Treating opioid addiction especially difficult for LGBTQ community

Cheryl Houk faced several barriers when she sought treatment for her addiction. For one, she lived in a rural area of Northern California in the early 1980s, meaning there weren’t many treatment programs available. Tougher still, she is a lesbian and couldn’t comfortably be out while in treatment..

“It’s absolutely a requirement that when you’re in recovery, you have to be honest,” she said. “But I didn’t feel safe, so I wasn’t truthful.”

Houk has been in recovery for her alcohol addiction for 34 years and is now the executive director at Stepping Stone of San Diego, one of the country’s only alcohol and drug treatment facilities that focuses specifically on LGBTQ individuals. The facility offers treatment for various substance abuse disorders, including treatment for an issue that has become increasingly severe in the last several years: opioid addiction.

The Centers for Disease Control reported that opioid overdoses accounted for slightly more than 33,000 deaths in the United States in 2015, and that an estimated 2 million people had an opioid addiction associated with prescription drugs. The LGBTQ community frequently experiences a higher rate of opioid abuse than the general population. A recent study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration found that LGBTQ individuals were more than twice as likely as heterosexual people to misuse prescription pain relievers. More than 10 percent of LGBTQ participants had misused opioids in the past year, compared to 4.5 percent of the heterosexual participants in the study.

Houk confirmed that substance abuse is higher in the LGBTQ community, often due to difficult upbringings or frequent experiences with discrimination.

“I’ve heard many, many stories of trauma from people at our facility,” she said. “People in this community often come from trauma-related backgrounds. There are frequent instances of childhood abuse, sexual or physical abuse, and a lot of instances where their relatives were the ones who turned them onto drugs at a young age.” Hillcrest, which is widely acknowledged as one of San Diego’s most LGBTQ-friendly neighborhoods, also has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses. According to data from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, between 2007 and 2015, there were an average of 29.4 overdoses for every 10,000 people—the second-highest number in the county.

Rory Chrz is a local activist within the LGBTQ community in San Diego who focuses primarily on helping people affected by HIV and AIDS. He called the opioid epidemic’s effects on members of the LGBTQ population “heartbreaking.”

“Within the gay and lesbian community, there are kids who come from various backgrounds and families, who are struggling greatly for any number of reasons, and they end up thinking that the great escape is through opioids. It’s incredibly sad,” he said.

It can be particularly devastating for people living with HIV, the majority of whom are gay men, according to the Center for Disease Control. Chrz, who is HIV-positive, said opioid abuse is one of the only things known to certainly hasten the disease’s progression.

“It feels like a hopeless situation at times,” he said.

One thing that can make the situation a little less hopeless is access to treatment options tailored to members of the LGBTQ community or those living with HIV, like the treatments offered by Stepping Stone. Houk said that this specific focus has made a huge difference for many residents.

“It is so important for anyone struggling with addiction, but especially those who are gay, lesbian, transgender or dealing with HIV to know that they’re welcomed,” she said.

Residents work with drug and alcohol counselors, as well as a therapist, to address possible previous traumas, work through grief and anger, and learn healthier coping mechanisms. She said that of the 31 people in the facility, approximately four are there due to issues with opioids.

“It’s one of the harder addictions to treat,” she said.

Regardless of orientation and background, treating opioid addiction could soon become even more difficult under the Senate health care plan, titled the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

Gary Rotto is a lecturer in the school of public health at SDSU. He said that there are several substance use disorder programs, which have been significant in addressing the opioid epidemic, thanks to the federal and state funding they receive under the ACA. Under the Senate plan, which would cut critical funding for some of these programs, states will have to make some tough decisions.

“The state is going to have to grapple with the question of, do you cut a great number of people who were added to Medicaid, or do you cut services?” Rotto said. “It may not be displayed as a ‘cut,’ but it’s a de facto cut.”

The bill offers only $2 billion in 2018 for mental health and substance abuse treatments, far less than the $45 billion over 10 years requested by Republican Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio) and Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia) as the bill was being drafted.

It would also slash Medicaid funding and phase out Medicaid expansion programs, both of which are significant in terms of treating opioid addiction. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that about 30 percent of the 2 million people with opioid addiction disorders receive treatment through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

There’s one group that would be particularly devastated if opioid treatment programs are cut.

“There is no question that the hardest-hit will be those in rural communities,” Rotto said. “That’s where people have the biggest issue getting access to treatment, and it’s also where we’re most seeing the emergent opioid epidemic occurring.”

Rural communities—such as the one Houk initially sought treatment in—can be particularly difficult for LGBTQ people seeking help.

“People need to feel welcomed and safe when they’re seeking treatment,” Houk said. “You really can’t recover if you can’t feel safe and be honest.”

She also said that changes to health care policies would affect Stepping Stone in terms of the different insurers they work with, but overall the facility would continue to do what it has done since 1976.

“We’re sticking to our mission of serving people,” she said. “No matter their income or situation.”