S. Mueller, She Wrote strives to combine comedy and politics, two of the 10 most popular genres in podcasting, according to a Nielsen study. Recent statistics from Edison Research show almost 125 million people in the country have listened to a podcast at least once.

×

Still, men represent the majority of podcast hosts. Aware of this reality, A.G. became particularly adamant about having two female co-hosts by her side. Johnson and Coburn were ecstatic about the opportunity, they said, and they took the offer as a chance to learn more about the investigation, and to improve themselves as humans and comics.

“[The podcast] is teaching me how to show up ready to perform and deliver a product every week at the same time,” Coburn says. “It’s showing me to be more confident in my words and thoughts… and how to juggle multiple projects at once.”

This comes under the direction of A.G., who keeps constant track of new developments in the investigation, selects and assigns articles to be discussed on the show, and interviews most of the guests.

Among popular names who have so far contributed to Mueller, She Wrote are comedian Greg Proops, Atlantic staff writer Natasha Bertrand and Michael Avenatti, a lawyer best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels. A.G. contacts her guests directly, generally through Twitter.

“Everyone has been extremely helpful and supportive,” A.G. says of her guests. “No one has outright said ‘no’ to us, but there are a couple people I haven’t heard back from yet.”

The process of collecting material for the Saturday recording is never-ending and cyclical, A.G. explains. It starts with listening to NPR while she is at work and continues with the incessant checking of news alerts that pop up on her phone throughout the day. After gathering material for a week, on Fridays, A.G. sits on her patio and lays out the notes that will assist her during the recording of the show.

But being a woman who explains current political developments on a podcast can be tough, Johnson says.

“The most challenging part… is having people take you seriously,” Johnson says. “[However,] content is power, and women need more power. I think a great podcast takes a unique perspective and, in a male-dominated industry, women are full of unique perspectives.”

Amid the ups and downs of the Trump-Russia investigation, which according to the New York Times has so far led to the charging of 32 people and three companies on more than 100 criminal counts, A.G., Johnson and Coburn plan to keep talking for as long as necessary. And should Mueller complete his task and the investigation comes to an end, they say they will continue to discuss issues related to justice and politics, just as they have for the past 10 months.

But on on this particular Saturday morning in August, everything is ready for this moment.

“Five, four, three,” A.G. utters into her mic, as the Johnson and Coburn settle in. “Hey Mueller junkies… I’m your anonymous host A.G.”

For more on current events and political commentary besides Mueller, She Wrote, here are four thought-provoking podcasts made by San Diegans for San Diegans. All are available on most podcast platforms.

Flip the Script

Ismahan Abdullahi and Nicole Capretz offer listeners a view of San Diego that is, in their own words, “inclusive, progressive and equitable.” Abdullhai and Capretz analyze social justice with an optimistic view of reality, bringing to light places and people who are working hard to make this town a better place. soundcloud.com/flipdascriptshow

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Voice of San Diego has been on the frontline of delivering unbiased news and in-depth reporting since 2005. The news org’s podcast offers an insider perspective on local issues and fresh perspectives from special guests. From homelessness to school-related issues, regular listens yields informed citizens. voiceofsandiego.org/podcasts

Show in Progress with Matt Strabone

Three episodes in and lawyer Matt Strabone is showing himself to be more than adept when it comes to analyzing local and national politics. In the very first episode, he offered sound logic when it came to getting money out of politics and interviewed Obama press secretary Ben LaBolt. Stay tuned for more (nepotism alert: San Diego CityBeat is a proud sponsor of Show in Progress). soundcloud.com/showinprogress

KPBS Roundtable

Well, technically it’s a TV show, but the podcast version of the show is just as informative. Formerly known as the Editor’s Roundtable, it features KPBS’ Mark Sauer interviewing some of San Diego’s finest journalists where they discuss the “top stories” that affect locals, as well as those with bigger national context. A great, succinct way to wrap up the week so citizens can head into the weekend feeling more informed. kpbs.org/news/roundtable